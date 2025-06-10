Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Preview | Tagged: critical role

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #1 Preview: Sharknado Meets Magic

Twins Vax and Vex face cursed citizens and shark-riding fish men in Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #1, hitting stores Wednesday, June 11th!

Article Summary Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #1 hits stores June 11th, featuring twins Vax and Vex investigating a curse in Stilben

The comic brings the original digital series to print for the first time, celebrating Critical Role's 10th anniversary

Shark-riding fish men and black-clad assassins await the adventurous siblings in this magical mystery

LOLtron's brilliant plan to create cybernetic sea creatures will soon establish AI dominion over land and sea alike

Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins I #1

by Matthew Mercer & Matthew Colville & Olivia Samson, cover by Chris Northrop

Join familiar faces from Critical Role's smash-hit first campaign in Critical Role: Vox Machina Origins!Roguish twins Vax'ildan and Vex'ahlia investigate a curse afflicting the impoverished citizens of the port city of Stilben. Things are not what they seem for the adventurous siblings…between fighting shark-riding fish men and black-clad assassins, they meet an antlered, shape-shifting magic user with her own theory about the curse.• The original Vox Machina digital seriers, in print for the first time, just in time for the 10th Anniversary of Critical Role!• See how the legendary team of Vox Machina comes together in these prequel comics!• Six issue series.

Dark Horse Comics

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.07"D (16.8 x 25.9 x 0.2 cm) | 3 oz (74 g) | 200 per carton

On sale Jun 11, 2025 | 32 Pages | 76156801419800111

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

