Conan Event Starts in Full Titan Comics September 2025 Solicits

The Conan event comic book, Scourge Of The Serpent, properly starts in Titan Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations

Article Summary Conan: Scourge of the Serpent event launches, tying into ongoing Savage Sword and Conan the Barbarian titles

Titan Comics unveils new releases for Blade Runner, Rebel Moon, King Kong, Tank Girl, and Elric in September 2025

Major deluxe hardcovers and slipcase sets announced, including Bloodborne, Disenchantment, and Robotech

Exciting manga and graphic novels revealed, with new volumes of Atom the Beginning, Saint Seiya, and YAN

The Conan event comic book, Scourge Of The Serpent, properly starts in Titan Comics' September 2025 solicits and solicitations, as well as more from Rebel Moon, Blade Runner, King Kong, Tank Girl, Elric, Bloodborne, and more Conan.

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT #1 (OF 4)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Ivan Gil

Publisher: Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale September 24, 2025

Spinning out of the pages of the Free Comic Book Day Special, the new Conan epic starts here!

CONAN OF CIMMERIA has encountered Stygian sorcery and snake-sent creatures many times in his grand adventures, but he has never faced the true unspeakable power of SET… until NOW.

The serpent god's influence coils around the Hyborian Age and every other age linked to it. Three stunning supernatural stories will weave together to answer a chilling question of past and present – What is Set's grand plan for humanity and, now that it's begun, can it be stopped?

COVER A: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

COVER B:JOHN MCCREA

COVER C: GEOF ISHERWOOD

COVER D: MATÍAS BERGARA

COVER E: CHRIS STEVENS

COVER F: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER G: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE 'GLOW-IN-THE-DARK' ($14.99)

BLADE RUNNER BLACK LOTUS: LAS VEGAS #1 (OF 4)

(W) Nancy A. Collins

(A) Jesus Hervas

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

This all-new series sees the deadly Replicant combat model Elle-aka The Black Lotus Killer continue searching for answers about her mysterious past. Elle's quest takes her to the irradiated city of Las Vegas (later seen in Blade Runner 2049), a sand-choked ghosttown of forgotten memories following the detonation of a dirty bomb.

There she finds a community of role-playing Replicants, abandoned hospitality models from the old casinos now living as embodiments of ancient Egyptian and Roman royalty. Meanwhile, Niander Wallace, smarting from his last encounter with Elle, has dispatched a seasoned kill team to bring back her head.

COVER A: KAEL NGU

COVER B: DANNY EARLS

COVER C: JESUS HERVAS

COVER G: KAEL NGU FOIL TRADE ($14.99)

COVER D: ANDY BELANGER

COVER E: KIT WALLIS

COVER F: COLOR BLANK SKETCH ($5.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN #24 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Fernando Dagnino

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $3.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

FINAL PART OF THE EPIC STORY THAT TIES INTO SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT!

The Great Serpent's influence twists and turns, pulling Conan into their deadly coils as the Cimmerian and his allies are lured into Stygia…

What they find on this journey will make their blood run cold and set the stage for a conflict beyond their wildest imagination!

COVER A: DAN PANOSIAN

COVER B: LUKE EIDENSCHINK (BLACK & WHITE "BLOOD SPLATTER" COVER)

COVER C: KAREN HALLION

COVER D: DAN PANOSIAN FOIL VIRGIN ($13.99)

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #10 (ONGOING)

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Roberto de la Torre, Doug Braithwaite, Mike Rooth

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

B&W, 64pp, $6.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

A SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT TIE-IN!

Prepare for the launch of the new Conan mini-series, SCOURGE OF THE SERPENT, with this special issue boasting three thrilling tales from legendary writer JIM ZUB. Including a clash between Conan and dark cultists with artist Doug Braithwaite, a bruising SAILOR STEVE COSTIGAN bout with Roberto de la Torre, and a journey into prehistory with characters from Robert E. Howard's SPEAR AND FANG with artist Mike Rooth.

Bolstered with an array of pin-ups and incredible covers from Mike Mignola and Alex Horley, THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN Issue #10 is not one to be missed!

COVER A: MIKE MIGNOLA

COVER B: ALEX HORLEY

COVER C: MIKE MIGNOLA FOIL TRADE ($16.99)

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BOUND IN BLACK STONE DELUXE EDITION

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Roberto de la Torre

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

HC, 144pp, $29.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

AN EPIC OVERSIZED HARDCOVER COLLECTION FEATURING FOIL COVERS, INTERVIEWS, BEHIND THE SCENES SCRIPT-TO-ART AND MORE!

On the eve of his first major battle, young Conan of Cimmeria pictures a life beyond the borders of his homeland and yearns for a life of adventure undreamt of in his small village. Visions of future allies and unspeakable evils he will eventually encounter throughout his fabled career fill his mind, as he makes the choice to take his first fateful step into the Hyborian Age.

Collects: Conan the Barbarian #1-4 (2023), plus material from the FCBD 2023 special edition.

Includes BONUS MATERIAL and foreword by ROY THOMAS!

REGULAR: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

DIRECT MARKET: ROBERTO DE LA TORRE

CONAN THE BARBARIAN: VOL. 1-3 SLIPCASE SET

(W) Jim Zub

(A) Roberto de la Torre and Doug Braithwaite

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

BX, SC, 352pp, $49.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

THE FIRST THREE ACTION-PACKED VOLUMES OF CONAN THE BARBARIAN'S NEW ERA OF COMICS COLLECTED FOR THE FIRST TIME.

Armed with just his wits and his sword, Conan sets out for the first time from his beloved Cimmeria and after adventures on the high seas, he returns to shore to find himself haunted by his memories of Bêlit, captain of the Tigress and Queen of the Black Coast. Then, sent back in time to the Thurian Age, Conan battles terrifying creatures and meets Kull the Conqueror, a barbarian-king as strong as himself!

Collecting: Conan the Barbarian Vol. 1-3, plus 3 Exclusive Art Cards!

REGULAR: MIKE DEODATO

DIRECT MARKET: JAE LEE

CONAN ILLUSTRATED: THE TOWER OF THE ELEPHANT

(W) Robert E. Howard

(A) Valentin Sécher

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

HC, FC, 56pp, $24.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

This gloriously illustrated work is an adaptation of one of the most celebrated Conan stories by creator Robert E. Howard.

In the Maul district of Zamora, where bandits go to celebrate their crimes, a young barbarian, black hair, broad shoulders and powerful torso, hears a Kothian talking about the Tower of the Elephant.

Without preparation, Conan the Cimmerian undertakes the ascent of this tower reputed to be impregnable, a journey that will test the body and mind of the barbarian…

KING CONAN: THE ORIGINAL COMICS OMNIBUS VOL. 2

(W) Alan Zelenetz, Don Kraar

(A) Marc Silvestri, Mike Docherty, Judith Hunt, Geoff Isherwood and Dave Simons

Publisher: Heroic Signatures & Titan Comics

HC, 7.25" x 10.875", 688pp, $125.00, On Sale October 22, 2025

Believing his favorite son, Conn, to be dead after a reckless campaign in the treacherous region of Gunderland, Conan sets out with his elite squad, the Black Dragons, determined to retrieve his son's body. But Conn is very much alive, and his perilous journey back to his father unfolds alongside Conan's desperate quest.

Collecting CONAN THE KING (1984) #20-35. Previously KING CONAN (1980).

REGULAR: MIKE KALUTA

DIRECT MARKET: JUDITH HUNT

REBEL MOON: NEMESIS #3 (OF 4)

(W) Gail Simone

(A) Federico Bertoni

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

Based on a story by ZACK SNYDER and written by award-winning comic creator GAIL SIMONE! Taking place before she became the sword-wielding cyborg assassin, this is an action-packed and badass story in the style of a revenge western, in which an innocent woman finds herself in the path of Imperium soldiers who slaughter her Family…

COVER A: JODI NISHIJIMA

COVER B: DANI

COVER C: BAYLEIGH UNDERWOOD

RETURN TO SKULL ISLAND #4 (OF 4)

(W) Simon Furman

(A) Christopher Jones

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 32pp, $4.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

CONTINUATION OF THE SKULL ISLAND ANIMATED SERIES! SPINNING OUT OF THE HIT NETFLIX SHOW!

While Kong has been recovering from his last clash, a pestilence has corrupted the island and its many monsters have grown.

Now, in an epic battle between two titans, Kong defends his human allies against Yuggoth. Will Kong keep his crown, or will Skull Island have a new

ruler?

COVER A: STAZ JOHNSON

COVER B: CHRISTOPHER JONES

COVER C: MARCELO COSTA

BLOODBORNE: THE DEATH OF SLEEP DELUXE EDITION

(W) Aleš Kot

(A) Piotr Kowalski

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 144pp, $24.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

A BRAND NEW OVERSIZED EDITION OF THE FIRST VOLUME IN THE BLOODBORNE COMIC SERIES

Includes foil covers, orignal issue 1 script, art process pages and an interview with series writer Aleš Kot!

Awakening in an ancient city plagued by a twisted endemic – where horrific beasts stalk the shadows and the streets run slick with the blood of the damned – a nameless Hunter embarks on a dangerous quest in search of Paleblood… his only escape from the endless Night of the Hunt…

Collects Bloodborne comics #1-4

DISENCHANTMENT 1-3 SLIPCASE SET

FC, BX, 656pp, $69.99

On Sale • September 24, 2025

No, you're not dreaming, it's DREAMLAND IN PRINT! That's right, your favorite princess, demon, and elf-hybrid-thing from Matt Groening's popular animated series DISENCHANTMENT is now available in comic form! Easily streamable right to your brain via your eyes with no pesky Wi-Fi needed!

Set in the medieval fantasy kingdom of Dreamland, Disenchantment follows the misadventures of idealistic young princess Bean, her feisty elf companion Elfo, and personal demon Luci.

Collects – Disenchanment: Unold Tales Vol 1-3

Includes three EXCLUSIVE artcards!

CAESAR'S SPY

(W) Jean-Pierre Pécau

(A) Max Von Fafner

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 192pp, $24.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

In Rome during the last days of the republic, a warrior from

Gaul with a terrible desire for revenge links his destiny to

Julius Caesar by becoming his spy.

ROBOTECH: THE COMPLETE MACROSS SAGA SLIPCASE EDITION

(W) Carl Macek, Jack Herman, Markalan Joplin, Diana Schutz

(A) Svea Stauch, Neil Vokes, Reggie Byers, Dave Johnson, Michael Leeke, Howard Bender, Bill Anderson

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, FC, 1072pp, $74.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

BASED ON THE WORLD-FAMOUS, FAN-FAVORITE ANIMATED EPIC!

CLASSIC TRANSFORMING-JETFIGHTERS-VERSUS-GIANT-ALIENS ADVENTURE!

A brand-new collection putting the entire Macross Saga on your shelf! Follow the complete war between the Humans and the Zentraedi as they battle for peace and security within the galaxy! Featuring a compendium of stories from various authors and artists, telling the story of burgeoning pilot Rick Hunter and his fight for justice against the tyrannical Zentraedi.

Collects – Volumes 1-3 of the legendary war that shaped the Robotech Universe!

INCLUDES THREE ART CARDS

TANK GIRL: UNCLENCHED SLIPCASE SET

(W) Alan Martin

(A) Jamie Hewlett, Brett Parson

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, 336pp, $59.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

THREE SPECTACULAR VOLUMES! NEW COVER ART EXCLUSIVE TO THIS SLIPCASE SET!

At last it can be told! We finally reveal the biggest secret in comic history – HOW TANK GIRL GOT HER TANK – the origin story to end all origin stories! This, and a whole bunch of other tales, written by series co-creator Alan Martin, with artwork by a host of Tank Girl stalwarts, newbies, and super-star guests, including co-creator Jamie Hewlett, fan-favorite artist Brett Parson, and friends from throughout Tank Girl's chequered 30 year lifetime.

Collects – 21st Century Tank Girl, Tank Girl All Stars, and The Wonderful World of Tank Girl

Includes four ART CARDS! REGULAR: JAMIE HEWLETT, DIRECT MARKET: ASHLEY WOOD

THE MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY ELRIC: THE BALANCE LOST VOL. 2

(W) Chris Roberson

(A) Francesco Biagini

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 144pp, $29.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

WITH THE FATE OF THE MULTIVERSE HANGING IN THE BALANCE, THE ETERNAL CHAMPIONS UNITE WITH NEWCOMER ERIC BECK IN A CLIMACTIC BATTLE TO SAVE THE VERY SOURCE OF THE GREAT BALANCE AT THE CENTER OF THE MULTIVERSE!

Their quest to the Lost Universe has revealed the shocking truth as to who the true architects behind the war between Law and Chaos are, and nothing could have prepared the four eternal champions for the shocking truth.

Now they find themselves pitted together in an epic war of unimaginable scale between both sides for the very source of the Cosmic Balance.

Collects – Elric: The Balance Lost #7-12

THE MICHAEL MOORCOCK LIBRARY THE MULTIVERSE SLIPCASE SET

(W) Michael Moorcock

(A) Walter Simonson, John Ridgway, Mark Reeve

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, FC, 320pp, $59.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

Written by the legendary Michael Moorcock and illustrated by some of the true masters of the comic arts. This epic quest sees diverse heroes from Moorcock's sprawling Eternal Champion series united in a common quest to stop the criminal mastermind Silverskin from

destroying the multiverse.

Set across three unique locations and time-lines, the three story arcs follow the mutual search for the enigmatic underworld crime lord Silverskin, concluding with the convergence of the three plots.

Collects – Michael Moorcock's Multiverse Vol. 1-2. Includes two ART CARDS!

THE BREATHTAKER COLLECTION HC

(W/A) Mark Wheatley

(A) Marc Hempel

Publisher: Titan Comics

FC, HC, 276pp, $29.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

"Take my money!" Mark Waid (Captain America, The Flash, Superman: Birthright)

"Inspirational Work!" Mark Buckingham (Marvelman, Fables)

IN BREATHTAKER, ALL LOVE WITHERS AND DIES… BUT FOR CHASE DARROW, IT IS LITERALLY THE KISS OF DEATH!

Chase Darrow is a beautiful weapon. The US government gave her a sexual power that makes her utterly alluring – the perfect weapon for espionage.

Yet to kiss a man leaves his lifeforce drained and means that no one can love her without paying the ultimate price.

Includes an introduction by award-winning comics creator Walter Simonson (Thor, Star Wars, Elric).

SERGIO LEONE: THE REVOLUTION OF THE WESTERN

(W/A) Amazing Améziane

Publisher: Titan Comics

SC, FC, 192pp, $24.99, On Sale September 24, 2025

FROM THE CREATOR OF QUENTIN BY TARANTINO AND DON COPPOLA

Following the story of the man behind the movies, Sergio Leone shows the insight behind the critically-acclaimed Dollars Trilogy director and takes a look at both the impact of his movies and the narrative of his life from his cinematic viewpoint.

NEVER BEEN DEADER: LIFELESS CARL AND THE NOT-SO-SWEET EMBRACE OF DEATH

(W/A) Tommy Devoid

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, BW, 112pp, $16.99, On Sale September 24, 2025

COLLECTING THE WEB COMIC FOR THE FIRST TIME IN PRINT

Never Been Deader follows the wildly relatable Lifeless Carl as he reluctantly journeys through the afterlife.

Most of Carl's time is spent in the offices of Afterlife Industries, where he works in the Department of Intake for the recently deceased. He is joined by his dead colleagues, who are equally reluctant to be there but are always ready to complain about their jobs over some coffee.

SYSTEM PREFERENCE

(W/A) Ugo Bienvenu

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 176pp, $29.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

A BLACK MIRROR-ESQUE FUTURE-SHOCK SATIRE! A DARK INTROSPECTION ON THE FUTURE OF THE WORLD OF SOCIAL MEDIA.

In the near future, society lives in a social media metaverse where data storage is at a premium and historic works of art are simply deleted to make space for holiday photos.

Appalled by this way of life, an archivist risks everything by stealing and hiding culturally important artefacts inside the robot acting as the surrogate carrier of his unborn daughter.

PEANUTS SLIPCASE SET 3

(W/A) Charles M. Schulz

Publisher: Titan Comics

BX, B&W, 384pp, $24.99, On Sale, September 3, 2025

OVER 360 PAGES OF CLASSIC PEANUTS NEWSPAPER COMIC STRIPS FROM 1958-1964.

This box-set collection of three classic Peanuts comic strip books includes Here's to you Charlie Brown, You're the Greatest Charlie Brown and Peanuts for Everybody. Each book contains 128 pages to enjoy. Includes three EXCLUSIVE Artcards!

BLADE RUNNER 2019: THE COMPLETE SERIES OMNIBUS

(W) Michael Green and Mike Johnson

(A) Andres Guinaldo

Publisher: Titan Comics

HC, FC, 336pp, $49.99, On Sale, September 3, 2025

An in-canon comic series set in the world of Blade Runner – co-written by Michael Green, the co-screenwriter of Blade Runner 2049.

LAPD's best Blade Runner and detective, Aahna 'Ash' Ashina, has been assigned to investigate the mysterious disappearance of Isobel and Cleo Selwyn, the wife and daughter of business tycoon, Alexander Selwyn, a close personal friend of Eldon Tyrell.

Collects – Blade Runner 2019: Los Angeles, Off-World and Home Again, Home Again.

REGULAR: BEN OLIVER

DIRECT MARKET: CHRISTIAN WARD

SANDA VOL. 1

(W/A) Paru Itagaki

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

Now an anime adaptation! From the creator of the best selling manga series – Beastars, Paru Itagaki! Join Sanda and Shiori on an unforgettable journey to restore the magic of Christmas, uncovering secrets, friendship, and adventure in a future Japan.

Santa Claus gets reimagined in a futuristic world! In a near-future Japan, Christmas has faded into myth, and the birth rate has dropped so dramatically that children are now the most precious commodity. Society has artificially extended adolescence to preserve their youth, and traditional holidays, like Christmas, are a mere legend of the past.

The anime, releasing alongside the manga, offers fans a chance to experience this magical, mystery-filled journey in an exciting new way!

SAINT SEIYA: DARK WING VOL. 1

(W) Masami Kurumada and Kenji Saito

(A) Shinshu Ueda

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 208pp, $12.99, On Sale September 17, 2025

FROM THE SAME UNIVERSE AS THE HIT ANIME! SHŌICHIRŌ WAS JUST ANOTHER HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT. NOW, HE'S ONE OF THE DREADED JUDGES OF THE UNDERWORLD, CHOSEN TO BATTLE AGAINST THE FORCES OF ATHENA!

When an unexpected ambush during a school trip sends Shōichirō and his classmates into the land of the dead, they are thrust into a fierce struggle between the gods and their warriors.

A thrilling new chapter in the Saint Seiya universe, Saint Seiya: Dark Wing brings the epic clash of gods, warriors, and hidden agendas to new heights.

YAN VOL. 2

(W/A) Chang Sheng

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 352pp, $24.99, On Sale September 10, 2025

AWARD-WINNING WRITER AND ARTIST CHANG SHENG DELIVERS A THRILLING SEQUEL IN THIS UNNERVING AND GRIPPING SERIES.

Yan Tieh Hua's trail of destruction grows, as she pursues her bloody path of vengeance. However, the more bodies that drop means the more clues for Detective Lei, who is hot on her heels!

FOR FANS OF CHANG SHENG'S ACCLAIMED WORKS LIKE BABY AND THE HIDDEN LEVEL

ATOM THE BEGINNING VOL. 12

(W) Osamu Tezuka & Masami Yuuki

(A) Tetsuro Kasahara

Publisher: Titan Manga

B&W, SC, 176pp, $12.99, On Sale September 24, 2025

CURRENTLY STREAMING ON NETFLIX, AMAZON PRIME AND CRUNCHYROLL THE ORIGINS OF THE ICONIC ASTRO BOY MYTH COME TO LIFE WITH NEW INTENSITY

As Laboratory No. 1, now under Haido's control, showcases its latest marvel, the robot Mew emerges as a formidable contender during a robot wrestling tournament. After a dominant victory over U-ran, Mew's power and prowess are undeniable. Meanwhile, the team from Lab No. 7 shifts their focus from the recent competition to refining their own robot creation, setting the stage for future advancements.

STAR WARS INSIDER: THE HIGH REPUBLIC TALES OF ENLIGHTENMENT – TRADE EDITION

(W) George Mann

SC, 96pp, $12.99, On Sale September 3, 2025

The official magazine of the Star Wars saga presents an amazing collection of exclusive Star Wars: The High Republic short stories, written by The Sunday Times bestselling author George Mann and including stunning concept art illustration.

Now in a special digest edition which includes the exclusive story, "Missing Pieces"! Plus in-depth interviews with the author and a reader's guide to the first two phases of The High Republic publishing initiative.

