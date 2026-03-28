Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jubilee, newlitg

Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2026

Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround

Article Summary Jubilee's long lost mutant cousin Eason Cheung debuts, taking top spot in comic news headlines

Daily LITG recap spotlights trending stories from past years, with Jubilee and X-Men in focus

Major Marvel, DC, and comic industry updates, including sales, delays, and new character reveals

Exclusive insight into what’s buzzing in comics, from fan-favorite mutants to creative milestones

Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.

Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…

LITG one year ago, The Return of Doctor Odyssey

LITG two years ago… Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson

LITG three years ago, Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics

LITG four years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu

LITG five years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty

LITG six years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not too absolute

And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.

LITG seven years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic

And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?

Comic book birthdays today

There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

Adam R. Philips of Untold Stories Marketing

of Untold Stories Marketing Costas Karaiskos , writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon

, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon Enzo Garza , co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida

, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida Jemal Flores , comics journalist

, comics journalist Jamie Richards , Star Wars artist

, Star Wars artist Wayne Truman , comics letterer

, comics letterer Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior

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