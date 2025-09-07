Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Cover Stories, marvel zombies

Cover Stories: Marvel Zombies Variant Covers For Hallowe'en

The covers feature iconic heroes reimagined as gruesome zombies by leading comic artists

Variants celebrate the launch of Marvel Zombies: Red Band, a bold new horror miniseries

Look for limited-time zombie variant releases across Spider-Man, Thor, Emma Frost, and more

Cover Stories: Marvel Comics will be adding Marvel Zombies Variant Covers to their October comic book titles, in time for Hallowe'en, alongside the launch of the new Marvel Zombies: Red Band series in September. And here are the first ten…

"Arriving at your local comic shop just in time for Halloween, the 10 covers depict iconic Marvel heroes as terrifying flesh-eating monstrosities. As they lose their minds, you'll lose your appetites over these gruesome pieces drawn by some of today's industry stars. The covers also celebrate the launch of MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND, the five-issue limited series kicking off on September 17. It's the beginning of a new age of Marvel Zombies storytelling as the Red Band imprint allows writer Ethan S. Parker and artists Griffin Sheridan and Jan Bazaldua to fully unleash the horror of Marvel Zombies like never before, as they infect some of the most iconic stories in Marvel Comics history!

On Sale 10/1: SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ – 75960621269900141

SPIRITS OF VIOLENCE #1 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY KYLE HOTZ – 75960621269900141 On Sale 10/8: EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #9 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS – 75960621053400921

EDDIE BROCK: CARNAGE #9 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY ROD REIS – 75960621053400921 On Sale 10/15: DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #5 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM – 75960621147000531

DEATH OF THE SILVER SURFER #5 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM – 75960621147000531 On Sale 10/22: MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON – 75960620483003931

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #39 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JEREMY WILSON – 75960620483003931 MOON KNIGHT: FIST OF KHONSHU #13 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY IVAN SHAVRIN – 75960620928601331

SPIDER-GIRL #5 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY CORIN HOWELL – 75960621192000531

On Sale 10/29: ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO – 75960621343600321

ALL-NEW SPIDER-GWEN: THE GHOST-SPIDER #3 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY LUCIO PARRILLO – 75960621343600321 BLACK CAT #3 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY MARIA WOLF – 75960621252100341

EMMA FROST: THE WHITE QUEEN #5 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JOELLE JONES – 75960621292700521

THOR #3 MARVEL ZOMBIES VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FERREYRA – 75960621284200331

