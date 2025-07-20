Posted in: Batman, Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Batman #161, H2SH, jim lee

Damian Wayne And Bane In This Week's Batman #161 (BatSpoilers)

Damian Wayne And Bane In This Week's Batman #161 by Jim Lee and Jeph Loeb (BatSpoilers)

Article Summary Damian Wayne and Bane join forces to rescue Batman from Hush in Batman #161's latest storyline twist.

Bane's past crime against Alfred Pennyworth still haunts Damian, influencing their uneasy alliance.

Batman is saved by his allies but remains reluctant to rely on others, fueling tension within the Batfamily.

As H2SH continues, Batman, Damian, and Bane must confront their complicated histories and shifting loyalties.

Back in the Tom King days of Batman, Bane captured Damian Wayne at the behest of a parallel universe version of Thomas Wayne, Batman in the Flashpoint Universe. And who made Damian Wayne watch the fate of his father figure, the Wayne family butler and former SAS operative, Alfred Pennyworth.

It did not end well. Bane carried out the action as commanded.

I understand that this was originally meant to be a trick, sleight of hand, depending on Damian Wayne's specific and fixed point of view. But then it seems DC Comics seized on this plot twist and… made it real. Alfred Pennyworth died at the hands of Bane to punish Damian Wayne. A case of butler fridging. Something that Damnian Wayne took to heart…

Even if it later turned out that it was Bruce Wayne who got Alfred Pennyworth, while he was off canoodling with Catwoman on the boat and/or the beach, during City Of Bane. And the situation has remained ever since. Which made this scene in Batman #160, part of the H2SH storyline, rather surprising, as Damian Wayne arrives to save Batman from Hush…

And people have had to wait two months to find out what happened next.

And that's this Wednesday from Batman #161, as Batman is indeed saved from Hush by Bane and Damian Wayne. Though he is not entirely grateful.

Which leads Batman to stop using his words and choose another method to make his point.

But it does emphasise the point, that Batman may think he is better if he works alone. But everyone does seem to keep saving his life. How will this play out when he goes up against the rest of the Batfamily? Again? and as for Bane…

In and out it seems. One Punch. As long as it's a Batpunch. Batman #161 by Jeph Loeb, Jim Lee, Scott Williams and Alex Sinclair is published this Wednesday by DC Comics. And then two months till the next one in September.

BATMAN #161

(W) Jeph Loeb (A/CA) Jim Lee, Scott Williams

H2SH WITH JEPH LOEB AND JIM LEE PART 4! Batman's battle with Hush takes a dark turn when Damian (Robin) and Bane team up! Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/23/2025

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!