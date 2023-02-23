ComicsPRO: DC Comics Change DC Infinite App To Accomodate Manga DC's manga titles published in Japan by Kodansha, Superman vs. Meshi, Batman: Justice Buster, and Joker: One Operation Joker will be released in English.

But today at ComicsPRO, DC Comics representatives announced that their manga titles published in Japan by Japanese publisher Kodansha, Superman vs. Meshi, Batman: Justice Buster, and Joker: One Operation Joker will be released in English in 2023. They will initially be published digitally first, in a webtoon serialised format for DC Universe Infinite subscribers and then collected in full volues in print later this year. DC Infinite will get a new update to accommodate the webtoon vertical scrolling manga reading experience. Originally Superman vs. Meshi and Joker: One Operation Joker were published in June 2021 with Batman: Justice Buster more recently in December 2022,

Joker: One Operation Joker Manga

The Joker like you've never seen him before…as a single father?! After a fateful encounter with Batman that results in the Dark Knight de-aging to a baby, Joker takes it upon himself to raise the child into the crusader of justice! But does the Clown Prince of Crime really understand what it means to be Batman—or, more importantly, what it means to raise a baby all by yourself? Joker: One Operation Joker is written by Satoshi Miyagawa (Uchuu Senkan Tiramisu) with art by Keisuke Gotou.

Batman: Justice Buster Manga

Gotham City has been under the protection of Batman for only a short amount of time, but since the vigilante's appearance, crime has changed. It's gotten more bold, more destructive. As Batman tries to rise to meet these new threats, he develops a computer system, ROBIN, to help him analyze and subdue the rising criminal tide and hopefully one day put an end to crime in Gotham. Batman: Justice Buster is written and illustrated by Eiichi Shimizu and Tomohiro Shimoguchi (Ultraman).

Superman vs. Meshi Manga

It's hungry work being Superman! That's why every day for lunch, Superman makes a quick stop over in Japan to try a new chain restaurant. Whether it's a hearty bowl of curry or conveyor-belt sushi, the Man of Steel loves to indulge in the delectable delicacies the country has to offer. He'll even share a meal with the other members of the Justice League from time to time in the hopes of showing them an incredible culinary experience. Superman vs. Meshi is written by Satoshi Miyagawa with art by Kai Kitago.