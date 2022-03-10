ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger Quits And Moves On

ComiXology Founder & CEO David Steinberger posted to Twitter about… no longer being CEO of digital comic book publisher and distributor ComiXology. He writes;

"It's been a few big weeks, and I have personal news: I've been asked if I'd like to lead a new Amazon-wide initiative that is too good an opportunity to not take. It was a tough decision, but I'm ready for a new entrepreneurial challenge. I will love comics forever and I I will continue to be an Advisor to @Comixology. Two long-term Comixology leaders, Tom Ashley and Jeff DiBartolomeo, will be managing the team moving forward. Tom and Jeff have been by my side for 9 years, and I can't wait to see them execute their ideas for Comixology. I'm extremely confident in Jeff and Tom, the rest of the Comixology leadership team, and the many passionate, comics-loving employees that strive day-in & day-out to make everyone on the planet lifelong fans. To all Comixologists: I've learned so much from you. Thank you. I can't leave this thread without thanking the creators, publishers, and fans — many of whom are also dear friends — that make what we do possible. There are too many to thank personally here, but without you there is no Comixology, so: thank you. For me, it's been an amazing 15 years. It's hard to leave the company I helped start with @johnnystorm0 & Peter, and still love, but I'm excited for the opportunity to explore another passion in my new role. My congratulations to Tom and Jeff! The best is still ahead."

ComiXology was founded in 2007 and quickly became the leading pay digital distributor of comic books in the world and in 2014 Bleeding Cool scooped the news that Amazon would be buying it out. And so they did, seeing an expansion of ComiXology across devices. Recently, however, a greater merger of Amazon and ComiXology's digital distribution practices left many customers, creators and publishers disappointed, unable to access their paid-for comic books in the manner, quality or ease as they previously had enjoyed. It will be hard to view David Steinberger's decision to move away from ComiXology, outside of that context. It will also be interesting to see what he ends up doing at Amazon.