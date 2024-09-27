Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Wonder Woman

Another Look Inside Absolute Wonder Woman #1 (Spoilers)

Kelly Thompson dropped some more black and white inks by Hayden Sherman from the first issue of Absolute Wonder Woman in her Substack.

We've seen a lot of Absolute Batman ever since Bleeding Cool first leaked the cover and/ then the insides of the ashcan. But of Absolute Wonder Woman? Aside from the covers, designs and that one splash page from DC All In Special, not so much. Which is why Kelly Thompson, aware that the comic book will be up for Final Order Cut Off on Monday, did the decent thing and dropped some more black and white inks by Hayden Sherman from the first issue in her Substack, to follow up what she posted previously.

Here's how they look. As well as one in colour…

Run… to your local comic shop and order the first issue? Yes, that must mean what she meant. HEre's what she posted before…

Absolute Wonder Woman by Kelly Thompson and Hayden Sherman is published by DC Comics in October as part of a new shared continuity reinvention of the DC Comics Universe. And on her Substack newsletter, Kelly Thompson has been posting snippets. Including Wonder Woman with a protective facemask…

She adds, "We were sort of waiting on approval from DC to show you some of Hayden's absolutely spectacular interiors — and we finally got that go ahead. So I've selected a few (not too spoilery) black and white images from issue 1 to share."

With Absolute Wonder Woman facing down the approaching soldiers with furs. Is that some possible facial scarring under that mask?

Could be. With her wristbands deflecting enemy fire, just like the original Wonder Woman. Then looking down on her enemy.

And as for that last image, adding "This one posted specifically for those of you concerned about her height." Well for that, you could probably blame some of the previous Absolute DC Comics PR…

Absolute Superman and Absolute Batman must be standing on boxes. Here are the solicitations for Absolute Wonder Woman #1 and #2.

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #1 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

EISNER WINNER KELLY THOMPSON AND BREAKOUT ARTIST HAYDEN SHERMAN REINVENT WONDER WOMAN FROM THE GROUND UP! Without the island paradise…without the sisterhood that shaped her…without a mission of peace…what's left is the Absolute Amazon! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 10/23/2024 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #2 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

THOMPSON & SHERMAN'S RED-HOT REIMAGINING OF WONDER WOMAN UNLEASHES MONSTER MAYHEM! Gateway City has never seen anything like the Harbinger-Prime, the enormous, ravenous monster that has just risen from the depths of the ocean to darken its shores…but the Harbinger has never seen anything like the unstoppable Diana, Princess of the Underworld! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 11/27/2024 ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #3 CVR A HAYDEN SHERMAN

(W) Kelly Thompson (A/CA) Hayden Sherman

ENTER: STEVE TREVOR! A Harbinger is but a messenger. It is The Tetracide that you must fear, for The Tetracide leaves nothing behind. Diana's true enemy has been revealed–and it will take everything she has to save Gateway City from oblivion! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/25/2024

