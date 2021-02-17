Comic Book and TV Writer Si Spencer Has Died, Aged 56

Si Spencer, British comic book and TV writer, has passed away, according to reports of friends and colleagues. A current writer for 2000AD, he often worked with Deam Ormston. He worked on titles such as Crisis, Revolver, Judge Dredd Megazine and was an editor of Deadline.

For the US, and for DC Comics, he wrote Books of Magick: Life During Wartime, Vinyl Underground, Hellblazer: City of Demons, Bodies and Slash and Burn. He also wrote the graphic novel Klaxon.

As well as writing comic books, Si Spencer became a script editor on BBC police drama City Central, then worked as a writer and editor on TV series such as the BBC's EastEnders, Grange Hill and ITV's The Bill. He also gained a reputation as a freelance script editor and script doctor working with other writers.

Announced as writing for Doctor Who spin-off Torchwood, his episodes never came to be. But under the name Webley Wildfoot and titled Torch, Wood & Peasants, he rewrote and published his original script for the now-renamed "Alien Sex Cops."

Friends and colleagues of Si Spencer have been sharing their memories.

Our thoughts are with Si's friends and family at this time.

