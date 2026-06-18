Posted in: Comics, Dynamite | Tagged: crossover, David Pepose, event, hanna barbera, herculoids, jonathan lau, space ghost

Space Ghost VS. The Herculoids, a Hanna-Barbera crossover event

Space Ghost VS. The Herculoids, a Hanna-Barbera crossover event by David Pepose and Jonathan Lau for September 2026

Article Summary Space Ghost Vs The Herculoids launches in September 2026 from Dynamite, reuniting writer David Pepose and artist Jonathan Lau.

The crossover pits Space Ghost, Jan and Jace against Zandor and the Herculoids after a Quasarite-fueled Federation crisis.

A hidden planet invasion sparks tragedy and revenge, sending both heroic families toward a high-stakes intergalactic clash.

Space Ghost Vs The Herculoids #1 arrives September 16, 2026, setting up Space Ghost Season Three and a major new threat.

Dynamite Entertainment CEO and owner Nick Barrucci tells us about another of his September publishing plans, a Space Ghost crossover with The Herculoids. "David Pepose and Jonathan Lau continue their bestselling and beloved tenure with Space Ghost, following two full years of adventures. Now bringing in another Hanna-Barbera classic for a natural crossover. This series will also lead into "Season Three" of continued Space Ghost adventures. Pepose lauded for his mix of timeless old school cartoon vibes and stories complete in one or a few issues, while Lau has fully unleashed in a more traditional action superhero genre that he's been wanting to do for years.This is so sweet! I cannot wait for retailers to place in fans hands!"

SPACE GHOST VS. THE HERCULOIDS #1

Writer: David Pepose

Artist: Jonathan Lau

Cover A: Francesco Mattina

Cover B: Drew Moss

Cover C: Joseph Michael Linsner

Cover D: Bjorn Barends

Cover E: Tom Raney

Price: $4.99

Page Count: 32

On Sale Date: 9/16/2026

Rating: Teen

The universe's most heroic families collide in SPACE GHOST VS. THE HERCULOIDS! When Space Ghost and the Twins stop a brutal hijacking of a Federation cruiser, they discover a new arms race involving a rare mineral known as Quasarite – but when the Federation invades the hidden planet of Amzot to retrieve it, they'll trigger an unspeakable tragedy that will put the intergalactic barbarian Zandor and the Herculoids on a harrowing quest for revenge! With civilians caught in the crossfire, can Space Ghost and company stop the Herculoids' attack before they reach the heart of the Federation? And what dark machinations lie ahead for the Federation's chief prison warden, the evil Collector, and his robotic servant, Mekkano? It's the showdown of the century that will set the stage for Space Ghost's next adventures! Featuring the return of the fan-favorite Space Ghost creative team for this special mini-series event, plus covers by Drew Moss, Joseph Michael Linsner, Tom Raney, Francesco Mattina, and Bjorn Barends! The countdown to Space Ghost Season three begins here – do not miss it! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this offering. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

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