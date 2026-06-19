Posted in: Comics, Dark Horse Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits, X-Men | Tagged: 3w3m, barry windsor smith, cyberpunk 2077, hellboy, jonathan hickman, Magic: The Gathering, Mark Millar, masters of the universe, mike mignola

Dark Horse Comics Official October 2026 Full Solicits & Solicitations

Dark Horse Comics October 2026 solicits with Arrivals, Kill All Immortals III, Cyberpunk 2077, Magic: The Gathering, Hellboy &Minor Threats

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics October 2026 Full Solicits headline Arrivals #1 by Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston.

October launches include Kill All Immortals III, Cyberpunk 2077, Magic: The Gathering, Hellboy and Minor Threats.

Ongoing and returning Dark Horse titles include Concrete, Six of Us, Grendel, Kingdom of Earth and Masters of the Universe.

Collected editions spotlight Dreadstar, Empowered, Invisible Kingdom, Richard Corben, Weapon X and Jack Kirby covers.

Dark Horse Comics October 2026 solicits and solicitations have Dropped with Jonathan Hickman, Mike Del Mundo and Mike Huddleston's 3W3M epic Arrivals #1, and launches for Kill All Immortals III, Cyberpunk 2077, Magic: The Gathering, Hellboy, Minor Threats, and Masters of the Universe, as well as massive omnibus editions of Dreadstar, Empowered, Invisible Kingdom, and Richard Corben, and Marvel titles wirh Barryt Windsor Smith's Weapon X and Jack Kirby Marvel Covers. And catch up with more solicits from more comic book publishers with this Bleeding Cool Solicits tag….

ARRIVALS #1

STORY: JONATHAN HICKMAN

ART: MIKE DEL MUNDO

COVER A: MIKE HUDDLESTON

FROM THE NEW YORK TIMES BEST-SELLING AND MULTI–EISNER AWARD–NOMINATED CREATOR OF EAST OF WEST, THE MANHATTAN PROJECTS, DECORUM, AND MORE COMES THIS AMBITIOUS SCIENCE-FICTION UNIVERSE PRESENTED BY COMICS TITAN JONATHAN HICKMAN.

A grand new sci-fi epic begins in a bold new universe . . .

A generation after the disappearance of astronaut and explorer Tajo Vallar, his children are called home to reunite and solve a new mystery—but first, they have to get there!

Experience a guided tour of each of the three worlds and three moons like no other in this stunning, massively oversized introductory issue from the minds of Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer—featuring contributions from Christian Ward, James Stokoe, Juni Ba and many more!

Presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format showcasing stunning artwork from some of the leading creators in comics.

Three-issue series.

$6.99 | 40 pages | October 21, 2026

MAGIC: THE GATHERING: UNTOLD STORIES—LILIANA #1

STORY: TORUNN GRØNBEKK

ART: NATALIIA REREKINA

COVER A: NATALIIA REREKINA

An all-new untold story from the world of Magic: The Gathering written by Torunn Grønbekk and illustrated by Nataliia Rerekina.

Liliana Vess is the most powerful necromancer in the multiverse, but her power came at a cost. For her strength and her mastery of death, Liliana bargained her soul to four powerful demons: Kothophed, Razaketh, Belzenlok, and Griselbrand. But now, Liliana seeks to regain her freedom and destroy the pact she wears etched into her skin.

Liliana's journey has brought her to Innistrad, the rumored location of Griselbrand, and a plane rife with corruption, chaos, and suffering. Determined to hunt the demon down and reclaim the piece of her soul he took, her task will not be an easy one—for Liliana Vess is not the only seeker of vengeance upon the plane of Innistrad.

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 14, 2026

CYBERPUNK 2077: JAYK'S CASE #1

STORY: JORDAN THOMAS

ART: NICOLA IZZO

COVER A: NICOLA IZZO

A private investigator is hired to find the killer of a high-ranking executive, but the objective isn't for justice—it's for an escape. Embroiled in a network of Militech agents, he'll need to find the killer before they do, but what truth are they trying to silence? And with ties to one of Night City's most dangerous gangs, the death of one corpo may be just the beginning.

A noir detective mystery set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077!

Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

Meet new characters from the world of Cyberpunk 2077!

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

HELLBOY IN HELL: NOTHING BUT BLOOD #1

STORY: MIKE MIGNOLA

ART: CYRILLE POMÈS

COVER A: CYRILLE POMÈS

Hellboy steps in to save a young woman being chased by winged beasts deep in Hell in the midst of an uprising against the most powerful demons. But nothing—and no one—are what they seem to be.

Mike Mignola is joined by artist Cyrille Pomès (Moon, 6,000 Miles to Freedom), colorist Dave Stewart, and letterer Clem Robins for this misadventure in Pandemonium set after the events of Hellboy in Hell #8: "The Hounds of Pluto" Part Two.

Two-issue arc.

ARTIST CYRILLE POMÈS JOINS THE HELLBOY UNIVERSE!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

MINOR THREATS: WELCOME TO TWILIGHT: VILLAINS AND VIGNETTES #1

STORY: MARK WAID, SCOTT HEPBURN, PATTON OSWALT, JORDAN BLUM & MORE

ART: SCOTT KOLINS, MIKE MIGNOLA, CARY NORD & MORE

COVER A: SCOTT HEPBURN

Twilight City may be home to the Minor Threats, but its streets, alleys and gutters are littered with stories of deadbeat heroes, desperate villains and fallen monsters. The beloved anthology returns with brand new twisted tales from some of the biggest names in comics.

In the first issue Mark Waid and Scott Kolins tell a horrific story of superpowers, fanaticism and manosphere supplements. Next, Patton Oswalt and Jordan Blum team up with Mike Mignola to reveal the tragic origins of the dead Kaiju. Finally, Scott Hepburn writes a story with art by Cary Nord that travels back to Frankie Follis' past.

Featuring legendary guest creators like Mark Waid, Mike Mignola, Hannah Rose May, J. M. DeMatteis, Kevin Maguire, and more!

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

KILL ALL IMMORTALS III #1

STORY: ZACK KAPLAN

ART: FRANCESCO MORTARINO

COVER A: OLIVER BARRETT

The Asvalds were once a billionaire Viking family with the secret to immortality, until the family's only daughter, Frey Asvald, led a rebellion against their barbaric father. Now, with their family splintered and wounded, they find a daunting world of rival immortals seeking their demise at every turn. As Frey takes on her most deadly adversaries yet, she must finally decide what is most important, her freedom from war or her Viking vengeance.

Begins the action-packed finale of this three-part series!

Five-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

THE SMART DIVISION #3

STORY: ZACK KAPLAN

ART: JOHN PEARSON

COVER A: JOHN PEARSON

The investigation lands detectives Stevie and William amidst the chaotic landscape of college campus AI development. Tensions rise between the partners as they take different tactics to catch a killer who seemingly uses AI to keep one step ahead of them!

Five-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

KINGDOM OF EARTH #3

STORY: DAVID DASTMALCHIAN & LEAH KILPATRICK

ART: SOO LEE

COVER A: SOO LEE

Fear grows in Chicago as the powerful Dark Watcher Orpheus continues her mission to root out the human resistance. Virago begins to question his place in this world as he is forced into a double life—murderer and protector. And a resourceful Frankie braves the Northern Territory on their own.

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

CONCRETE: STARS OVER SAND #4

STORY: PAUL CHADWICK

ART: PAUL CHADWICK

COVER A: PAUL CHADWICK

Maureen has the most terrifying and physically brutal experience of her life on the outside of a malfunctioning helicopter. Larry approaches Concrete in the mountains after hikers report he is murderous. And another killer closes in on them both. Concrete reads an unfamiliar speech.

First new Concrete comic in twenty years!

Five-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

THE BIG SHAKEDOWN #2

STORY: JORDAN BLUM & TIM SEELEY

ART: SCOTT KOBLISH

COVER A: SCOTT KOBLISH

Detective Ester Blanco takes to the earthquake-ravaged streets of a post "Big One" Los Angeles to hunt for a missing child. Her investigation drags her deeper into a seedy underworld, leading her to a former movie studio now red-light district and a gang of ruthless salvagers working out of the sinkholes of Beverly Hills. The farther Ester searches, the more she must confront the ghosts of her own past. Will she solve her final case and escape LA or become one more casualty beneath the rubble?

A pulpy, high-stakes journey through the remains of the City of Angels, uncovering a dark web that threatens the few survivors left standing.

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: TOTAL PARTY KILLERS #3

STORY: CHRISTOPHER HASTINGS

ART: DENIS MEDRI

COVER A: ELIZABETH BEALS

Our heroes are on the hook! Tricked by the wicked Valindra, the monster party accidentally teleports into the Harpers' secret base. It's a fight for their lives against fearsome new foes, from a clever cleric to a hulking bard-barian. Meanwhile, Valindra attempts to attune the Gorget of Dominance—and if she succeeds, she'll rule all of Faerûn! Can Looksy stop her with his adorably mischievous spells, or is this the end of our monstrous adventure . . .?

Four-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 14, 2026

HE-MAN AND THE MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: THE WINGS OF FATE #4

STORY: TIM SHERIDAN

ART: WILL SLINEY

COVER A: WILL SLINEY

Our heroic ensemble has faced its fair share of trouble—manticores and beast men and evil witches, oh dearie my! But as they approach their journey's end, their biggest challenge is yet to come.

In this series finale, the battle between good and evil reaches new heights, but what chance does this motley crew have against the most powerful evil forces of Eternia?

Series finale!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: GENESIS #3

STORY: RICH DOUEK

ART: GAVIN SMITH

COVER A: MARK BUCKINGHAM

Skeletor and his forces descend upon the Eternian city of Operon, and an evil warrior on the inside may spell trouble for Princess Rhea and King Thales. In the final issue of the genesis of Skeletor, fists will collide and truths will be revealed!

Expands upon the ongoing Masters of the Universe comic series. An homage to the classic Masters of the Universe character origins.

Twelve-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

THE RING: THE MAN WHO BEAT THE MAN #4

STORY: GAIL SIMONE

ART: ELISA ROMBOLI

COVER A: OLIVER BARRETT

Cocky Liam the Bulldog's next event is an over-the-top media circus, with his opponent, Ivan the Bear, showing up unconcerned with the preening and posturing—only ready to deal some real damage! Fellow boxer Ramon the Lion watches the match, preparing for a comeback and his own bout with the winner!

Produced in cooperation with the editorial leaders at the historic magazine The Ring.

Eight-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 7, 2026

GRENDEL: DEVIL'S CRUCIBLE—SEDITION #4

STORY: MATT WAGNER

ART: MATT WAGNER

COVER A: MATT WAGNER

Grendel Prime and X-tine's fight to free humanity from a vampiric regime reaches a bloody, breathtaking turning point as only writer and artist Matt Wagner can deliver!

The epic conclusion to the Grendel: Devils Crucible—Sedition four-issue arc.

Series finale!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 28, 2026

SIX OF US #2

STORY: TOM KING

ART: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

COVER A: GABRIEL HERNÁNDEZ WALTA

Chapter 2: "The Thing About Killing That Guy"

Before the funeral, before the reunion, before the fall—there was a hit sitcom. America loved The Six of Us. Six young stars. Endless laughs. Perfect chemistry. But behind the scenes, a different story was unfolding. Told between the bright glow of a '90s laugh track and the darkness just off-camera, this issue reveals the moment the cast crossed a line they can't undo.

Six-issue series.

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES—PATHFINDERS #6

STORY: GEORGE MANN

ART: VINCENZO RICCARDI

COVER A: JAKE BARTOK

Jedi Master Temesh, his Padawan Anula, Pol and the rest of the Pathfinders stand face-to-face with the rogue comms team at the heart of this galactic mystery! In his mutated madness, a frightening new villain threatens to bring silence to the galaxy at any cost. Can the Pathfinders stop him before he destroys their mission . . . and them?

Witness the thrilling finale in this action-packed issue!

$4.99 | 32 pages | October 21, 2026

NANO #3

STORY: ALEXANDRA GRANT & MATT KINDT

ART: NATACHA BUSTOS

COVER A: NATACHA BUSTOS

In this final issue, the stakes are bigger (or smaller?) than ever! Sana and her younger self team up to infiltrate Nanocorp, and figure out what they're up to in their tiny lab, and what exactly happened to Lukas.

From world-renowned visual artist Alexandra Grant, BRZRKR's Matt Kindt, and Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur's Natacha Bustos.

Series finale.

$8.99 | 48 pages | October 21, 2026

AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER—THE KYOSHI WARRIORS VOLUME 1

STORY: BRANDON HOÀNG

ART: BELLBESSA & XANTHE BOUMA

SUKI AND THE KYOSHI WARRIORS MUST TEST THEIR BOND AS A TEAM AS THEY JOIN THE WAR AGAINST THE FIRE NATION.

Suki and the Kyoshi Warriors leave their island home to join the war against the Fire Nation. Met with suspicion and resentment by the mainlanders, they struggle to prove their worth to the Earth Kingdom. But when that opportunity arises, will they be willing to compromise their values as Kyoshi Warriors to embrace it?

Writer Brandon Hoáng with illustrators BellBessa and Xanthe Bouma and colorist Adele Matera weave a compelling story following the fan-favorite Kyoshi Warriors and their first adventure in the wider world!

This book collects issues #1-#3 of the miniseries.

$13.99 | 72 pages | November 10, 2026

THE BEST OF FANTAGOR

STORY: RICHARD CORBEN, JAN STRNAD, DOUG MOENCH

ART: RICHARD CORBEN

For the first time ever, the legendary underground comics of Richard Corben are being collected and fully restored in a single volume. The Best of Fantagor brings together some of Corben's most iconic early stories, originally published in his own self-produced comic series Fantagor, in a definitive edition that reveals the raw power of his early imagination.

This is the first collection to feature Corben's complete Razar the Unhero trilogy. Razar is Corben's first recurring character, a sly and subversive twist on sword-and-sorcery conventions. The collection also includes an eclectic mix of science fiction, horror, surreal comedy, and full-on psychedelic storytelling. Readers will find post-apocalyptic fables, bizarre creature features, twisted fairy tales, and two rarely seen photo comics. Every story has been carefully restored by longtime collaborator José Villarrubia to honor Corben's original linework and color experimentation.

With seven high fantasy tales, three comedic stories, two sci-fi works, and several unclassifiable ones, this volume of over 160 pages captures the range and intensity of Corben's early career. Longtime fans will finally get the restored edition these works deserve, while new readers will discover why Corben remains one of the most influential figures in adult comics.

Reprints: Stories from Fantagor #1, 2, 3, 4, 5, Up from the Deep #1, Metal Hurlant #28, Heavy Metal #75 and Grim Wit #1 and #2.

$39.99 | 168 pages | November 24, 2026

JIM STARLIN'S DREADSTAR OMNIBUS VOLUME 3

STORY & ART: JIM STARLIN

Vanth Dreadstar, last survivor of the Milky Way, has one mission—to save the galaxy he now calls home from the fate that befell his. He and his crew, a cyborg sorcerer named Syzygy Darklock, cybernetic telepath Willow, cat-like humanoid Oedi, and the freebooter Skeevo have been doing everything they can to prevent two warring empires from destroying the galaxy. Now, the moment has come for them to see if their efforts were in vain as they are all that stands in the way of a power-hungry tyrant and annihilation!

Created by comics legend Jim Starlin (Infinity Gauntlet, Captain Marvel, Warlock), the mind behind Thanos, Drax, Gamora, and many more, comes an eon-spanning space fantasy—remastered and collected from the very beginning!

This volume collects Dreadstar #25–#40 as well as the short stories Amber I and Amber III.

$39.99 | 496 pages | November 17, 2026

THE COMPLETE NEMESIS COLLECTION LIBRARY EDITION

STORY: MARK MILLAR

ART: PEPE LARRAZ, VALERIO GIANGIORDANO, MATTEO SCALERA, JORGE JIMÉNEZ

Collecting the NEMESIS: RELOADED series from Mark Millar and Batman superstar Jorge Jiménez with the three other volumes in the Nemesis collection, this huge library edition contains everything you need to read for the complete story of a city's worst nightmare. The first series has Nemesis back to avenge the cops who murdered his criminal parents when he was a kid. The second series has Nemesis facing off against every superhero in their world in the huge crossover event BIG GAME. The third series, NEMESIS: ROGUES GALLERY, has the world's most evil man taking on a messed-up teen sidekick. But volume four, NEMESIS: FOREVER, is where it all goes crazy and Nemesis teams up with an ancient occult secret society to subjugate the entire human race.

For mature audiences.

$99.99 | 608 pages | November 10, 2026

EMPOWERED OMNIBUS & DELUXE EDITION VOLUME 4

STORY & ART: ADAM WARREN

Costumed crimefighter Empowered, jubilant after belatedly gaining full-time membership in the SuperHomeys, soon faces alarming new threats to her hard-earned happiness.

Next, Emp becomes the desperate prey of a maniacal supervillain whose godlike powers have turned an entire city of capes against her.

Finally, Emp's universe begins inexplicably rebooting itself over and over again, with each radical reimagining more twisted and bizarre than the last!

For mature audiences.

• Collects volumes 10 to 12 of Adam Warren's hilarious yet heartfelt superhero epic.

• The deluxe hardcover has bountiful bonus material, from unpublished stories and deleted scenes to design sketches and creator notes!

Omnibus: $34.99 | 648 pages

Deluxe: $59.99 | 672 pages

November 17, 2026

INVISIBLE KINGDOM OMNIBUS

STORY: G. WILLOW WILSON

ART: CHRISTIAN WARD

In a distant galaxy, acolyte Vess and hardened freighter pilot Grix join forces to expose an inconceivable conspiracy between the most dominant religion and an all-powerful mega-corporation. Suddenly prey in an interstellar chase through the dreaded Junk Rings to the Point of No Return, this unexpected pair is faced with a grave decision: reveal the truth or plunge the world into anarchy.

And when the valiant crew of the Sundog is captured by the dangerous Siblings of Rebirth, Vess and Grix must fight to save not only the universe, but also their newfound love—against all odds.

This special collection features every cover, extensive process art section, and the original pitch of this thrilling tour-de-force!

Collects Invisible Kingdom Volumes 1, 2, and 3.

$29.99 | 424 pages | November 10, 2026

MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: REVOLUTION LIBRARY EDITION

STORY: KEVIN SMITH, TIM SHERIDAN, TIFFANY SMITH

ART: MINDY LEE, DANIEL HDR

Discover the unseen adventures of Prince Adam's first year as He-Man with Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny. In Masters of the Universe: Revelation, He-Man embarks on an epic journey and faces off against his longtime foes Skeletor and Evil Lyn. Journey to the earliest days of one of the universe's most consequential, and fraught, team ups—Skeletor and Hordak—with Masters of the Universe: Revolution. And in Masters of the Universe: Andra, Andra must delve into her past, use her technical know-how, and find her own power if she hopes to save Eternia.

This deluxe hardcover library edition features stories from showrunner and producer Kevin Smith, episode writer Tim Sheridan, executive producer Rob David, and voice actor Tiffany Smith and showcases art from Eddie Nuñez, Mindy Lee, Adriana Melo, Daniel HDR, Keith Champagne, and more.

Collects Masters of the Universe: Forge of Destiny, Masters of the Universe: Revolution, Masters of the Universe: Revelation, and Masters of the Universe: Andra one-shot.

$59.99 | 368 pages | November 3, 2026

MARVEL BLACK & WHITE: BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH'S WEAPON X

STORY & ART: BARRY WINDSOR-SMITH

The first in a series of deluxe reprint collections featuring classic Marvel storylines presented in black and white, emphasizing the artistry of each legendary creator.

Experience Barry Windsor-Smith's revolutionary Weapon X storyline in this oversized black-and-white edition, which showcases every detail of his acclaimed Wolverine artwork in stark, stunning line work that reveals the raw power of his masterful art.

Originally serialized across Marvel Comics Presents #72–#84, Weapon X is widely regarded as one of the greatest and most revelatory Wolverine stories ever told. Windsor-Smith's grim narrative explores the brutal origins of Logan's transformation from troubled man into living weapon.

This comprehensive edition includes additional work by Windsor-Smith from the Bronze era (The Uncanny X-Men #205, #214), along with archival materials, a new essay from comics historians Chris Ryall and John Lind, and scans of original artwork from Marvel's archives. Every line, every detail of this modern masterpiece of sequential art!

$60.00 | 192 pages | November 24, 2026

THE MARVEL COMICS COVERS OF JACK KIRBY VOLUME 3

ART: JACK KIRBY

Jack Kirby (1917–1994) earned his place in comic book history as one of the most legendary and important figures in the industry, and he was particularly well regarded for his Marvel Comics covers. The Marvel Comics Covers of Jack Kirby series collects his Marvel super-hero cover art in gorgeously designed oversized hardcovers. The third and final volume in this series depicts over 200 of Kirby's iconic covers from 1969 to 1978, including covers from Black Panther, The Eternals, The Invaders, Devil Dinosaur, Fantastic Four, and Thor.

It also contains a new essay alongside original art from Marvel's archives. Long live the KING!

A FULL-COLOR HARDCOVER ART BOOK COLLECTING JACK KIRBY'S MARVEL COMICS COVER ART FROM 1969 TO 1978!

$54.99 | 232 pages | November 3, 2026

CYBERPUNK 2077: CHROME

STORY: DOUG WAGNER

ART: TOMMASO BENNATO

Writer Doug Wagner (Plastic, Plush, Vinyl) teams up with artist Tommaso Bennato (Andrzej Sapkowski's The Witcher: The Edge of the World) and reunites with colorist Rico Renzi (Plush, Grim, Sea of Stars) for this gloriously twisted cyberpunk slasher graphic novel set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077.

Four friends including a netrunner, a fire graffiti artist, an aspiring rockerboy, and an autotechie set off for a preem photoshoot at a landfill, where among heaps of rubbish, scrap, and metal, they'll find a shot to die for! Rumor has it the place is haunted, and they're about to find out, in Night City, there are things far more frightening than ghosts. With a mysterious killer on the loose and a ruthless gang occupying the grounds, their night of fun and mischief becomes a fight for survival!

Collects Cyberpunk 2077: Chrome #1–#4.

$19.99 | 104 pages | November 3, 2026

CYBERPUNK 2077: TAROT DECK & GUIDEBOOK

Various creators.

Becoming a legend in Night City isn't for every gonk with a piece. Find your way up from the gutter with the Cyberpunk 2077 Tarot Deck from Dark Horse Comics, CD PROJEKT RED, and Panini. Straight from Misty's Esoterica, this preem set features new art from Jakub Rebelka to bring clarity to your destiny. Divine your legacy and seek insight into your path. Night City is full of stories, and now it's time to see what the cards have in store for yours.

Created in partnership between Dark Horse Comics, CD PROJEKT RED, and Panini, this tarot deck based on the world of Cyberpunk 2077 pulls cards straight from the cyber-enhanced dark future. Whether your spread reveals the victorious action of the Knight of Swords or the stoic power of the Queen of Pentacles, insights will be revealed as if taken straight from cyberspace. Heed them well.

Features 78 tarot cards presented in a deluxe box accompanied by a detailed 128-page guidebook to help you read the cards as you draw them.

$34.99 | 128 pages | October 27, 2026

URI TUPKA AND THE DEVILS: ANOTHER STORY FROM LANDS UNKNOWN

STORY & ART: MIKE MIGNOLA

After his search for the ancient gods ended with answers—but more questions—theologian Uri Tupka travels further to discover the truth about the darkness before the world began, and what it means for mankind.

Heretic and theologian Uri Tupka has learned of the gods and now must learn of the universe, and so he visits a Baron's library of books beyond even Uri's imagination. However night after night in the library brings not just new insight and clarity on the origins of the world, but threatens to consume Uri himself as his unquenchable search for understanding may put him directly in the path of danger.

In this follow-up to Uri Tupka and the Gods and Bowling with Corpses, Mignola returns to Lands Unknown to both write and draw this original graphic novel that explores the origins of legends and how they can change us. Longtime Mignola collaborator, colorist Dave Stewart, joins this mythic tale.

$24.99 | 104 pages | November 17, 2026

MEGAGHOST VOLUME 2

STORY: GABE SORIA

ART: GIDEON KENDALL

Young scholar of the strange Martin Magus and the supernatural giant robot MegaGhost defend the city of Dunwich Heights against the threat of the Occult Kaiju. But a new menace looms, for the sinister necromancer known as Ultraghoul has made a deal with the Nethergods, dark powers from another dimension, to give him the power to defeat his arcane archenemy for once and for all!

Written by Gabe Soria (Jimmy Olsen's Supercyclopedia, Midnight Arcade) and illustrated by Eisner Award-winning artist Gideon Kendall (Marley's Ghost, Lester of the Lesser Gods), MEGAGHOST series 2 is an action-packed thrill ride, a macabre mystery, and a massive monster throwdown all in one!

Collects Megaghost series II #1–#4.

$19.99 | 144 pages | November 3, 2026

USAGI YOJIMBO: KAITŌ '84

STORY: ZACK ROSENBERG

ART: JARED CULLUM

Osaka, 1984. The spirit of Miyamoto Usagi lives on—not in a ronin, but in a thief.

Usagi Yojimbo enters a bold new era of high-stakes action and hidden history in the 20th Century!

But when a massive payoff lands him a deal he can't refuse, Kaitōō is pulled into a deep web spun by forces who know unsettling secrets about his lineage. Now, Kaitōō is not just a thief—he's a pawn. Forced into a deadly mission for a legendary spear, the stakes change from payout to prophecy. His skills and those of his crew are pushed past the breaking point as they fight to outwit the city authorities, outrun a terrifying fate, and accept a destiny that demands their success.

A new comics series by creators Zack Rosenberg (T.S. Hullabaloo) and Jared Cullum (Kodi, Kodi 2).

Collects Usagi Yojimbo: Kaitō '84 #1–#5.

$24.99 | 120 pages | November 24, 2026

PLANTS VS. ZOMBIES ZOMNIBUS VOLUME 6

STORY: PAUL TOBIN

ART: KIERON DWYER, CHRISTIANNE GILLENARDO-GOUDREAU, JESSE HAMM

A multiple-path graphic novel begins the newest Plants vs. Zombies Zomnibus collection! Enjoy The Garden Path, which allows readers to make choices throughout that will get them to multiple endings!

Then plunge into another battle between plants and zombies, as Dr. Zomboss turns the entirety of Neighborville into a giant, fully-functional pinball machine in Multi-ball-istic!

And our collection also includes the Constructionary Tales graphic novel, which gives a behind-the-scenes look at the secret schemes and craziest contraptions concocted by Zomboss, leader of the zombie army, as he proudly leads around a film crew from the Zombie Broadcasting Network!

These engaging graphic novels are written by crafty, Eisner Award-winning Paul Tobin and feature hilarious sequential pages from clever artists Kieron Dwyer, Christianne Gillenardo-Goudreau, and Jesse Hamm!

THREE STANDALONE ADVENTURES AWAIT IN THIS HILARIOUS ZOMNIBUS COMICS COLLECTION!

$19.99 | 248 pages | November 24, 2026

ASOBI ASOBASE OMNIBUS VOLUME 1

STORY & ART: RIN SUZUKAWA

Three teenage girls bond in chaotic fashion as they play strange games in school, creating a unique "club" for each other.

Hanako, Olivia, and Kasumi are three Japanese schoolgirls who love to play games—so they create a special club for themselves to challenge each other to intense, over-the-top games and dares! As they struggle with their own unique personalities, they also struggle to make their group an official club in the eyes of the student council.

From mangaka Rin Suzukawa, this omnibus series collects several original volumes into one trade paperback, with translations by Jongwoo Kim and lettering work by Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista, and Naaice. Original Japanese volumes 1, 2, and 3, with part of Volume 4, are collected in this first Asobi Asobase Omnibus.

A HUMOROUS MANGA WITH SURREAL COMEDY, ABSURD COMPLICATIONS, AND DARING DRAWING STYLES!

$29.99 | 564 pages | November 17, 2026

BABANBA BANBAN VAMPIRE VOLUME 1

STORY & ART: HIROMASA OKUJIMA

First moved by lust, then by love, an ancient vampire learns to care for others and respect the family that he works his "day job" for.

An unassuming worker in a long-established public bathhouse is really the lustful 450-year-old vampire Ranmaru Mori! The heir to this esteemed Koi No Yu Bathhouse, Rihito Tatsuno, is a fifteen-year-old virgin—who is about to fall in love for the first time with a girl in his class! Ranmaru begins to weave a desperate plan to prevent Rihito from losing his virginity and to make him fall for Ranmaru instead, so the bloodsucker can eventually have pure, eighteen-year-old virgin blood for his own vampiric self!

This odd, hilarious, boys love manga series from seinen mangaka Hiromasa Okujima has already been adapted into a Japanese anime series and a live-action film!

Now a humorous Netflix anime series!

$13.99 | 208 pages | November 10, 2026

CAT + CRAZY VOLUME 5

STORY & ART: WATARU NADATANI

High schooler Kensuke Fuji loves cats, but since he can't have any of his own, he's studying under Jin Nekoya—the Ultimate Cat Whisperer—to learn how to raise and care for felines! Their adventures continue in this volume, when Kensuke must find a way to take a photo of Tiger and Princess in holiday outfits for a Christmas card—but cats are notoriously finicky with clothes! Also in this volume: Tiger and Princess learn how to play together, relax together, and tear up a house together!

A silly but sincere look at people who adore cats and seek to learn more about these mysterious creatures, Cat + Crazy is another impressive, feline-focused series from Harvey Award nominated manga creator Wataru Nadatani (Cat + Gamer, "Best Series")—and is translated by Zack Davisson (Demon Days, Kaibyo: The Supernatural Cats of Japan) and lettered by Susie Lee of Studio Cutie (Innocent, Oh My Goddess!).

$13.99 | 184 pages | November 24, 2026

Dark Horse October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations Dark Horse October 2026 Solicits and Solicitations

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