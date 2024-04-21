Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Black Stone, conan, robert e howard

Conan's Black Stone Event Crosses Over With All Of Robert E Howard

Battle Of The Black Stone is not just a Conan event. It's an everything-ever Robert E Howard crossover event.

Last month, Bleeding Cool broke news about the upcoming Conan event coming from Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures titled The Battle Of The Black Stone, beginning with their Free Comic Book Day title in May. That there was an Amazon listing for a Conan novel for publication in November, which will be part of this Conan event. Cult Of The Obsidian Moon by James Lovegrove and part of Battle Of The Black Stone.

But another leather boot has dropped. Because we now have a better idea of the extent and scale of The Battle Of The Black Stone. Specifically that it is not just Conan and not just the Hyborian Age. As Conan comes to the jeweled city of Aquilonia and seeks battle against the Children of Crom, revisiting lost memories of the everpresent Black Stone in previous issues of Conan. And a sigil seen that echoes through the ages. Not just by Conan. But also by Solomon Kane. Dark Agnes De Chastilion, El Borak. Professor John Kirowman. All Robert E Howard characters, all from different time periods and all part of this story. Including a focus on James Allison created by Robert E. Howard as a 20th century Texan novelist with an extensive recollection of his past lives, a curse of reincarnation placed upon a previous version of him by Koth-Serapis during the Hyborian Age.

Battle Of The Black Stone is not just a Conan event. It's an everything-ever Robert E Howard crossover event. And while it doesn't mean that anyone is stepping outside of their own time yet, they may be able to cooperate in other ways… Battle Of The Black Stone will begin in Free Comic Book Day Conan The Barbarian in May, Savage Sword of Conan #4 in July, and then Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone #1.

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, a nightmare of events glimpsed beneath dark waters of the past. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it…and it will take more than a Barbarian-King to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity. BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and red hot artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk) with a cover by fan favorite Rob de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)! The new Age of High Adventure launched to high acclaim and record sales in 2023 and continues stronger than ever in 2024. Do not miss it!

Conan: Cult of the Obsidian Moon Hardcover – 19 Nov. 2024

by James Lovegrove

A new chapter of the Titan comics & Heroic Signatures massive narrative event: The Battle of the Black Stone. A thrilling story about Conan the Barbarian facing incomprehensible Lovecraftian horrors written by New York Times Bestselling author James Lovegrove.

Still mourning Bêlit and flush with gold after a heist, Conan attempts to drink away his sorrows. In his tavern-hopping journey he meets and befriends married couple Hunwulf and Gudrun and their son, Bjørn. A decade ago, Hunwulf eloped with Gudrun after killing her betrothed, they live on the run from her tribe, who are desperate for revenge.

Bjørn has the makings of a shaman, while Hunwulf is prone to having strange fits which bring him visions of past and future lives. When a descendant warns Hunwulf of imminent danger, he and his wife ride out to ambush the tribe, leaving Bjørn with Conan, who vows to protect the boy with his life.

Unfortunately, Conan is betrayed by a former accomplice, and Bjørn is kidnapped by the tribe. Conan and Bjørn's vengeful parents search for the lad. They catch up to the tribe, only to find Bjørn has been taken by murderous bat-winged figures, who fought with talon and sword. The boy, and other "gifted" children have been taken to the Rotlands, a place plagued by a contaminating supernatural force that warps all who go there. To save Bjørn, the trio must go to the heart of the Rotlands, where strange, horrifying fates await at every turn.

