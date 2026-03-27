Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: king spawn, Matthew Rosenberg, spawn, todd mcfarlane, Word Balloon

Matthew Rosenberg On Taking On Spawn & King Spawn From Todd McFarlane

Matthew Rosenberg on taking over Spawn and King Spawn from Todd McFarlane... and moving it all One Year Later...

Article Summary Matthew Rosenberg takes over Spawn and King Spawn writing duties from Todd McFarlane at Image Comics.

New direction splits Spawn as the "Superman title" and King Spawn as the "Batman title" for the franchise.

The series jumps ahead one year, exploring Earth's reaction after Heaven and Hell's existence is revealed.

Both books offer a fresh start for new readers, while honoring the legacy of Todd McFarlane's Spawn universe.

Matthew Rosenberg has talked about taking over writing the Spawn and King Spawn titles from Todd McFarlane, from Image Comics, saying that " Spawn is gonna be our Superman title and King Spawn is our Batman title". In a major shake-up for Todd McFarlane's horror/superhero universe, writer Matthew Rosenberg (known for What's the Furthest Place From Here?, We're Taking Everyone Down With Us, 4 Kids Walk Into a Bank, as well as runs on Punisher, X-Men, and The Joker) is stepping in as the new ongoing writer for both Spawn and King Spawn. The transition begins this spring, with King Spawn #55 launching in May 2026 and Spawn #376 following in June. Recently, Bleeding Cool took a look at the last year's worth of Spawn storylines, which have seen a sea change in the reality of the Spawn Universe, as the existence of heaven, hell, everything in between, demons, angels, and monsters has moved from faith to fact amongst the population of the Earth.

Rosenberg will be writing both titles monthly. He begins with a five-page story in Spawn #375, then takes full writing duties on Spawn #376 with artist Stephen Segovia. On King Spawn, he teams with Flying Friar artist Thomas Nachlik starting with #55. The flagship will also jump forward in time, revealing how the world has reacted to recent events. The news comes as Todd McFarlane steps back from monthly writing on the core titles (while continuing to contribute art and oversee the universe), with other new teams announced for Gunslinger Spawn and The Scorched as well. Matthew Rosenberg revealed extensive details in a new Word Balloon podcast interview with John Siuntres, describing a lengthy, candid conversation with Todd McFarlane that completely changed his expectations."I got an email from Todd's assistant that said, 'Todd would like to talk to you about something,'" Rosenberg recounted. "I thought, 'Oh, cool, maybe I'll pitch for Sam & Twitch,' because that's always been one that I've loved… and he was like, 'No, I want you to take over Spawn.'"

The call reportedly lasted three to four hours, with Todd McFarlane promising Matthew Rosenberg unusual creative freedom. After his first pitches, Matthew Rosenberg quoted McFarlane directly: "You're pitching ideas that feel like they belong to me… the point is I hired you to be you." McFarlane reportedly told him to approach the book as if he had created Spawn himself: "What would you do?" And that's what he did. Matthew Rosenberg is approaching the dual assignment with big ambition and clear tonal separation while keeping the books interconnected."The books are right now very tonally different… King Spawn tends to lead more horror… Spawn is gonna lean a little more superhero," he explained. "Spawn is gonna be our Superman title, and King Spawn is our Batman title. It's him in the light, doing things to try and help people and they need each other." He emphasised that both series are being built for maximum accessibility, especially for readers who may have been curious about Spawn but never jumped in. "If you've never read a Spawn comic, you don't need to know anything going in… Both books are made so that if you've never read a Spawn comic, you can jump in… we're starting from a fresh place… new cast of characters, new status quo for the world, for Spawn, new villains."

Matthew Rosenberg stressed that longtime fans won't be left behind, calling the new direction a "love letter to Spawn" that draws from the entire history of the character and the broader universe while introducing fresh elements. On the supporting cast, he confirmed early appearances for classic characters Sam & Twitch, noting, "They're cops. They can't take over the story… Sam and Twitch are going to appear pretty early… with an angle for them that I think is really good." For Matthew Rosenberg, the opportunity carries both honour and pressure."I'm taking over in May… I'll be on both of those books every month," he said, adding that the chance to put his stamp on such an iconic character while honouring its massive legacy feels like a dream assignment wrapped in "honour and terror."

Spawn #376, now by Matthew Rosenberg and Stephen Segovia sees the series jumps a year into the future to reveal more about how the Earth has reacted. "The revelation that Heaven and Hell are real—and have abandoned Earth, has destabilised society at every level. Institutions strain. Governments falter. Spawn himself has vanished. Al Simmons, seemingly restored to humanity, lives anonymously in a fractured Manhattan until his return triggers the attention of "The 400," a powerful cabal of angels, demons, vampires, and alien entities who believe Spawn's existence threatens their survival." Out on the 3rd of June, 2026.

King Spawn #55 will be by Matthew Rosenberg and The Flying Friar artist Thomas Nachlik, who "introduce Hudson Hill, a young man haunted by a psychic vision of the apocalypse, one centred on Al Simmons. As Spawn re-emerges publicly as a symbol of hope, another presence begins to take shape in the shadows. The divide between hero and monster narrows, and the consequences ripple outward." Out on the 27th of May, 2026.

Here are the solicitations that will now have new creative teams:

SPAWN #376

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad.

Spawn has been beaten, bloodied, and left for dead. But unfortunately for Spawn's attacker, all that did was make him mad. SPAWN #377

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns!

Heaven has had enough. The Lord God has made a new pronouncement—Death to all Hellspawns! SPAWN #378

Angelic forces have Spawn pinned down in a small town. They have chosen a scorched-earth policy. No one leaves, and no one survives. But a surprising ally arrives that might just help tip the scales in Spawn's favor.

KING SPAWN #55

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life!

A darkness has taken hold in New York City. Spawn can sense it creeping in the night. When he discovers its source, he will be in for the biggest battle of his life! KING SPAWN #56

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering.

Spawn continues to push back against the terrors that have infected NYC. Only to realize that he is the cause of all of the suffering. KING SPAWN

Al Simmons becomes the target of a secret government task force. Not for the purpose of killing him, but in an attempt to steal his powers and create a new breed of solider.

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