ComicBooks For Kids Adds A Military Dimension

Bleeding Cool has covered the appeals for the charity ComicBooks For Kids!, which runs appeals for comic books to be dominated to children in hospitals. Not all received comic books are always appropriate for all age ranges, however, but they have a new outlet that might be more minded in that direction.

They have added a sister site, ComicBooks For Troops will allow the charity to provide the American military with thousands of comic books a year through partner organizations. While these partner organizations already donate to the military, now they will be adding comic books to their donations. This also means that more publishers can donate to the organisation, with fewer concerns about content. In the past few months, they have donated over 7,000 comic books to all US military branches and intend to increase their operations in this field.

It is notable that the current comic book market owes much of its success to the US military – in World War II, American comic books were bought in their hundreds of thousands and shipped to military serving abroad as a taste of home. They were often left behind in these countries and became a source of fascination for children. Unknowingly they started spreading American pop culture globally in a way that wasn't commonplace before and set the scene for all manner of pop culture explosions over the decades that followed. One can follow the preponderance of comic books in Army bases as setting the seeds for the direct market two or three decades later. Might we see a repeat performance?

Because ComicBooks For Kids and ComicBooks For Troops are doing a new deal with Titan Comics in the UK, and are looking for organisations in the UK they can work with regarding donations. Those who wish to suggest ideas can contact the organisation at mark@comicbooksforkids.org.

While at home, they are also lining up a deal with Funko Toys to add Funko POP figurines to the comic books they give away to kids in the States as well.