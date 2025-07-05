Posted in: Anime, Crunchyroll, TV | Tagged: anime expo, Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 2 Trailer Unveiled at Anime Expo

Crunchyroll's Anime Expo panel included unveiling the teaser and poster for Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 (premiering January 2026).

Article Summary Frieren: Beyond Journey’s End Season 2 trailer debuted at Anime Expo, premiering globally January 2026.

Crunchyroll secures worldwide streaming rights (excluding Asia), with simulcast promised for India.

Season 2 introduces Tomoya Kitagawa as director, with returning top staff from Season 1 and Madhouse studio.

Acclaimed anime adaptation based on Kanehito Yamada and Tsukasa Abe’s manga continues its fantasy saga.

On the Fourth of July, Crunchyroll hosted a panel at Anime Expo to celebrate the critically acclaimed animated fantasy series Frieren: Beyond Journey's End. Lighting up the faces of eager fans with delight who were anticipating news of Season 2, Crunchyroll presented an exclusive global reveal of its first trailer and also confirmed the acquisition for worldwide streaming rights, excluding Asia, but including India and the Indian Subcontinent, which will be simulcast from Japan in January 2026.

Held in the Peacock Theater in downtown LA, the panel of guests included the Japanese voice actor for the character of Stark, Chiaki Kobayashi (Hell's Paradise), Producer Yuichiro Fukushi (One-Punch Man), and Composer Evan Call (Violet Evergarden), each of whom spoke about their experiences working on the beloved show and their excitement for Season 2.

In addition to the new trailer, Yuichiro Fukushi shared with fans that Tomoya Kitagawa will direct Season 2. Kitagawa worked on storyboards and directed multiple episodes in Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1. The trailer also confirmed Season 1 director Keiichiro Saito (BOCCHI THE ROCK!) will be overseeing Season 2 as its Supervising Director. Additional staff for Season 2 will include Assistant Director Daiki Harashina (takt op. Destiny); series composition written by Tomohiro Suzuki (One-Punch Man); Character Design by Takasemaru (Violet Evergarden), Keisuke Kojima (100 Meters), and Yuri Fujinaka (key animation on SPY x FAMILY CODE: White); Concept Art by Seiko Yoshioka (background art on Evangelion: 3.0 You Can (Not) Redo); and Evan Call will return to compose the music.

Based on the popular, ongoing manga of the same name written by Kanehito Yamada and illustrated by Tsukasa Abe, Frieren Beyond Journey's End is produced by the animation studio Madhouse, who are best known for their work on Yu Yu Hakusho, Trigun, Cardcaptor Sakura, Paranoia Agent, Death Note, One-Punch Man Season 1, OVERLORD, and Sonny Boy.

"Frieren: Journey's End" – Japanese and English Voice Cast

Frieren voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki | Mallorie Roda k

Fern voiced by Kana Ichinose | Jill Harris

Stark voiced by Chiaki Kobayashi | Jordan Dash Cruz

Himmel voiced by Nobuhiko Okamoto | Clifford Chapin

Heiter voiced by Hiroki Tochi | Jason Douglas

Eisen voiced by Yoji Ueda | Chris Guerrero

Flamme voiced by Atsuko Tanaka | Lydia Mackay

Sein voiced by Yuichi Nakamura | Christopher Wehkamp

Übel voiced by Ikumi Hasegawa | Morgan Berry

Denken voiced by Jiro Saito | Ben Phillips

Serie voiced by Mariya Ise | Anastasia Munoz

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End was nominated for Anime of the Year and won Best Drama, Best Director (Keiichiro Saito), Best Background Art, and Best Supporting Character at the 9th Annual Crunchyroll Anime Awards earlier this year.

Frieren: Beyond Journey's End Season 1 is currently streaming on Crunchyroll and available to own on Blu-ray in the Crunchyroll Store, along with other franchise merchandise and the manga.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!