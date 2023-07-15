Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics | Tagged: Bill Crabtree, brian hurtt, cullen bunn, The Midnite Show

Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt & Bill Crabtree's The Midnite Show

The Midnite Show is a new 4-issue series from Dark Horse to reunite the creators of The Sixth Gun, Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt & Bill Crabtree.

The Midnite Show is a new four-issue series from Dark Horse Comics that reunites the creators of The Sixth Gun, Cullen Bunn, Brian Hurtt, and Bill Crabtree. Joined by letterer Jim Campbell, they "tell the tale of a cursed movie production and the horror fans caught in the creepy creature crossover dead set on bringing their nightmares to life." And also sees Dark Horse, as well as Oni Press, get back into the Cullen Bunn business.

"Basil Saxon is a legend among horror fans. Over fifty years ago, he vanished during a freak accident on the set of the film that would have been his masterpiece. The cursed film–God of Monsters–was never completed and has never been seen. But when a film festival shows footage from the long-lost movie, classic horror monsters manifest to wreak havoc and terror on the unsuspecting populace. A ragtag group of misfits must band together to stop the most famous creatures of all time and send them back to the realm of celluloid nightmares."

"I've been calling this book 'popcorn horror.' It's a book that's full of chills and thrills. Our heroes are in terrible danger," said series writer, Cullen Bunn. "The monsters they are facing are terrifying. But this story is also a lot of fun! A horror romp with action, humor, heart, and a lot of bloodshed. These monsters mean bloody business!"

"Readers get a front row seat to the kind of grindhouse gothic horror that you'd hope would stay firmly in the imagination, as the would-be victims struggle to survive in a world where the dangerous, infamous monsters of the silver screen have found their way into real life. Fans of The Sixth Gun, Harrow County, and Manor Black will enjoy a story that's the most fun you can have while terrified."

"Brian and I didn't just throw a group of random monsters together for this book. We created a detailed history for them, a detailed history of Midnite Studios. In many ways, we've created a new horror universe within a horror universe!" said Bunn.

The Midnite Show #1 (of 4) will be in comic shops on the 4th of October and features variant covers by Dan Brereton and Francesco Francavilla.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!