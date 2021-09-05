Crush & Lobo #4 Preview: Daddy Issues

Daddy issues. All the best heroes have them. Batman's daddy died when he was a kid, permanently scarring him and forcing him to dress like a bat and beat the crap out of mentally ill criminals. Then his daddy came back from another dimension and tried to take even that away from him! Superman's daddy took Superman's only son into space and then aged him up into a teenager! Wonder Woman's dad is freaking Zeus. 'Nuff said. And in this preview of Crush & Lobo #4, Crush deals with her own daddy issues with the Main Man. Check out the preview below.

CRUSH & LOBO #4 (OF 8)
DC Comics
0721DC082
0721DC083 – CRUSH & LOBO #4 (OF 8) CVR B PAULINA GANUCHEAU CARD STOCK VAR – $4.99
(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan (CA) Amy Reeder
The continued cosmic adventures of teen titans breakout star CRUSH! Lobo's out of prison and already back to wreaking havoc across the cosmos, and Crush gets stuck behind bars singing the jailbird blues in his place. She needs a plan to prove she's not her dad, and fast…but it's gonna take a prison fight of galactic proportions to pull it off!
In Shops: 9/7/2021
SRP: $3.99

