Comics Stolen from Homes, Lockers & Comic Stores Across North America

Happy Thanksgiving... but it's not great for some comic stores or collectors across North America, after a new wave of comic book thefts.

The Comics Place comic book store in Bellingham, Washington was robbed this month with the thieves making off with comics and Magic the Gathering cards, including Fantastic Four #48. The owner Django Bohren estimated between $2,000 and $4,000 worth of comics were stolen, though adds, "I'd left Devendra Barnhart's Insect Eyes playing at max volume as a prank for the opening staff. So the robbers got to listen to that at a deafening level. And so did the five or six police who responded. Guns drawn. Flashlights splashing over comics and IKEA shelving while the Hills Have Eyes 2 trailer song blasted over the sound system."

In Connecticut, a judge has offered suspect Saul Salazar, charged in the 2019 theft of more five hundred comics worth $200,000 in comic books, including Amazing Fantasy #15, X-Men #1 and Fantastic Four #1, a choice to either tell the state how he got the comics, after their theft from a locked unit in a Shelton self-storage facility, and be freed, or go to trial for a possible 40-year sentence. He is one of three charged with first-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit first-degree larceny. He was arrested in 2020 and rejected a plea deal in 2021. State Superior Court Judge Kevin Russo noted that he had no criminal record, which could make him eligible for the charges to be dismissed if he successfully completes a pretrial diversionary program and confesses as to how he got the comic books. The judge stated "They just want to know how something like this could have happened. And if you were able to provide those details to the state's satisfaction, I would consider granting you one of those programs, with a few attached conditions that trust me, you'll be able to do, and you'll walk out of here with a clean record." The arrests were made after comics were sold to another store.

Chatham-Kent police in Ontario, Canada, are asking for help after about $3,000 worth of comic books were reported stolen after a home break-in, in the area of Oxley Drive. Burglars broke in through a window and stole around $3000 worth of comic books earlier this month. Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Carley Horvath at 519-436-6600 mailbox #87359 or email carleyh@chatham-kent.ca. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) and may be eligible for a cash reward.

Burglars stole $25,000 worth of comics from Tails to Astonish in West Seattle, a few months since burglars previously stole $20,000 in comics back in August. Shaun Duff, the owner of Tails to Astonish, stated "First thing I thought of is, 'I don't know if I can continue to do this.' Just because so much of our back stock was taken… Four books that were all signed by Stan Lee, including the first Black Panther appearance, first appearance of the Guardians of Galaxy, first appearance of Captain Marvel, first appearance of Ms. Marvel, countless books" and stated "We got a year left in our lease .A little bit less than a year left in our lease. So, at the bare minimum, we're going to try to make it to that. I don't know what's going to happen in the future."

And Robert Cape had his storage locker raided in Nolensville Pike in Nashville, Tennessee, with thousands of comics and toys stolen, though the company changed hands between the time of the suspected theft and now.

I am getting another lock for the shed on Black Friday, I think.

