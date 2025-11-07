Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Cobra Kai Meets Duel in Rashad Doucet's Karate Road Graphic Novel

Cobra Kai Meets Duel in Rashad Doucet's new Karate Road graphic novel coming from Disney/Freedom Fire

Article Summary Karate Road is a new middle-grade graphic novel by Eisner winner Rashad Doucet, coming in 2027.

Blends Cobra Kai spirit and Duel suspense with a brother-sister road trip to train with quirky karate masters.

Published by Disney/Freedom Fire, the imprint spotlighting Black resilience and joy in children's books.

Book deal handled by agent Jas Perry of Looking Glass Literary, promoting underrepresented voices.

Karate Road by Eisner-winning cartoonist Rashad Doucet of Art Club, Pax Samson, Wish I Was a Baller and professor of sequential art at SCAD in Savannah, Georgia, is a new contemporary middle-grade graphic novel described as Cobra Kai meets Duel, with a boy's epic road trip with his estranged older sister to train with eccentric karate masters in preparation for facing his opponents, and life's many unexpected hits.

Anuoluwapo Ohioma at Disney/Freedom Fire has bought the world English rights for 2027. Rashad Doucet's agent Jas Perry at Looking Glass Literary & Media negotiated the deal.

Freedom Fire Press is a new middle-grade imprint headed by Kwame Mbalia, author of the Tristan Strong trilogy, from Disney-Hyperion. The imprint is intended to feature stories of Black resilience and Black joy, written by Black creators, and will debut in the spring of 2024. "Working with Kwame on the Tristan Strong series has been pure joy for the entire team at Disney-Hyperion, and we couldn't be more excited about broadening our partnership with this incredible talent," said Kieran Viola, Disney-Hyperion's editorial director. "Kwame's mission for Freedom Fire is right in line with our mission to publish unputdownable stories that reflect the diverse world around us, and we can't wait to amplify his vision of an inclusive and equitable future for readers everywhere."

Rashad Doucet's agent Jas Perry states that she represents authors and illustrators of graphic novels across all ages, in addition to select children's prose fiction. Jas has a background in PB/MG/YA/GN editorial at Scholastic/Arthur A. Levine Books and Levine Querido, and began building her list as an agent in 2020.

The agency Looking Glass Literary & Media was founded in 2023 and states that they are committed to advocating for the work of underrepresented and marginalised voices, including LGBTQ+, BIPOC, neurodiverse, and disabled people.

