Comic Book Shops Upset With Whatnot Over Ninja Funk #1 Sales

Next week sees the release of 100,000+ ordered Ninja Funk #1 by writing duo JPG Paras and Steve Schuitt with artist Alex Riegel, from Whatnot Publishing to comic book stores through Diamond Comics Distributors.

However the Whatnot App was selling the comic book directly to readers this week, which has causes some upset from comic book retailers, who ordered heavily on the comic, and have now found WhatNot competing directly with them and getting a week's lead on all the comic book shops' ability to sell the comic.

Now as I have been repeatedly informed, Whatnot Publishing is a separate company to the online comic book seller marketplace Whatnot Inc. Whatnot Publishing is a collaboration between Whatnot, Inc, whose live streaming sales platform increased in popularity during the pandemic shutdown, and Starburns Industries Press. And it seems that the biggest customer of those 100,000 copies was Whatnot Inc. So they have a lot to sell.

Co-publisher of Whatnot Publishing, Kevin Roditeli, tells me "The unexpected delay to retail shops is disappointing for everyone including our creative team who planned out a really great 1st day release celebration originally intended to increase awareness of the books release at LCS across the country and mark the occasion."

"Many of our Ninja Funk limited exclusives shipping from our specialty printer had gone out prior to us learning of the retail delay and arrived on time for the scheduled release date (Nov.2nd). This included the 1st day release super limited exclusives the creative team made for fans who came out to the Comics TNT signing in Tustin, CA. We also had scheduled signing appearances from artists being flown in from multiple states that could not be rescheduled. With no way of moving the event back to the new retail release date we moved forward as planned only selling the exclusives made for the signing. None of the retail release books that are delayed till November 9th were sold in any of our streams or at the in-person event."

"November 2nd was also the exclusives agreement street date for Ninja Funk #1 and retailers who did exclusives are able to sell their exclusive covers through their individual channels starting that date. Going forward our exclusives agreements will state that the street date can change due to retail distribution delays."

Ninja Funk #1 will now be released on November 9th and will be followed by Quested #1 and Wesley Snipes' The Exiled #1 in December and January respectively.

NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR A MACK (MR)

WHATNOT PUBLISHING

SEP222085

SEP222086 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR B RIEGEL (MR) – 4.99

SEP222087 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR C KIRKHAM LAZERWOLF VAR (MR) – 4.99

SEP222088 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR D CORMACK POKEMON HOMAGE (MR) – 4.99

SEP222089 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR E MAHFOOD LAUNCH (MR) – 4.99

SEP222090 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR F 10 COPY UNLOCK FLEECS (MR) – 4.99

SEP222091 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR G 25 COPY UNLOCK KIRKHAM (MR) – 4.99

SEP222092 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR H 50 COPY UNLOCK CREEES (MR) – 4.99

SEP222093 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR I 100 COPY EASTMAN VAR (MR)

SEP222094 – NINJA FUNK #1 (OF 4) CVR J 250 COPY BOSSLOGIC VAR (MR)

(W) JPG, Steve Schuitt (A) Alex Riegel (CA) David Mack

David Mack, known for his work on Marvel's Daredevil, Jessica Jones, and for co-creating their series Echo, delivers a beautiful watercolor variant for the premier of Ninja Funk!

Frequency-Bending Warrior DJs. Cyborg Housecats. The Broken Rhythm of the Universe. This is a comic like you've never seen before!

A fun, high stakes adventure weaved together with face-melting beats, Ninja Funk follows a ragtag band of misfits as they attempt to save a universe that's off-key.

In Shops: Nov 09, 2022 SRP: 4.99