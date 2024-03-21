Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Titan | Tagged: Battle Of The Black Stone, conan

Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone Includes Novel By James Lovegrove

The Conan: Battle Of The Black Stone crossover event includes a novel, Cult Of The Obsidian Moon, by James Lovegrove, from Titan Comica

Article Summary New Conan crossover event "Battle Of The Black Stone" begins in May.

James Lovegrove writes "Cult Of The Obsidian Moon" novel for November release.

The story features Conan aiding a family against supernatural forces.

Free Comic Book Day to feature Conan event's launch with creators Jim Zub and Jonas Scharf.

Previously, Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures annnounced a Conan event coming, titled The Battle Of The Black Stone, beginning with their Free Comic Book Day title in May. We may learn more tomorrow when Titan's June solicits drop, but there is also a listing for a Conan novel for publication in November, which will be part of this Conan crossover with the comics. Cult Of The Obsidian Moon by James Lovegrove and part of Battle Of The Black Stone.

Conan: Cult of the Obsidian Moon Hardcover – 19 Nov. 2024

by James Lovegrove

A new chapter of the Titan comics & Heroic Signatures massive narrative event: The Battle of the Black Stone. A thrilling story about Conan the Barbarian facing incomprehensible Lovecraftian horrors written by New York Times Bestselling author James Lovegrove.

Still mourning Bêlit and flush with gold after a heist, Conan attempts to drink away his sorrows. In his tavern-hopping journey he meets and befriends married couple Hunwulf and Gudrun and their son, Bjørn. A decade ago, Hunwulf eloped with Gudrun after killing her betrothed, they live on the run from her tribe, who are desperate for revenge.

Bjørn has the makings of a shaman, while Hunwulf is prone to having strange fits which bring him visions of past and future lives. When a descendant warns Hunwulf of imminent danger, he and his wife ride out to ambush the tribe, leaving Bjørn with Conan, who vows to protect the boy with his life.

Unfortunately, Conan is betrayed by a former accomplice, and Bjørn is kidnapped by the tribe. Conan and Bjørn's vengeful parents search for the lad. They catch up to the tribe, only to find Bjørn has been taken by murderous bat-winged figures, who fought with talon and sword. The boy, and other "gifted" children have been taken to the Rotlands, a place plagued by a contaminating supernatural force that warps all who go there. To save Bjørn, the trio must go to the heart of the Rotlands, where strange, horrifying fates await at every turn.

And here's the Free Comic Book Day listing.

FCBD 2024 CONAN BARBARIAN BATTLE BLACK STONE (MR)

TITAN COMICS

DEC230039

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jonas Scharf (CA) Roberto De La Torre

CONAN OF CIMMERIA is haunted by shadows, a nightmare of events glimpsed beneath dark waters of the past. The unspeakable evil foretold by THULSA DOOM looms over the Hyborian Age and every age connected to it…and it will take more than a Barbarian-King to stop its relentless march upon time, space, and sanity.

BATTLE OF THE BLACK STONE, an epic new CONAN EVENT from Heroic Signatures and Titan Comics, begins HERE, from Jim Zub (Conan the Barbarian, Dungeons & Dragons) and red hot artist Jonas Scharf (Dark X-Men, Basilisk) with a cover by fan favorite Rob de la Torre (Conan the Barbarian)!

The new Age of High Adventure launched to high acclaim and record sales in 2023 and continues stronger than ever in 2024. Do not miss it!

