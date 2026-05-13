Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, absolute universe, Batmanosphere, scott snyder

Scott Snyder On Absolute Batman, Robins, Batgirl And The Batmanosphere

Scott Snyder talks the Absolute Batman future of Damian Wayne, Carrie Kelley, Catwoman, Batgirl and what we call "The Batmanosphere"

ComicPop Returns just ran a live podcast with Scott Snyder for the release of Absolute Batman #20 and a look ahead at what's coming, as well as the process of creating Absolute Batman and the Absolute Universe, including the news that Absolute Green Arrow is the most-ordered first issue first printing of any Absolute series so far…

In March, Bleeding Cool reported that Scott Snyder and Frank Tieri were planning a sequel to their Absolute Batman: Ark-M Special that told the origin of Arkham Asylum, the Ark-M sites and the earliest tale of the Absolute Joker, saying "we really want to do a sequel to Ark-M. The Joker has Ark-M. The whole idea is that this is the last one he built. It's a final one, but he's had them. He has A B C D all over the world because he thinks it's funny to end on Arkham and call it Ark-M because he killed Arkham, right? And in those places, a lot of other villains have been created, the way Bane was created in Ark-A from Santa Cris. So a lot of other ones are lurking around in these terrible places. And it tells more of the story of the Joker, like how he set these up over the years, what he's done in other places, and who lurks inside all these things. And then, as we did with this one, they would come to Gotham."

In the podcast, Scott Snyder said that is how they might introduce new Absolute Batman villains, as each of the Arks has a different purpose, a different terrible thing they do and a different population inside them. He has thoughts about other Robins, such as Carrie Kelley, in the Absolute Universe. Damian Wayne is different, as Bruce is 25, he's never met Talia, but "I do have an idea for Damian that came recently, but that would be in 2027." Also, Cassandra Cain is coming to the Absolute Batman. And yes, there is an Absolute Batgirl coming too, Barbara Gordon is in the series, but she may not be called Batgirl…

The upcoming Absolute Catwoman will also have a number of Absolute character introductions, as we see that Selina's past is set across the Absolute Universe and Gotham, as well as Crime Alley. That she has had a very successful criminal career and is looking to retire at twenty-five. But the past opens things up… She has a cat cave, multiple vehicles, multiple suits with different specialities, such as stealth or artillery, and Scott states that she is very much the classic Bruce Wayne in this world, and very different to the standard DC version.

Scott Snyder emphasises that the Absolute Robins are all good kids and not villains, but Jack Grimm, the Absolute Joker, really helped them with his children's homes and programmes, and they are all beneficiaries of his generosity. They believe he is nothing to do with Ark M, indeed is fighting against it, and is just the fourth or fifth in line of philanthropists who want to make the world better, and they have built their life idolising him. And now, in Gotham's eyes, Batman is the equivalent of the Joker.

This also came after Scott Snyder talked about the dangers that young boys have today online in the "Manosphere" with masculinity and misogyny grifters, and the Absolute Robins are definitely to be seen in that light. And I suddenly totally want to call it the Batmanosphere. There are only five results on Google for that. Okay, I'm putting it in the headline of this article, six now.

And as for the Absolute Batman conspiracy, that Bruce Wayne's life and journey was entirely set up by Joker and Scarecrow, as a way to get to Martha Wayne of the Court Of Owls, she is going to talk to Bruce. And ask him if he really believes this story, "You met with Joe Chill every month, what do you believe?" And Absolute Batman #22 will see Bruce Wayne at a very low point, heading off to prove that just one point of the Absolute Batman conspiracy story, with Harley Quinn trying to stop him, and telling him her own "origin" story.

We knew that Clayface was coming to Absolute Batman #23, but we now know that it's courtesy of Scarecrow. And you will never know if those buttons are stitched on or part of his face…

And Scott Snyder shared an upcoming scene in which Alfred Pennyworth sits with his daughter, Julia, who has chosen to talk to him again, albeit briefly. He discusses his fears for Bruce, the kids, how young people fall for manipulating stories, only for Julia to tell him that he was the same; he fell for the story of MI6, and was never there for her or her mother, and went off to do things he wasn't proud of. The Batmanosphere indeed… Absolute Batman #20 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta is published today from DC Comics.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #20

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta As the dust settles in the city of Gotham after the loss of [redacted], [redacted] enter the scene ready to hunt and more than one secret will be revealed in this seminal issue. $4.99 5/13/26 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #21

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta SCARECROW'S REIGN OF TERROR CONTINUES! Friends become enemies. Enemies become friends. Final forms are revealed, and Scarecrow's reign of terror threatens to upend everything. $4.99 6/17/2026 ABSOLUTE BATMAN #22

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Werther Dell Edera (CA) Nick Dragotta

THE ORIGIN OF HARLEY QUINN! As the Robins nest in Gotham's backyard, and Batman faces ultimate defeat, Harley Quinn's origin is revealed. How does Harley connect with Ark M, and how did the Robins fledge from hatchlings to birds of prey? The call of more than one predator will be answered in this issue. $4.99 7/8/2026

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