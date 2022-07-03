Cullen Bunn Thanks FOC It's Sunday, 3rd of July 2022

Thank FOC It's Sunday- Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors on Monday. And now Lunar Distribution and Penguin Random House on Sunday as well. So here's this week's comics product coming through that may need adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch. Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed, and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing this weekend?

Jeremy Haun and Christopher Mitten's ComiXology Originals series 40 Seconds gets a print collection from Dark Horse, up for FOC. "A science fiction/fantasy adventure about a brave team of science explorers traveling through a series of alien gateways to answer a distress call a galaxy away. They find themselves jumping across the universe through strange and beautiful landscapes only to be hunted by a vast, inexplicably unstoppable and dangerous horde. Amazing truths lie at the final gate. If only they can make it in time . . .

Avatar 2 gets a prequel comic by Sherri L. Smith and Guilherme Balbi, Avatar: High Ground. "It has been almost a decade since the humans were forced to leave Pandora-but now they're returning-with an armada of heavily armed starships! After years of peace, Jake Sully has settled down with Neytiri and raised a family, so for him, the stakes are even higher than when he first went to war against the corporate might of the RDA."

Christopher Golden, Tim Lebbon and Peter Bergting launch an OGN, Festival. "The Valhalla music festival commemorates a long-ago Viking slaughter, but when strange things start to happen, it seems the massacre may be far from over. When festival-goers begin to disappear, and musicians find themselves playing mysterious and ancient songs as if possessed, the fans have to figure out what's going on before the festival site's haunting past comes back for blood."

Girlfiend In Paris gets a new OGN, A Bloodthirsty Bedtime Story by the Pander Bros, "The fugitive romance continues between Karina, a day-walking vampire, and Nick, a nocturnal mortal. Living out their storybook fantasy in Paris by day and hunting down criminals by night to feed Karina's hunger, Nick's moral line continues to be pushed to the limit. When Karina discovers her latest prey holds a dark criminal secret, it will put their immortal love-pact to the test when they attempt to rescue an innocent girl from a deadly underworld plot. This hardcover graphic novella-told by Karina in poetic verse-is rendered with crisp line art and lush digital watercolor, and also contains a new GirlFIEND pinup gallery."

Sonic The Hedgehog has a 2022 Annual with a 1:10 tiered cover. "It's a little mangled, it's kind of jumbled, it's the 2022 Annual with Rough & Tangle and Rouge & Tumble! Writers Ian Flynn, Evan Stanley & Gigi Dutreix, Aaron Hammerstrom, Daniel Barnes, Ian Mutchler, and India Swift bring to readers six new heartwarming stories of unlikely pairs!"

Guillem March gets a Cover Girls Hardcover Vol 2 and a paperback of Vol 1. "This companion to the sold-out COVER GIRLS showcases his best and most breathtaking artwork, including beautifully crafted European adult projects like Monika and The Dream. Also includes more than two hundred full-colour images, including covers, pin-ups, sketches, and process work, all celebrating the female form. It also features a delightfully spicy 20-page comic released in English for the first time ever, as well as his run of acclaimed Vampirella covers."

Magic Order launches a third volume by Mark Millar and Gigi Cavenago. "We've met the American and British members of the Magic Order. Now it's time to meet the ASIAN chapter, including a brilliant new major player in the upcoming live-action NETFLIX SHOW-SAMMY LIU. This issue will be a huge COLLECTOR'S ITEM." You know, if the TV series actually happens that is.

Mr Lovenstein Presents Failure is a hardcore collection of J.L. Westover's webcomics. "For fans of Strange Planet, Adulthood Is A Myth: A "Sarah Scribbles" Collection, and Dinosaur Therapy! In his (incredibly sweaty) new book, webcomics superstar J. L. WESTOVER offers up painfully hilarious observations and cringeworthy situations, uniting us all through one of life's most relatable experiences-failure. All your favorite MR. LOVENSTEIN comics are right here, including brand-new book-exclusive comics that can't be found online!"

Peach Momoko starts a new Demon Wars series for Marvel with Iron Samurai #1. "Peach takes her version of the Marvel Universe to the next level by transporting readers to another dimension – one filled with wondrous creatures: sentient samurai armor, a winged individual in a falcon mask, a mysterious panther person and a red, snakelike monster with a deadly appetite. When Mariko Yashida finds herself in the middle of a war between these creatures, will she be forced to choose a side? Don't miss the next evolution of the Peach Momoko's Marvel Universe!" with 1:25, 1:50 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC.

Edge Of Spider-Verse #1 launches, leading into a new Spider-Man #1 by Dan Slott, Mark Bagley and more. "The leading edge of the Spider-Verse brought you Spider-Gwen and Peni Parker. This final edge will introduce you to some of the most important characters in the future of the Spider-Verse…but it will also slice the final strand of the web. IN THIS ISSUE: SPIDER-MAN NOIR! ARAÑA'S NEW STATUS QUO! SPIDER-REX AND MORE!" with 1:10 and 1:25 tiered covers for FOC.

Fortnite X Marvel Zero War gets a hardcover, with all the Fortnite download codes from the original issues.

Predator #1 launches from Marvel after a year-and-a-half legal delay, by Ed Brisson and Kev Walker with 1:25, 1:50, 1:200 and a massive 1:500 tiered cover for FOC.

Kingdom Come: Deliverance is a new series leading up to the upcoming video game, from Behemoth by Brett Murphy and Wilson Gandolpho with 1:10, 1:25 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "Since the capture of King Wenceslaus IV by his half brother, King Sigismund, the Kingdom of Bohemia is in disarray. The once peaceful Kingdom is now filled with screams of terror as King Sigismund and his army, full of Cuman mercenaries, slaughter those who oppose him. Sigismund is aided by Istvan Toth and his bandit army, as they are able to raid the recently destroyed villages for silver and weapons while also bringing fear to Wenceslaus loyalists. Find out what happened in the events leading to the hit video game Kingdom Come: Deliverance, in the upcoming comic series, Kingdom Come: Deliverance "Death Upon Us".

Vampirella Year One #1 by Christopher Priest, Ergun Gunduz and Giovanni Timpano launched with every tired cover under the sun."Following the explosive conclusion to Vampirella/Dracula: Unholy comes the next chapter in Christopher Priest's Vampirella saga! Wanted for murder, and with every demon, shaman, vampire, whack-job zealot, reporter, and law enforcement officer on Earth hunting for her, Vampirella has taken refuge in an undisclosed location where she questions why she came to our world in the first place."

Eternus #1 by Andy Serkis, Andrew Levitas, Don Handfield, Anastazja Davis, Karl Moline and Andy Owens launches from Scout Comics with 1:10 and 1:100 tiered covers for FOC. "The great god Zeus is long dead, brutally murdered in his own temple some thirty years prior. Heracles, Zeus's son and champion, spends his days drunk and depressed as the old gods struggle to stay alive after decades of Christian disruption. When Athena's Temple is sacked by a mysterious Centurion looking for a powerful relic that once belonged to Zeus, the old gods are convinced they have found Zeus's killer. Now the mighty Heracles must sober up long enough to keep the lone witness, a 9-year-old blind priestess, alive long enough to identify the killer and finally find justice for his dead father"

Bloodborne gets a new comic series from Titan Comics, Lady Of Lanterns, by Cullen Bunn and Piotr Kowalski. "New comic series based on the critically acclaimed gothic gaming hit, Bloodborne! Enter the city of Yharnam through the eyes of its citizens, when new hunters take to the streets to fight against the cruel and unusual epidemic that has gripped the city. In the black of the night, families and faith will be tested…"

Cullen Bunn has a second launch book up for FOC, Book Of Shadows from Valiant, drawn by Vicente Cifuentes. "Shadowman. Punk Mambo. Eternal Warrior. Doctor Mirage. The supernatural protectors of the Valiant Universe unite for the very first time to stand against a terrifying ancient threat. No one is safe as Exarch Fane has his cold hands on the Book of Shadows. Master of horror Cullen Bunn and rising star artist Riccardo Latina present BOOK OF SHADOWS, a supernatural event that forms a brand-new team in the Valiant Universe… but will they be enough to stop Exarch Fane's wrath?" With a 1:250 tiered metal cover for FOC.

Mechanix #1 is a launch book from Source Point Press by Ben Slabak and Edorado Natalini. "In the not too distant future, a young girl by the name of Keiko and her grandfather operate Junpei's Temporal Roadside Response, servicing and repairing broken-down time machines all the while searching for Keiko's parents who are lost somewhere in time."

Hollows is a one-shot by Chris Ryall and Sam Kieth, "a dystopian near-future Japan, where spectral, once-human husks prey on the unfortunates who couldn't find salvation in the skyscraper-like trees that now dominate the decimated landscape. A discredited scientist works furiously to find a cure, until a one-eyed orphan girl and her pet, uh, urp, force him to rethink everything he knows…"

Last Shadowhawk #1 gets a 3D 30th-anniversary one-shot by Philip Tan, Brian Haberlin, Daniel Henriques and more. "In the not-too-distant future, the world will be just as it is today…only worse. Evil has permeated the very fabric of society, from the halls of government to the darkened alleyways. Will the heroes who once defended the downtrodden fail them now? Will a new generation rise, inspired by the last of the old? Who will be THE LAST SHADOWHAWK?"

Aggretsuko gets a new series, Out To Lunch, byJosh Trujillo and Abigail Starling. "When Aggretsuko and her coworkers go on a company retreat to Tokyo Video Joy Place, a theme park run by an American movie studio, Aggretsuko is overwhelmed by repeated messages to "follow her dreams." But what are Aggretsuko's dreams? And how can she make them a reality?"

Molly Muldoon and Will Hernandez see a new edition of A Quick & Easy Guide To Asexuality. "Asexuality is often called the "invisible orientation." You don't learn about it in school, and you don't hear "ace" on television. So it's kinda hard to be ace in a society so steeped in sex that no one knows you exist. Too many young people grow up believing that their lack of sexual desire means they are broken, so writer Molly Muldoon and cartoonist Will Hernandez–both in the ace community–are here to shed light on society's misconceptions of asexuality and what being ace is really like. This book is for anyone who wants to learn about asexuality, and for ace people themselves to validate their experiences."

Blondie has their own graphic novel, by Amanda Conner, Jimmy Palmiotti, John McCrea and more from Z2 Comics. "Combining an imaginative take on an oral history of the band, interspersed with artistic interpretations of 10 songs from their catalog, BLONDIE: AGAINST THE ODDS captures the friction of NYC as the band fought their way to prominence, as well as the power and energy contained within the songs that fueled their rise to legendary status."

Shepherd: The Pit #1 by Andrea Lorenzo Molinari, Alexandria P Molinari, Roberto Xavier Molinari and Ramiro Borrallo. "Lexi and Nico Miller, the surviving children of The Shepherd, are visited by a spectral dog whose face is horribly disfigured. The siblings are shocked to learn that this phantom is the victim of a local dog-fighting ring. Yet, despite his own brutal death, the mournful dog's spirit is determined that his fellow animals be freed from the violence and brutality of The Pit that claimed his life. What follows is a desperate rescue attempt that pierces the very heart of darkness."

What's on your FOC?

