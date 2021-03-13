Comedian Aoife Dooley Writes/Draws New Graphic Novel, Frankie's World

Frankie's World is a new graphic novel written and drawn by Aoife Dooley based on the Irish comedian and illustrator's real-life experiences of autism. Her stand-up performances share her experiences of being diagnosed as autistic at the age of 27 and how a diagnosis helped her to truly understand herself. And now she's drawing it all out as a new graphic novel.

How do you fit in and stand out when you feel different to everyone around you? 12-year-old Frankie knows she's not like anyone else in her class: she's different, but she can't quite figure out why. Is it the new freckle on her nose, or the fact she's small for her age? Or that she has to go to the hospital sometimes? Everyone else seems to think she's weird too, and they make fun of her at school. Frankie's dad left when she was a baby – maybe he was different too? It would explain why she always feels like an alien. So she and her best-friend Sam, embark on a mission to track him down. A graphic novel like no other, told with humour, heart and a unique perspective on autism. Perfect for fans of Raina Telgemeier.

Yasmin Morrissey, commissioning editor for Scholastic UK, acquired world rights from Aoife Dooley's agent Faith O'Grady at The Lisa Richards Agency and Frankie's World will be published in January, next year.

Aoife Dooley posted on Facebook "So, I've been keeping some really exciting news for a long time now (really, it feels like it's been a decade!) And it's been killing me not being able to share with everyone until now but here it goes! Last year the craziest most amazing thing happened. I signed world rights with Scholastic (biggest children's publisher in the world, they publish the Harry Potter books so yeah, this is a bit deal!!!) for a new graphic novel series, 'Frankie's World!' I WROTE MY FIRST NOVEL! A GRAPHIC NOVEL!"

Yasmin Morrissey told The Bookseller. "Aoife is a uniquely sharp, funny and thoughtful writer, which makes her an absolute delight to work with. But Frankie's World is also Aoife's love letter to being different, and that is what makes this graphic novel so timely and special. With Aoife's award-winning illustrations, her quick wit, and her deeply personal connection to Frankie's experience with autism, she is undoubtedly one of the most exciting graphic novel talents out there. Underneath the comedy and inimitable illustration style, this a story of heart and survival, and one that will resonate with readers young and old. I am thrilled that Aoife has picked Scholastic as her publishing home."

Dooley is the author of How to Be Massive (Gill Books, 2016) and How to Deal With Poxes (Gill Books, 2017). She also illustrated Little Island Books' 123 Ireland! (2019).