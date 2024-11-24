Clydene Nee, San Diego Comic-Con Artists Alley Co-Ordinator Dies At 66

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Image, Marvel Comics | Tagged: clydene nee, sdcc

Clydene Nee, comic book colourist, letterer and head coordinator of Artist Alley at San Diego Comic-Con since 1989, died last week, aged 66

Clydene Nee, friend of Bleeding Cool and head coordinator of Artist Alley at San Diego Comic-Con since 1989, died last week in her sleep at the age of 66. She had a BA in Political Science and History from UC San Diego; she worked as a colourist and letterer at Marvel, Top Cow, Dark Horse and Wildstorm on titles such as Cyberforce, Shadowhawk, Thunderstrike, Ultraman, Supreme, Gay Comics, Vanguard, the colour designs for Spawn and more. She was also the sister of John Nee, co-founder of Wildstorm, and former Publisher at Marvel Comics, and together they owned a company that used to colour comics and ran film for about half of the Image Comics studios, Top Cow, Extreme, Shadowline, and WildStorm overflow work. She then worked as a Senior Packaging and Graphic Arts Specialist at Callaway Golf, a marketing manager at ALAP, a Community Health Program Manager at Moores Cancer Center University of California, and continued to freelance work on creative software packages.

But she will have been best known by the comics industry as head coordinator of – and face of – SDCC's Artists Alley. She had been a volunteer at the show since 1979 and a decade in made Artists Alley her own, as well as running art auctions, projectors and panels. That's certainly how I knew her, as someone very keen to champion new comic book creators and find them a place to show off their best work – and maybe get some actual work out of it. In recent years, she had suffered significantly with her health, including a stroke, being declared legally blind, surgical dialysis, and a partial amputation. San Diego Comic-Con announced the news, saying, "It is with deep and profound sadness that we announce the passing of Clydene Nee. A member of the Comic-Con family and long-time volunteer, Clydene was instrumental in overseeing Artists' Alley. Her advocacy and promotion of independent artists resulted in thousands of friendships with those artists and anyone who knew her. We extend our heartfelt condolences to her sister Sarah, her brother John, the rest of her family, and all those who were fortunate enough to call her friend. Nee was universally known as a kind and giving person, instrumental in running SDCC's Artist Alley, the launching pad for many careers. In recent years she underwent many health issues, including, most recently, partial amputation of her leg. Her work in comics included a colorist for Wildstorm and a letterer on various projects. She worked closely with her brother, John Nee, a longtime comics executive, on the early computer coloring at Wildstorm. As the person who ran Artist Alley, she helped find sponsors that helped keep the area going. It's important to remember that although SDCC's Artist Alley is a relatively small area now, when Nee started, it was an even bigger part of the show floor, so organizing it was no small task."

Her partner, Jennifer Roth, shared details, saying, "In case anyone hasn't heard, my dear friend and partner, Clydene Nee, passed away during the night. She went quietly in her sleep in her own comfy bed. She had coronary calcium buildup from years of dialysis and countless other health problems. It was a horrible shock to find her this morning, but her niece, nephew (and his girlfriend), and a couple of old friends came over to help. Also, the volunteer crisis counsellor was a huge help with making arrangements with a mortuary. It is a big comfort to have so many supportive people around that she brought into our lives. I am turning my cell phone off and will have some quiet time with my cat to process. Clydene didn't want a memorial service, so I will have a very small gathering to scatter her ashes. The best way to remember Clydene is to carry on her legacy of kindness. Please be as kind and understanding and inclusive as you can be with everyone you meet." And many comic book creators had their own tales to tell. Here are just a few;

Jackie Estrada: Clydene Nee was an important part of my life for close to 40 years. I first knew her when she was a young volunteer for Comic-Con. I started Artists' Alley for SDCC in 1986, and I passed the baton to her in 1989. She has been the AA coordinator ever since. She was also involved in the Art Auction we used to hold to raise funds for Comic-Con back in the day. In more recent years, she was also involved with programming, lining up people for the creator workshops.

Clydene was delighted when I met Bat in 1990, and she supported us in our long-distance Brooklyn–San Diego romance. When he was ready to pop the question and move to San Diego, she helped him find the perfect engagement ring for me (she was an expert on jewelry, among other talents). She adored Bat, and they had many long phone conversations, often about UFOs. She often gave him "bat"-themed presents.

In 1994 Bat and I established Exhibit A Press to publish the Wolff & Byrd comic book series. Clydene and her brother John had one of the first digital coloring production companies for comics, In Color, and she colored all of our covers for several years.

She has had health issues for many years, but always dealt with them in an upbeat, optimistic way, so I was shocked to learn that she had passed away last night. Only last week she was posting photos on Facebook from a visit to Balboa Park.

I love you and miss you, Clydene

Rob Liefeld: I met Clydene Nee as she pitched her coloring company to me in 1993 and she went on to color several titles over many years for us. She did fantastic work. Later she corralled all of us crazy artists on an annual basis as director of Artist Alley at San Diego Comic Con. She was the kindest soul and we are less for her passing. Condolences to her family.

David Scroggy: I am poleaxed to learn that my friend Clydene Nee has passed. Clydene had been struggling with numerous health challenges for some time, but I thought she was turning a corner. I guess not. Her positive attitude saw her through some changes that would have left many totally disheartened. It was quite inspirational. We had been in ongoing contact recently on Facebook messenger, and I had the opportunity to share thoughts and hopes, and a joke or two with her, as well and thank her for all the help she has given me in the past. I am grateful for that. Clydene is best-remembered as administrator of Comic-Con's Artists Alley, a role she filled for many years. She was a fierce advocate for the artists, and won the friendship and respect of these creators. She was their Mamma Bear- if anyone (including Comic-Con itself) messed with her artists, they had to go through Clydene, and that wasn't easy. Clydene filled other roles at Comic-Con over the years. One behind-the-scenes job was helping me with print materials for the trade show component of Comic-Con that I oversaw: Comic Book Expo. We would crash the boards together on the show program, frequently skirting the edge of deadline doom with the map of exhibitor booths, as (thanks to me) there were changes right up to the last minute. Clydene was a real pro; she put it all together and supervised the printing as well. I couldn't have put on the trade show without her. Clydene was also a professional comic book colorist, although she had not worked in that arena for awhile. We will all miss this very special lady. RIP, Clydene- and the pain has maybe gone away now. Condolences to my friend, her brother John, her sister Sarah and her many devastated friends and associates.

Mark Evanier: She was a huge fan and champion of artists of all kinds and tried to give those precious spots to new artists who needed the exposure and the revenue they might generate. She had recently been having several medical problems, most of them of a renal nature. Her friend Mark Brooks set up a Go Fund Me page for her in the hope of raising $3,000. It very quickly exceeded that goal and currently stands at $27,100. I'm sure a lot of that money came from artists who recognized how much Clydene had done for them. A very nice, giving lady.

Bob Schreck: Sad day, for sure. Clydene Nee was the genuine article. May She Rest In Peace.

Matt Hawkins: I just heard about the passing of Clydene Nee. I met her 31 years ago at the beginning of Image Comics as she brokered computer color services that we used at Extreme. For the last 20 years or so she's helped me almost every year with some problem at San Diego Comicon as she was on staff there. To the Nee family and my long term friend John Nee who I love dearly, condolences. The comics community has lost someone who fans wouldn't know but was integral to the business for a very long time. Hug your family and reach out to friends. You never know how long you have them for.

Joe Jusko: RIP CLYDENE NEE She was a the backbone of the San Diego Comicon ARTISTS ALLEY for many years and a friend to everyone who was ever lucky enough to have known her.

Mark Walters: Heartbreaking news for San Diego Comic-Con International. The wonderful Clydene Nee has passed. She was a friend and constant supporter of all industry pros, and really did so much for the "comic" side of the event. This is a tremendous loss, I always enjoyed seeing and talking to her every year at the show, and I know recent years were very difficult for her health-wise, but she always made it a point to come out and say hi to everyone, and just thank them for being there. Rest in peace, dearest Clydene. You were magnificent.

Celene Chapus: I haven't posted here in along time, and the only reason I do so today is because the convention and comic arts community has just lost someone invaluable. I lost a mentor and a friend. When Clydene Nee accepted my application into SDCC's artist alley in 2009, I had no idea what trajectory my life and career would take. This picture was taken not even a month ago at San Diego Comic Fest, and I'm so, so glad we could see each other then. I'll be forever grateful for her insight, her strength of character and her kindness. Rest in peace, Clydene. I'll be missing you a lot.

Joe Corroney: Clydene was there for me from the beginning for my first Comic-Con back in 2001. I wouldn't have been able to be part of the event without her giving me a chance and believing in me and my artwork in the early days of my career. Even at that time breaking into Artist Alley there was tough, but a mutual friend of ours recommended her to me and she gave me a chance. She gave so many of us our first shot at SDCC. She was always so giving and helpful over the years for all of us artists in the trenches too. I'll miss her hugs and warm smiles. Comic-Con won't be the same without her. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends too.

Mark Brooks: I just received the news that we lost a champion of the comics community today. Anyone who's been around SDCC or exhibited there in Artist Alley knows Clydene Nee. For over 30 years, she has coordinated and managed Artist Alley and been an advocate for us, especially when SDCC was looking to minimize or eliminate Artist Alley altogether from the floor. She loved all of us and fought tooth and nail to make sure we were always represented.

I got to know Clydene almost 20 years ago and would always look forward to seeing her face and chatting for a bit every year. We'd message from time to time just to catch up and see how she was doing. Her health started failing a few years ago but it didn't stop her from being there for us and making sure we were taken care of. Even through her struggles, she was a faithful soldier and general.

I'm going to miss her so much. She leaves a lasting legacy that won't soon be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Clydene. Thank you for everything you did for us.

Billy Tucci: Oh no. Farewell dearest Clydene Nee. You were wonderful and will be so very missed.

Paul Levitz: Like many forms of entertainment, comic conventions are actually enormously complex circuses that are dependent on many largely invisible people for their success. We lost one of the quiet forces that helped make innumerable San Diego Comic-Cons a great experience: Clydene Née, whose many roles included guiding and guarding Artists' Alley, passed away after more medical traumas than I'd wish on my least favorite person. Through it all she was upbeat and optimistic, the positive person we knew for so many years. Sending hugs to her siblings, loved ones, and the artists she nurtured.

Leonard Kirk: Definitely a staple every year I attended San Diego Comic-Con. Clydene always popped by the tables to say HI and make sure everything was all good.

Dave Dorman: Clydene Nee Has left us. It is a sad day for not only those who knew her but for the comics industry as well.

You will find much more eloquent words from others here and in the future. But for me she has been a great part of my professional and personal life.

I have known her from my first years in the business, having met her at SDCC my first year in 1982. She championed my work and became a friend immediately, having such an upbeat and positive attitude about life and art. She guided me thru years of early artist alleys, spending what would equal a full time job running SDCC artist alley, yet doing it for free as a volunteer.

She supported and encouraged me throughout my career from a novice to the professional in an industry we both loved. And I'm not the only artist she mentored. I think every artist in this business knew her and had her help at one point in their career.

Artist alley will from now have an empty spot in San Diego. At the show and in our hearts.

She will be missed. But I know she is with so many other wonderful and talented artists now. Organizing the greatest art show of all.

God bless you Clydene.

Leonard Sultana: I'm heartbroken: Clydene Nee was one of the first people in the Comic-Con International family to welcome me as a friend – first as someone who saw my enthusiasm for the event and invited me to join her Artist Alley team as a Staff Volunteer in 2012, and afterward simply as someone who would meet up with her when myself and Caroline were in town. It is with sadness that I have heard that she has passed after many years of medical tribulations which she was always fighting to overcome through the years I knew her.

Clydene was known by many more, however, as an esteemed artist and an incredible, inspiring supporter of others as the manager of Artist Alley for San Diego Comic-Con, curating the vibrant area of the convention floor and also the informative and educational Room 2 sessions during the con. There will be many tributes cast over the days and weeks that follow as many who were brought thru the industry with Clydene's tutelage learn of this sad news. ￼

For myself, the news is all the sadder as I felt that Clydene was turning a page and on the mend, even after losing a leg through a recent infection. I now regret not going to see her while I was in San Diego this year, thinking that we would have plenty of time to catch up in 2025. She will be sadly missed. ￼

Laura Martin: I can only echo what so many others have said about Clydene Nee. She was a true superhero to comics creators. She really looked out for colorists, having been one and run a coloring studio herself. I never thanked her enough not only for her support, but also for her longtime friendship. Rest in peace, Clydene, you are loved by thousands. My thoughts are with her brother John and her whole extended family and friends

Jimmy Palmiotti: So sad to hear of the passing of one of the good ones ,Clydene Nee. She was so nice to me for no reason when I started in the business and just a kind soul all around. Comics lost another great. Heartbreaking.

Ken Penders: RIP Clydene Nee. This one hits hard. Clydene was a constant in Artist Alley and I can't remember a year in which she wasn't helpful to me personally or stopped by the table to see how Bernie & I were doing. The loss is very much felt and we will miss her tremendously.

Jimmie Robinson: For decades Clydene was a pillar of the San Diego Comic Con organization. Seriously, she has gone through so much and yet continued to give her all to the comics community. I really thought she was making a comeback after the last surgery. Now I won't see her in 2025.

Cully Hamner: Just getting this heartbreaking news about the passing of Clydene Nee. We were friends for almost 35 years (next year would've been that milestone). She's well-known as a friend to pretty much all artists in this business, and that was how we came to know each other. In 1991, my first SDCC—I knew almost no one and no one knew me. She didn't know me at all and had no real reason to cut me a break. I was just starting out and she saw something in me—she reminded me of that many times over the years. She ran Artists' Alley and gave me a table on the spot (almost unheard of today, I gather) and that single act of kindness arguably gave me a career. Look, I know I wasn't the only one she did that for, she probably launched a thousand artists' careers. That was her character the whole time I knew her. But it meant the world to me, a skinny nobody from Alabama who could draw some and just needed that chance. We always stayed in touch. She loved to send me links to things—books, news stories, recommendations that she thought I might like. She especially loved to talk to me about all the crazy in the world, from politics to the paranormal. She had an eye for that, she appreciated crazy—maybe that's why she liked us artists so much. Everyone who knew her knew she had endured a lot of physical hardship for many years, but I never knew her to not handle it like a champ, even recently when she had to lose a leg. She had the most unsinkable attitude of anyone I knew. I'm sad to see you go, Clydene. You were important to all of us. I was about to say "more than you knew," but I don't know if that's true. I like to think you did know it.