Conan Returns To Ablaze Comics For Iron Shadows in the Moon – Preview

Ablaze Publishing are not allowed to call their comic book The Cimmerian, Conan or Conan The Barbarian. Even though that's who the comic books are about,. Based on the now-public domain stories, and originally published in Italy where all of Conan is in public domain, in the USA, Conan is still an active trademark, licensed out to Marvel Comics for comic book stories. So when Ablaze republished European tales, it can only do so but not calling the comic books Conan. Even though that's what they are.

And in April, Ablaze is publishing, in English, the Conan story, Iron Shadows In The Moon. This was the original title for Shadows in the Moonlight, one of the original short stories starring Conan the Cimmerian, written by American author Robert E. Howard and first published in Weird Tales magazine in April 1934 and sees Conan escaping to a remote island in the Vilayet Sea where he encounters the Red Brotherhood, a skulking creature, and mysterious iron statues. Here's Ablaze's PR…

Ablaze announced today the latest entry in their popular The Cimmerian library of uncensored Robert E. Howard adaptations with the upcoming release of writer/artist Virginie Augustin's THE CIMMERIAN: IRON SHADOWS IN THE MOON, launching this April. Robert E. Howard's Conan is back and uncensored!

A young woman in danger is pursued by her vile master. Conan, whose family has just been wiped out by this same master, puts an end to the beauty's pursuer, and saves her with a blow of his sword. Bound by fate, the couple decide to hit the road together. Their journey takes them to an island where they discover strange ruins inhabited by dark magic. Their paradise-like refuge soon turns into a suffocating nightmare where shadows lurk. Who knows the extent of the dangers that lie there? They will quickly learn that on an island, the biggest threat does not always come from the outside…

Iron Shadows in the Moon reveals the genius of its author in describing universes as singular as they are mysterious. With her line, both delicate and powerful, Virginie Augustin illustrates this oppressive and mystical atmosphere, and gives the story a new graphic breath.

ABLAZE also announced that The Cimmerian Vol 2 HC will be available this June, which collects two more complete stories, The People of The Black Circle, and The Frost- Giant's Daughter, plus bonus material, including the original Robert E Howard prose stories. The $24.99 168-pg hardcover collection will be on sale June 3, 2021. Rich Young, ABLAZE VP Creative/Business Development: "The Cimmerian line of comics and graphic novels continue to be some of the most popular and talked about titles that ABLAZE is releasing. So happy to be announcing this newest series and Vol 2 collection. Stay tuned for more news as we continue to build on this fantastic publishing program." THE CIMMERIAN: IRON SHADOWS IN THE MOON #1 will be solicited in the Jan 2021 issue of Diamond Previews for April 2021 shipping items, with an on-sale date of 4/7/21. Issue 1 will feature cover art by Virginie Augustin, as well as Brian Level, Kajo Baldisimo, and Fritz Casas.

Here's a preview of the comic book.