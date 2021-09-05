Crush & Lobo #4 Preview: Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman's daddy died when he was a kid, permanently scarring him and forcing him to dress like a bat and beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals. Then his daddy came back from another dimension and tried to take even that away from him! Superman's daddy took Superman's only son into space and then aged him up into a teenager! Wonder Woman's dad is freaking Zeus. 'Nuff said. And in this preview of Crush & Lobo #4, Crush deals with her own daddy issues with the Main Man. Check out the preview below.

