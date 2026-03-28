Posted in: Bandai Namco, Games, Video Games | Tagged: ace combat, Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve, Project Aces

Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve Releases First Developer Video

The latest trailer for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve shows off how 30 years of development across the franchise have built to this title

Article Summary Bandai Namco debuts the first Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve developer video, reflecting 30 years of progress.

Ace Combat 8’s story puts you in the cockpit as Wings of Theve, the legend tasked with reclaiming your homeland.

Experience intense dogfights, gripping missions, and dynamic skies in the latest Ace Combat campaign mode.

Form deep squad bonds, make crucial choices, and rise to become an elite ace in this thrilling new installment.

Bandai Namco and developer Project Aces have released the first developer video in a series to come for Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve. This is basically a teaser video that shows the different stages the series has gone through since it launched in 1998, all the way to the latest innovations for the next installment. Its less than 90 seconds, but it does show all the work they've put into these fighter pilot titles. Enjoy the video above!

Look Back at the Evolution of Ace Combat All The Way Until Ace Combat 8: Wings of Theve

You're a fighter pilot, adrift at sea in a rescue boat until the outdated aircraft carrier, Endurance, pulls you aboard. Your homeland's navy is shattered. The aging vessel, its decks crowded with refugees, has already retreated far from the front lines. July 2029: The Federation of Central Usea (FCU) has fallen under a lightning invasion by the Republic of Sotoa. Most of the nation is occupied, the military is scattered, and the Endurance is just one fragment of what remains. On this ship, you're given a single name: "Wings of Theve". A legendary ace, a symbol of hope, a name tied to Theve, the FCU capital. But that legend was a lie; it was a story made to keep morale alive. Now, you must carry that name and take to the skies again. With three new comrades at your side, fight to reclaim your lost homeland.

Soar through the skies and rise above every challenge to earn your place among the elite. Engage in intense aerial combat to dominate the battlefield with powerful weapons. Experience a breathtaking campaign filled with high-stakes missions, hard choices, and deep squad connections. Step into the cockpit and take flight as an elite pilot across stunning skies. Enter intense dogfights, eliminate threats, and rise through gripping missions to earn your wings.

Campaign Mode showcases stunning visuals with dynamic multi-layered cloudscapes that capture the majesty of living skies. Feel the rush of a fast-paced arcade-style gameplay and deploy powerful weapons to dominate the battlefield. Beyond the chaos in the air, breathtaking first-person scenes reveal your pilot's story through breathtaking cinematics. Experience the pressure of command, the weight of decisions, and the bonds forged in battle. Between missions, bond with your squad members, rise to meet adversity, and prove yourself as a true ace.

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