Chip Zdarsky On Avengers Armageddon And Something Never Done Before

Chip Zdarsky launches Avengers Armageddon #1 and Marvel promises he will be "doing something that we’ve never done before"

Article Summary Chip Zdarsky leads Marvel's Armageddon event, redefining Avengers and hero dynamics on a global scale.

Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe play a pivotal role in the unfolding Armageddon storyline.

Red Hulk Thaddeus Ross seeks Doom technology, sparking a massive conflict among Marvel heroes.

Marvel promises a storyline twist in Armageddon that has never been done before in the universe.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event happening today in Glendale, California (have you been following along?) Marvel executive David Gabriel talked about the upcoming Armageddon summer event for the publisher and said of its author, Chip Zdarsky, "he's been crafting this new version of the Avengers for us, very quietly setting things in up Captain America. He's now starting to set up things in the Wolverine Weapons Of Armageddon series. He's going to be bringing those Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe and almost redefining the way that we look at heroes on a global level in the Marvel Universe."

"So there's a lot going on with what Chip's putting out, it's a very slow burn. All of these can be jumped into without having to read anything else, the way he's devising it. But when he puts the whole tapestry together, he is a great master of this."

"We just announced today the Chip will be writing a book called Avengers Armageddon… " Was it announced? Well it wasn't when I started writing this but it has been now. Drawn by Frank Alpizar and Delio Diaz "…and the way he's describing it, Avengers Disassembled was nothing compared to what he's going to do right now, after One World Under Doom. There's a whole lot basement that's full of Doom technology and Thaddeus Ross of the Red Hulk wants to take over all of that. The rest of the world does not want Thaddeus Ross, the Red Hulk to have all that tech and all the grim secrets, so the heroes of the universe are going to go against him, to get that back, he's going to use one of the most explosive devices that he could ever come up with in the world. Part of that deals with these origin boxes, and he is going to unleash a force on the Marvel Universe that we've never seen. Sometimes I have purple prose, but that is real. We will be doing something that we've never done before and never thought would be done."

You can see a few things Bleeding Cool put together today trying to work out what's going on with Armageddon. This series of panels might be the most instructive…

