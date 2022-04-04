Ann Nocenti Returns To Longshot For X-Men Legends in July

Longtime X-Men editor and writer Ann Nocenti will return to the character of Longshot she co-created in 1985 with Art Adams for X-Men Legends, along with her other co-creations Mojo and Spiral, who all continue to the current day in the X-Men titles.

X-Men Legends, the series in which classic X-Men's creators tell all-new stories set during their original runs is to be will have a two-part story drawn by Javier Pina in #3 and #4 in July and August. It will also take place directly after 1985's Longshot's series, filling in the time between that story and his appearance with the X-Men.

And like all unforgettable trips to Mojoworld, fans can expect plenty of metacommentary, pop culture references, and unabashed mayhem—all from the mastermind behind it all! Longshot's adventure on Earth may be over, but before he can continue his mission, he's pulled into Mojoworld for a multipicture deal he simply can't refuse. And when Wolverine and Shadowcat investigate the mysterious psionic disturbance, will they be able to escape the pull of Mojoworld before things SPIRAL out of control? "It's been a blast to play in the Mojoverse again," Nocenti said. "The zany world of Longshot, created with Arthur Adams back when we were both just 'kids,' is now being drawn by spectacular artist Javier Pina, and let's just say it is a joyful experience to watch Javier nail these characters perfectly. Along with editors Mark Basso and Drew Baumgartner, we're jamming away in MOLLYWOOD, Mojo's Movie studio, where Mojo, Spiral and Major Domo are making a genre mashup masterpiece as only Mojo can imagine, designed, of course, to mess with Longshot. The madcap crew has also gotten their hands on some X-MEN — Wolverine, Kitty Pryde, and her faithful dragon Lockheed, all dragged in to star in the film. The big question is — who will win the Mojo Award for Best Death?"

X-MEN LEGENDS #3

Written by ANN NOCENTI

Art by JAVIER PINA

Cover by GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI

On Sale 7/27

Maybe Marvel should put the original back into print as well…