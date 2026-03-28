Posted in: Comics | Tagged: jubilee, newlitg
Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin In The Daily LITG, 28th March 2026
Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround
Article Summary
- Jubilee's long lost mutant cousin Eason Cheung debuts, taking top spot in comic news headlines
- Daily LITG recap spotlights trending stories from past years, with Jubilee and X-Men in focus
- Major Marvel, DC, and comic industry updates, including sales, delays, and new character reveals
- Exclusive insight into what’s buzzing in comics, from fan-favorite mutants to creative milestones
Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past seven years. Founded seventeen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running runaround the day before and possibly the day ahead. In summary, you can sign up to receive Lying In The Gutters as an email here. And maybe you just have.
Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday
- Jubilee's Long Lost Mutant Cousin, Eason Cheung, Debuts In April
- Alex Ross On Kingdom Come, Alan Moore & Miracleman
- Dan Slott On How Spectacular Spider-Man Can Reach Issue #5… And #10
- Daniel Peacock's Comic, The Moons On Mars, Launches, Created With A.I.
- The Undertaker Western Graphic Novel Wants To Teach You About Comics
- Marvel Delays Its Queen In Black Tie-In, Symbie, By Six Months
- Chris Claremont Tells Gambit's Last Adventure Before Joining The X-Men
- Marvel's Deadpool Returns For Next Magic: The Gathering Secret Lair
- Comics Sales Explode As Image Comics Gets The "Absolute Batman" Effect
- Magic: The Gathering Has a New Novel/Card Combo Arriving Next Week
And a few other stories I wrote yesterday…
- Paul Rabin, Mary Jane & Peter Parker… The Final Chapter? (Spoilers)
- $1000 Bounty Placed On Black Cat Mystery #50 Facsimile Graded CGC 10.0
- A Few More Delays On Absolute Martian Manhunter And Absolute Flash…
- Jeremy Adams Tells Us Just Who The Shiver Are In Emperor Aquaman
- Frank Tieri & Scott Snyder Plan Absolute Batman: Ark-M Joker Sequel
- Kevin Eastman TMNT C2E2 Exclusive At ComicBooks For Kids Awards, Today
- Matthew Rosenberg On Taking On Spawn & King Spawn From Todd McFarlane
- San Diego Comic-Con Malaga Returns In October 2026
- Dstlry's June 2026 Full Solicits Bring Back A Mischief Of Magpies
- Image Comics Sales Rising In The Daily LITG, 27th of March 2026
LITG one year ago, The Return of Doctor Odyssey
- Doctor Odyssey Returns Tonight! S01E12: "Sophisticated Ladies" Preview
- Marvel's X-Men Plots From Late 2025 Revealed, XSpoilers Of Course
- Graham Nolan Asks People To Buy DC Comics' Absolute Batman
- NECA Store Exclusive Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 4-Pack Revealed
- Graham Nolan Comes Out Against Absolute Bane In Absolute Batman
- Preview: Imperial by Jonathan Hickman, Federico Vicentini, Iban Coello
- Worlds Collide: Grant Morrison & Etienne Kubwabo Return To Superheroes
- Warner Bros. Could Begin Looney Tunes Studio Demolition Next Week
- McFarlane Toys Unveils Limited Edition Batman Cowardly Lot Figure
- Image Comics Objects To Diamond Bankruptcy Deal, Reveals Contract
- Absolute Martian Manhunter Jumps To "Ongoing" Series, At Least To #12
- Dave Gibbons, Ram V & Al Ewing To Relaunch Forbidden Planet Camden
- Jamie Smart, Dav Pilkey, Titan & DFB Up For 2025 British Book Awards
- Titan Books Gets Five Nominations For Bram Stoker Awards
- Government Minister Backs Comic Book UK As It Criticises Government
- Sir Patrick & Sir Ian Return To Marvel – Daily LITG, 27th March, 2025
LITG two years ago… Peter Parker & Mary Jane Watson
- Peter Parker & Mary Jane Talk About Getting Back Together (Spoilers)
- Was The Beast Right All Along? And Which One Survives? (Spoilers)
- A New DC Comics Young Super Team From Jeremy Adams And Travis Mercer
- Which Peter Parker Kid Will Die First? Ultimate Spider-Man #3 Spoilers
- Would You Kill Moira As A Thirteen-Year-Old? X-Men Vs Orchis Spoilers
- Star Trek: Prodigy Creators Want Answers on Season 2 Streaming Early
- X-Force #50 Preview: Beast Finally Gets What He Deserves
- Some Late Night Superman Gossip For The House Of Brainiac (Spoilers)
- Daredevil Lusts Over Wolverine, Apparently (Spoilers)
- Wolverine's Sad Meme Face About Jean Grey's Pregnancy In X-Men '97
- Superman: Jerry Siegel's Grandsons at Read-Thru; A Gift for James Gunn
- DC Comics Outsources Joker: The World To Twelve Countries
- Sabrina's Wicked Trinity In Archie Comics' June 2024 Solicits
- Bosch: Legacy, The Lincoln Lawyer in the Daily LITG, 27th March, 2024
LITG three years ago, Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics
- Tom Brevoort On The Worst Half-Decade Working At Marvel Comics
- DC Comics' Doom Patrol Criticises Batman For Not Being Woke (Spoilers)
- Kate Mulgrew Toasts Star Trek: Picard Season 3 Ep. 6 Nod to "Voyager"
- Bringing Back More Forgotten Sidekicks To DC Comics (Spoilers)
- Demona Returns To Disney's Gargoyles, in Dynamite June 2023 Solicits
- Eight Classic Dungeons & Dragons Games Have Been Re-Released
- Ask Rich: Can You Track Down My First Marvel UK Comic?
- South Park Season 26 Finale Preview: Old Habits Die Hard for Garrison
- Cherry Poptart Tops BC Chart in the Daily LITG, 25th of March 2023
- Pokemon TCG: Trading Card Game Classic Preview: Base Set Pikachu
- Summer Of Symbiotes Puts Its Towels Down On The Loungers
- Améziane Amazing Creates Quentin Tarantino: The Graphic Novel
- Covid Cop, Dean Haspiel's Romantic Horror Comic Everyone Rejected
- Comic Store In Your Future Takes a Trip to Planet Comicon Kansas City
- Tokyopop to Publish The Ghost Of Kyiv Manga in June 2023 Solicits
- Cyberpunk 2077: You Have My Word Review: Verdad?
- The Monster's Cleanup Guy #1 in Blood Moon Comics June 2023 Solicits
- Spider-Man & Wolverine Manga In Viz Media June 2023 Solicits
LITG four years ago, Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu
- Simu Liu Won't Sign Any Marvel Master Of Kung Fu Shang-Chi Comics
- Buffy: Sarah Michelle Gellar & Charisma Carpenter Talk "Angel" Spinoff
- Hunt Shiny Cottonee At Parks In Special Pokémon GO Event
- Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Is "Everything and Then Some": O'Connell
- Amazing Spider-Man #93 Leaks Future Of Ben Reilly (Spoiler)
- Supernatural Co-Star Padalecki Prompts Collins Silent But Deadly Story
- Scott Snyder Shows What Separates His Batman From Tom King's Batman
- Better Call Saul S06E01 & S06E02 Overviews Not A Good Sign For Nacho
- Dark Ages #6 Preview: Cyclops and Wolverine Reunited
- Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #1 Reveals New Robin (Spoilers)
- First Appearance Of Titania At Auction, Ahead Of She-Hulk TV Show
- Alex Schomburg Covers on Green Hornet Comics, Up for Auction
- Batman White Knight Presents Red Hood #1 Reveals New Robin (Spoilers)
- Scott Snyder Shows What Separates His Batman From Tom King's Batman
- DC Universe Infinite App Now Available In Canada But Not The UK
- Aubrey Nolan Sells Listen Along With Izzy McKenna OGN To Penguin
- Simu Liu Says No To Master Of Kung Fu in Daily LITG, 27th March 2022
LITG five years ago, Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty
- Rick and Morty: Justin Roiland Shares Health Update on Jerry
- The Talk Returns April 12- But Without Sharon Osbourne
- Rayquaza Raid Guide for Pokémon GO Players: March 2021
- Kim's Convenience Alum Land New Projects, Including Spinoff Series
- Nobody Review: It's John Wick Minus the Fantastic World-Building
- James Gunn Tells Gail Simone She Should Really Read This Article
- Law & Order SVU/OC Preview: Meloni Talks Return; Stabler's Jealous?
- An Open Letter To Comic Book Publishers About NFT From Mike Deodato
- So James Gunn Made A Film Just For Gail Simone
- Are You The Toys R Us Employee Who Made Todd McFarlane Who He Is?
- San Diego Comic-Con Announces Thanksgiving Weekend In-Person Con
- Cojacaru, Godzilla & Way Of X, Thank FOC It's Saturday, 27th of March
- TMNT #1 Second Print Double Cover On Auction At Heritage
- Starfire Original Artwork Splash Page By Brett Booth, At Auction
- Tyne Hunter, The New Face of Marvel Comics At Penguin Random House
- Dave Sim and Gerhard 1985 Cerebus Original Artwork Goes To Auction
- Jerrymandering On Rick & Morty – The Daily LITG, 27th March 2021
LITG six years ago – Omnibuses and Absolutes were not too absolute
And Marvel helped Diamond survive – for one year.
- DC Comics Omnibuses And Absolutes For 2020/2021
- Marvel Comics Let Diamond Off The Payment Hook For Now
- The Frank Miller Cover That Killed The Daredevil and Dog Cartoon
- Ubisoft Releases The "Just Dance 2020" Song List
- "Street Fighter" Cammy Gets Three New Statues from PCS Collectibles
- Dan DiDio, Stocking Up On Essentials During Coronavirus Pandemic
- Jesse James on Dealing With Diamond and Steve Geppi
- A New Transformation for Immortal Hulk #33 – Or Is It? (Spoilers)
- 'Scoob!': Another International Poster Adds Captain Caveman
- Rick Remender Shares Marvel Art for X-Force, Deadpool, Avengers, More
LITG seven years ago – Poison Ivy was problematic
And Superman got a new power – will he abuse it?
- What on Earth Has Heroes In Crisis #7 Done to Poison Ivy? (Spoilers)
- Superman Gets a New Power in Action Comics #1009? (Major Spoilers)
- More Cancelled DC Omnibuses – When Will We See The Unpublished Joker #10?
- A New Marvel Ad for House Of X and Power of X – 'Well, Here's the Thing, Charles…'
- Kevin Smith and Jim Lee Take on Zack Snyder's Batman in Detective Comics #1000 (Spoilers)
- Marvel Launches Sword-Master and Aero Comics in July by Greg Pak
- Todd McFarlane Rewrites Those Early Issues (Again) In Spawn #295… (Spoilers)
Comic book birthdays today
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. It all depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Adam R. Philips of Untold Stories Marketing
- Costas Karaiskos, writer/editor for Markosia, organiser at Athenscon
- Enzo Garza, co-owner of BAMF Collectibles and Comics, Maitland, Florida
- Jemal Flores, comics journalist
- Jamie Richards, Star Wars artist
- Wayne Truman, comics letterer
- Peter Hsu, artist on Elf Warrior
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