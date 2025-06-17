Posted in: Comics, Image, Preview | Tagged: Copra

Copra #50 Preview: Revenge Served With a Side of Goodbye

Michel Fiffe's one-man army reaches its finale in Copra #50, flipping revenge on its head as the series rides into the sunset. Death becomes them.

Article Summary Copra #50 marks the series finale, arriving in stores on June 18th, 2025

Michel Fiffe's one-man comics juggernaut concludes with "The DEATH OF COPRA" standalone epilogue

The landmark 50th issue flips the revenge genre on its head as Copra rides into the sunset

SERIES FINALE

The DEATH OF COPRA standalone epilogue marks a comic book milestone for the one-man comics juggernaut MICHEL FIFFE. Flipping the revenge genre on its head, COPRA proves its creative dominance once again as it rides off into the sunset for its 50th and landmark final issue.

COPRA #50

DC Comics

0425IM297

(W/A/CA) Michel Fiffe

SERIES FINALE

The DEATH OF COPRA standalone epilogue marks a comic book milestone for the one-man comics juggernaut MICHEL FIFFE. Flipping the revenge genre on its head, COPRA proves its creative dominance once again as it rides off into the sunset for its 50th and landmark final issue.

In Shops: 6/18/2025

SRP: $3.99

