He-Man And The Masters Of The Universe Now Gets An Ongoing Series

Tim Seeley will write the series with Reilly Brown on art, colored by Jim Charalampidis and lettered by AndWorld Design

The ongoing storyline kicks off with issue #5, expanding the He-Man universe with new adventures and threats

Skeletor wields the corrupted Sword of Flaws, posing a grave new challenge for He-Man and Eternia's heroes

Mattel and Dark Horse Comics are turning their a mini-series for He-Man And The Masters of the Universe into an ongoing series. What started with Sword of Flaws and then The Battle of Snake Mountain, will be written by Tim Seeley, writer of Masters of the Universe/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Turtles of Grayskull and Magik, drawn by by He-Man artist Reilly Brown, coloured by Jim Charalampidis and lettered by AndWorld Design. The first issue of the new story arc will be He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #5, featuring covers by Reilly Brown with Jim Charalampidis and Ciro Neili.

He-Man and Masters of the Universe #5:

THE POWER SWORD, a weapon able to access the power and wisdom of Grayskull, was forged by the most powerful sorcerer in the Universe—HE-RO. It was ordained that the sword would be given to a great champion to protect the Realm in times of need. But He-Ro grew concerned that all the power and knowledge in the universe might be too much for one man. So, he created another blade—one which could be used only if a champion became a tyrant. But an accident corrupted the alternate blade, transforming it into something evil, tainting its metal violet. He-Ro had unintentionally created THE SWORD OF FLAWS. Realizing the horror of his creation, He-Ro left Grayskull and spent years of his life crossing Eternia to find a place to hide the sword. And there, the Sword of Flaws remained safely hidden. Until now… After the great battle at Heaven Piercer, the Sword of Flaws has fallen into Skeletor's hands. And with this mystic power, Skeletor is a greater threat than ever before. Can He-Man and the Heroic Warriors stop him before he becomes MASTER OF THE UNIVERSE?

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe #5 will be published in comic shops for the 25th of March, 2026

