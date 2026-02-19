Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: , ,

Marvel Teases Spider-Man, Wolverine And Captain Marvel For Armageddon

Marvel teases Spider-Man, Wolverine and Captain Marvel for Armageddon, as Rich Johnston guesses what it is actually going to be about...

In another teasing e-mail, Marvel Comics states "GREAT RESPONSIBILITY… With great power, comes great responsibility. ARMAGEDDON ASSEMBLES this June. Stay tuned later today for the official announcement." That will be at the ComicsPRO event later today. Maybe they'll tell us who Pruet or Pruett is.

ARMAGEDDON ASSEMBLES

Which Spider-Man that is being teased we can't say, though Miles Morales is involved with the impact of the Origin Boxes. This follows up on some of the following… previous teases were less obvious.

We have Teri O'Barnes, mutant tracker working for PrimeWarrior…

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

We have PrimeWarrior looking for the Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe…

First Armageddon Appearance In Today's Miles Morales #42 (Spoilers)
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42 by Cody Ziglar, Christopher Condon, Stefano Caselli, Marco Renna

… and then losing them.

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Whoever this Pruet or Pruett is, they won't be happy.

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

With an asterisk leading to the upcoming Ultimate Impact Reborn with Miles Morales and the Origin Boxes, "special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe. Originally weaponized by the Maker to rob characters of their heroic destinies, each Origin Box holds all that's needed to grant specific power sets to whoever dares to open it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly capabilities of the world's fiercest supervillains!"

Reborn: Ultimate Impact

Hey is that a new Wonder Man in the back? Someone closer to the TV version? All trying to make Super Soldiers again, whether from the Origin Boxes…

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion #5 by Deniz Camp, Cody Ziglar, Jonas Scharf

… grabbed by Miles Morales on a trip to the Ultimate Universe…

Ultimate Spider-Man Incursion Ultimates
Miles Morales: Spider-Man #39 by Cody Ziglar, Luigi Zagaria

And brought back to the 616.

Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca
Wolverine: Weapons Of Armageddon  #1 (of 4) by Chip Zdarsky, Luca Maresca

Or from what they find in Doom's Dungeons…

Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno
Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

Devices to control superpowered beings…

Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno
Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

Bring them back from the dead…

Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno
Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

Hit them with hammers.

Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno
Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

Or hit them with the truth.

 

Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno
Dungeons Of Doom #2 (of 3) by Phillip Kennedy Johnson, Benjamin Percy, Robert Gill, Carlos Magno

If they are still there of course.,

Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

While Wolverine is busy with Terui O'Barnes, Captain America meets pacifist protestor Alina of The Homeland Party of Latveria.

Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

Who has quite the surname.

Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

Armageddon is assembling before our eyes, new superheroes and villains being created by any means necessary, perhaps? Whether Super Soldiers, Weapon X, Origin Boxes or Doom's Devices… does the USA want it own supersoldier army to defend itself from… The Avengers? And Primewarrior is an agency they are creating to do just that?

 

Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar
Captain America #7 by Chip Zdarsky, Delio Diaz, Frank Alpizar

That would be my guess… more to come.

