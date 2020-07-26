Could Mysterious X Of Swords Character Be Ashake From New Mutants?

Ashake was a character created by Chris Claremont and Steve Leialoha in New Mutants #32 way back in 1985 and she hasn't appeared much since, save for a retelling of her story in the Mystic Arcana mini-series over twenty years later. Might that be about to change?

Ashake is an ancient Egyptian sorceress and servant of the goddess Ma'at, also known as Oshtur, the mother of Agamotto. She aided Magik and Mirage when they were lost in time and her resemblance to her direct descendant, Ororo Munroe, initially confused them. Her magical powers included the ability to create illusions, telepathically read the memories of others, sense the presence of other sorcerers even across time, learn other languages, and cast a "guiding spell."

She is also able to use bone cards, which function similarly to modern-day tarot cards, to understand the influences that shape the lives of herself and others.

Egyptian, tarot reading, swords, white-haired, blue-eyed ancestor of Storm. You can see where we are going with this. From the Free Comic Book Day tarot cards as read by Saturnyne, alongside Egyptian mutant history.

And revealed as returning in mystery form in the upcoming X-Men: Stasis.

Some folk have seen this character as Storm, and indeed, she may be. But could it also be Ashake? Or another of the Ororo clan? Ayesha of Balobedu, Ashake of Meroë, N'Daré or Shetani may also be candidates.

She has her own language for tarot cards as well. And in her bone tarot, Swords mark a loyalty to Ma'at, grey goddess of balance and order. And she wields a sword as well…

Speculators, New Mutants #35, Mystic Arcana: Magik and Mystic Arcana: Sister Grimm are the first and few appearances you will be looking for if this pans out.