Christopher Priest & Carlo Pagulayan's Superman Lost From DC Comics

My favourite superhero writer Christopher Priest is working with Carlo Pagulayan on a new ten-issue Superman comic book, Superman: Lost, launching on the 14th of March, 2023 from DC Comics and then running through the year.

"Superman: Lost has been several years in the making and it's been incredibly difficult for me to keep quiet about this," said Writer Christopher Priest. "I am absolutely delighted to be reunited with my Deathstroke team as we explore the emotional toll a tragic loss exacts. A man of steel, from an alien species, is ultimately the most human among us. And finding his way home is only the beginning." SUPERMAN'S ODYSSEY OF SOLITUDE! After Superman is called away on a routine Justice League mission, Lois Lane awakens to find a complete stranger standing in her living room. The Man of Steel, home much sooner than expected, reveals he has, in fact, been lost in space for 20 years. Nothing and no one seem familiar to him anymore, and the timeless bond between them has been severed…or has it? Can love conquer all? Superman's 85th anniversary celebration continues with this all new blockbuster 10-issue, self-contained series from the creators of the Eisner-nominated Deathstroke series!

Will it have black boxes with white text interrupting and narrating the flow? I do hope so. It would be like hiring Edgar Wright as a director and him not including any whip pans. Which has happened. And it begins with a Blink.. here's the preview.

Hey, where are the black caption panels? And as for Superman Lost… look, he's right there, he's not lost at all! Honestly.

SUPERMAN: LOST #1

Written by CHRISTOPHER PRIEST

Art and cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

Variant covers by JOE QUESADA and LEE WEEKS

1:25 B&W variant cover by JOE QUESADA

1:50 foil variant cover by CARLO PAGULAYAN and JASON PAZ

$4.99 US | 32 pages | 1 of 10 | Variant $5.99

US ON SALE 3/14/23