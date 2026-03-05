Posted in: Comics | Tagged: Club Nephilim, devil's due, Josh Blaylock, mercy sparx, Pat Shand

Club Nephilim, an Angel-Run Brothel, in Devil's Due May 2026 Solicits

Club Nephilim, an angel-run brothel, by Pat Shand, Jordi Perez, and Elisa Feliz in Devil's Due May 2026 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Club Nephilim #1 launches May 2026, a supernatural brothel saga in the Mercy Sparx universe.

Written by Pat Shand with art by Jordi Perez and Elisa Feliz for Devil's Due Studios' 25th anniversary.

The story follows Ladara, a rogue angel, as she runs a haven for outcasts defying heavenly orders.

Devil's Due Studios returns to comics distribution with new indie titles through Lunar Distribution.

Club Nephilim #1 is Devil's Due Studios' launch title for May 2026, as part of their solicits and solicitations, through Massive Indies and Lunar Distribution, by Pat Shand, Jordi Perez, and Elisa Feliz for the publisher's 25th anniversary. A new quarterly series set in a brothel owned by an angel, telling the stories of those who have found their way there, and tied to the Mercy Sparx universe.

CLUB NEPHILIM #1

(W) Pat Shand (A) Jordi Perez Elisa Feliz (CA) Renan Shody

A supernatural, action/packed, and sometimes erotic, stand/alone saga that adds a new layer to the Mercy Sparx Universe. The supernatural bazaar and brothel, Club Nephilim, is led by the rogue angel Ladara, a former servant of Heaven who now tends to her own flock of outcasts. Although offered an apology and a return to the divine realms, Ladara rejected it to pave her own way. While Mercy Sparx is determined not to become a powerful archetype in her own world, ramifications continue to unfold on a grand scale as a result of her actions! $5.55 5/27/2026

Devil's Due Studios was originally founded in 2001 by Joshua Blaylock, out of Devil's Due Comics as both a commercial art studio and a small-press comic publisher. Devil's Due gained significant recognition in the early 2000s for revitalising licensed properties, including successful runs on G.I. Joe, Voltron, and others, helping bring back interest in licensed comics during that era. Over time, it has focused more on original creator-owned titles, with series including Mercy Sparx, a long-running supernatural/action series by Joshua Blaylock, featuring a half-angel, half-demon character on Earth, The Disavowed, described as "G.I. Joe meets The Boys" in an 80s adventure style, illustrated by artists like Pop Mhan, and other projects like The Encoded and Arkworld As of 2026, Devil's Due Studios operates as a brand under license to Purveyor Creative and is very sctive on crowdfunder sites, as well as returning to the direct market through Massive Indies, Lunar Distribution and Philbo.

