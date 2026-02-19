Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, chip zdarsky, comicspro

Marvel Teases Spider-Man, Wolverine And Captain Marvel For Armageddon

Marvel teases Spider-Man, Wolverine and Captain Marvel for Armageddon, as Rich Johnston guesses what it is actually going to be about...

Article Summary Marvel teases an Armageddon event featuring Spider-Man, Wolverine, and Captain Marvel this June.

Origin Boxes play a key role, granting or removing powers and linking the Ultimate Universe to 616.

Armageddon sees new superpowered beings created by PrimeWarrior using any method available.

Mystery surrounds Pruet/Pruett and the U.S. creating its own super soldier army against potential threats.

In another teasing e-mail, Marvel Comics states "GREAT RESPONSIBILITY… With great power, comes great responsibility. ARMAGEDDON ASSEMBLES this June. Stay tuned later today for the official announcement." That will be at the ComicsPRO event later today. Maybe they'll tell us who Pruet or Pruett is.

Which Spider-Man that is being teased we can't say, though Miles Morales is involved with the impact of the Origin Boxes. This follows up on some of the following… previous teases were less obvious.

We have Teri O'Barnes, mutant tracker working for PrimeWarrior…

We have PrimeWarrior looking for the Origin Boxes from the Ultimate Universe…

… and then losing them.

Whoever this Pruet or Pruett is, they won't be happy.

With an asterisk leading to the upcoming Ultimate Impact Reborn with Miles Morales and the Origin Boxes, "special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe. Originally weaponized by the Maker to rob characters of their heroic destinies, each Origin Box holds all that's needed to grant specific power sets to whoever dares to open it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly capabilities of the world's fiercest supervillains!"

Hey is that a new Wonder Man in the back? Someone closer to the TV version? All trying to make Super Soldiers again, whether from the Origin Boxes…

… grabbed by Miles Morales on a trip to the Ultimate Universe…

And brought back to the 616.

Or from what they find in Doom's Dungeons…

Devices to control superpowered beings…

Bring them back from the dead…

Hit them with hammers.

Or hit them with the truth.

If they are still there of course.,

While Wolverine is busy with Terui O'Barnes, Captain America meets pacifist protestor Alina of The Homeland Party of Latveria.

Who has quite the surname.

Armageddon is assembling before our eyes, new superheroes and villains being created by any means necessary, perhaps? Whether Super Soldiers, Weapon X, Origin Boxes or Doom's Devices… does the USA want it own supersoldier army to defend itself from… The Avengers? And Primewarrior is an agency they are creating to do just that?

That would be my guess… more to come.

