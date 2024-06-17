Conan The Barbarian: Battle Of The Black Stone Launches In September

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: conan, dark agnes, John Allison, Solomon Kane

In February, Bleeding Cool broke the news about the upcoming Conan The Barbarian event Battle Of The Black Stone, crossing over between a number of Robert E Howard characters including Conan, Solomon Kane, Dark Agnes De Chastilion, El Borak. Professor John Kirowman and John Allison. as well as spinning off into novels and the like. Conan The Barbarian: Battle Of The Black Stone is a four-issue mini-series by Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf, spinning out of Savage Sword Of Conan #1 and the Conan Free Comic Book Day title for 2024…

"Conan of Cimmeria is haunted by shadows, living nightmares connected to a mysterious eye symbol etched in Black Stone. An unspeakable evil looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it… And it will take more than a lone barbarian to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

"CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE continues from the Free Comic Book Day special issue, where the strange Black Stone sigil revealed itself across space and time to multiple iconic Robert E. Howard characters, including Conan himself, Solomon Kane, and Dark Agnes. Readers can expect to find out more in THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN #4 before the release of CONAN THE BARBARIAN: BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE #1 in September 2024.

"On the upcoming series, writer Jim Zub says: "Battle of the Black Stone uses story threads we've been weaving in right from the start, from last year's Conan the Barbarian #0 Free Comic Day issue and our entire first year."

"The mysteries and powers of the Black Stone are one of the pillars I put into my original proposal for the series and, now that we have momentum, we can really go all out in telling this epic tale of pulp-inspired adventure across the ages. Black Stone is a mysterious material that showed up in multiple Robert E. Howard prose stories and we're using it to link not just Conan's Hyborian age to Kull's Thurian age, but other points in time and characters from those eras as well."