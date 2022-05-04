Comics Industry Reacts To The US Supreme Court on Roe v Wade

So. Things have gone down in America. A draft Supreme Court opinion by the conservative justice Samuel Alito, was leaked to Politico, before it was then officially released. It showed that the court was planning to reverse the world-famous Roe v Wade decision from 1973 that legalised abortion nationwide. The original ruling stated that a woman's right to have an abortion was protected by the US Constitution and could not be limited by state laws. But if this draft stands as the opinion of the majority of the Supreme Court Justices, that ruling will be struck down by the current Supreme Court. As a result, Democrats in Congress and President Biden have stated they will introduce legislation to legalise abortion. But not only will that take considerable time, even if it were able to pass, but other important legal decisions could also be impacted based on the language in Alito's opinion, which some see as about to fall like dominoes. Naturally, some comic book-and-related people had some things to say about this on social media. Warning, it comes from all sides.

Greg Pak: Surreal experience to be working on a civil rights-related educational book while everything that's going down is going down. Weirdly distressing, comforting, and galvanizing at the same time, if that even makes sense.

Tim Seeley: Religious affiliation is down. There are less self-identified Christians. Americans weren't buying what they were selling, so they've decided to force feed it…. You know what these far-right evangelical types also hate? Porn. Take it from a guy who gets sh-t for his sci-fi spoof comic…they're comin' for your stepsisters and nuru massages next. Vote accordingly.

Chris Conroy: I am losing my mind at everyone asserting that not enough people voted for Democrats in the highest-turnout election in modern history. Sit the hell down and admit your party failed to prevent this and failed to govern. Now is not your time. Your ideology is wrong.

Gail Simone: I have no jokes today. Sorry. Get angry, get informed, get ready.

Mitch Gerads: I'm so angry and a lot of that anger is directed at my own political leaders. Which is completely fair. But we do have to begin the process of unifying under one banner. It's the one thing the GOP has over us. We have to eventually fight together to get what we want.

Mark Ruffalo: Codify #RoeVsWade!

Joseph P. Illidge: A society that has taken civics out of schools and gets people used to instant gratification breeds lack of knowledge about government processes. Accident?

Matt Bors: The anti-abortion movement wanted something drastic done and they welcomed everyone from domestic terrorists to vote canvassers to real freaks who would enroll in ivy league law schools to be there at the finish line. Just thinking about it.

Andrew Wheeler: Abortion existed in Biblical times and the Bible never once condemns it. Abortion bans are about controlling women, not about honoring God.

Chris Conroy: It feels to me like this was leaked not because abortion is going down — an outcome most people could've easily predicted — but because the specific rationale for it is so astonishingly apocalyptic that there's no inside-the-Court norm or practice worth protecting anymore

Grace Randolph: If you can't imagine under what circumstances someone would get an abortion, than you are very lucky to have lived a charmed life. Don't pretend you know what it's like to walk in everyone's shoes. THAT'S compassion.

Regan Clem: Prediction. Rioting in blue states that can still allow abortion. Red states that will pass laws like the one this ruling springs out of, which only allows abortions for the first fifteen weeks, will not have riots.

Gerry Conway: Roberts calling the leak a "breach of trust" is pretty rich given that *every* Republican Supreme Court justice who swore Roe v. Wade was settled law in their confirmation hearing literally perjured themselves. That's a breach of trust.

Aaron Campbell: Who wants to move to Ireland with me?

George Takei: Listen up, friends. I've lived a long time in this country. I've experienced a lot. And I know, and have a deep sense, when things are beginning to spiral. We are at that point. We've been approaching it for some time, but the warning signs were in smaller, discrete pieces. The problems are systemic: Gerrymandered maps keep extremists in statehouses and Congress. A rigged Senate with an archaic filibuster rule blocks needed reform. Seats on the Supreme Court are stolen through cynical ploys. Money pours in to those who enable the corruption. Then the attacks begin. Voting rights are denied to minorities in red states in the name of "election security," with the Big Lie powering the bills. LGBTQ+ kids and families are targeted as scapegoats. And now even a woman's right to choose is on the chopping block. We cannot remain complacent. Sure, the economy remains uncertain due to global inflation, a lingering covid pandemic, and a war by Russia in Ukraine. But that does not mean we take our eyes off the ball. The GOP is exploiting and exacerbating all this for political gain. If we do not vote in November, if we do not HOLD THE LINE NOW, then the spiral of chaos will continue. The Republicans are under the spell of misinformation. They believe an entirely different reality, just as the Russian people do over Ukraine. They can be led to do anything. And so we must resist, we must defend our democracy and the Republic from those who would take us to a dark place of autocracy, demagoguery, and repression. The stakes are too high, the cost too great. We must mobilize, and we must defeat this scourge. NOW. #Register #Vote

Hope Larson: I've said it before, but having a very wanted baby has made me FAR more pro-choice than I was before. Devastated thinking about how profoundly so many people will suffer if Roe is overturned.

Scott Adams: A big advantage the Right has in the abortion debate is that they can state their opinions clearly and in public. The Left needs to fog the argument to include unrelated topics such as marriage rights. (Laundry List Persuasion.) This is my observation, not my abortion opinion.

Jamal Igle: it never fails to impress me how little people actually know about the legislative process and how incredibly complex and daunting it is.

Darick Robertson: The part that really gets me, beyond women not having a choice over what happens in their own lives and bodies, is that 13 year old rape victims will have to bring a baby to term. Women who miscarry a wanted pregnancy, face death. The vast majority of Americans don't want this.

PJ Holden: Democrats should make the midterms about expanding the Supreme Court, pushing the fact that the court is abolishing roe vs wade as a far right result of republican judicial activism. Here endith my one tweet about American politics, I expect it to make not a jot of difference.

Joe Caramagna: Roe v Wade was decided by a Republican Supreme Court and now Republicans are relying on a Republican Supreme Court to overturn it.

