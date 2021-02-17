Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer, Has Died, Aged 56

Si Spencer, British comic book and TV writer, has passed away, according to reports of friends and colleagues. A current writer for 2000AD, he often worked with Deam Ormston. He worked on titles such as Crisis, Revolver, Judge Dredd Megazine and was an editor of Deadline.

For the US, and for DC Comics, he wrote Books of Magick: Life During Wartime, Vinyl Underground, Hellblazer: City of Demons, Bodies and Slash and Burn. He also wrote the graphic novel Klaxon.

As well as writing comic books, Si Spencer became a script editor on BBC police drama City Central, then worked as a writer and editor on TV series such as the BBC's EastEnders, Grange Hill and ITV's The Bill. He also gained a reputation as a freelance script editor and script doctor working with other writers.

Announced as writing for Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, his episodes never came to be. But under the name Webley Wildfoot and titled Torch, Wood & Peasants, he rewrote and published his original script for the now-renamed "Alien Sex Cops."

Friends and colleagues of Si Spencer have been sharing their memories.

Reading reports that Si Spencer has passed. I worked with Si & @Max_Dunbar on Vertigo's Slash & Burn several years ago. Si was a brilliant & generous collaborator. He and Max even cut me (the inker) in for a bit of ownership. All but unheard of. RIP, Si. You'll be missed. pic.twitter.com/MUVSvJJiUy — Ande Parks (@andeparks) February 17, 2021

Si Spencer has passed away. Terrific writer of comics and telly. And a fine chap to boot. He'll be sorely missed. — James Peaty (@JamesPeaty1575) February 17, 2021

Reading that Si Spencer of fine Vertigo books like Bodies & Hellblazer has died. Awful news. RIP. — Rob Williams (@Robwilliams71) February 17, 2021

I am in a state of shock, my old friend from way back, Si Spencer, has died… I really can't believe it… — John McCrea @ MWOM now for sale in my store (@mccreaman) February 17, 2021

So sad to read about the death of Si Spencer, who wrote for TV and a host of wonderful comics, along with editing Deadline for a stint and a script editor for TV. Si's stories were unique, never mainstream, didn't please the majority – and he liked it like that. #RIPSiSpencer https://t.co/dVmxz7kKf3 — D. V. Bishop (@davidbishop) February 17, 2021

Just heard that the legendary Si Spencer has passed away. I was incredibly lucky to work with him on a Vertigo title with @andeparks, @nickfil, Jamie S. Rich, Molly Mahan and @sxbond. He was a fantastic collaborator, a brilliant writer, and an extremely nice person. RIP Si. — Max Dunbar (@Max_Dunbar) February 17, 2021

Just mixed a stiff Bloody Mary, and am raising a glass in memory of a good man @SiSpencer who died suddenly and unexpectedly yesterday: an incalculable loss to his many, many friends and family. A toast: "To absent friends, old and new." #RIP — Stephen Beech (@bossbeechyscoop) February 17, 2021

Our thoughts are with Si's friends and family at this time.