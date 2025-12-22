Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: dan slott, fantastic four, Mark Buckingham

Dan Slott Writes The Fantastic Four Movie Prequel From Marvel For 2026

When Marvel Studios released Fantastic Four: First Steps in cinemas this year, they also published a prequel comic book by Matt Fraction and Mark Buckingham with covers by Phil Noto called Fantastic Four: First Steps, looking at the Fantastic Four's dealings with The Mole Man in MCU continuity. Now it seems they are doing it again with Fantastic Four: First Foes, a series launching in March that will explore the other villains mentioned in passing during the movie, starting with the Mad Thinker. This is intentionally ahead of the movie versions of the Fangtastic Four returning for Avengers: Doomsday this time next year, fighting against Doctor Doom.

Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 will be published on the 4th of March by Dan Slott and Mark Buckingham, with Phil Noto as cover artist and realised as an artefact from Earth-828, as if it were a comic book published by the Future Foundation, before the events of the first movie. "As the Fantastic Four rise to become the heroes we know today, the Mad Thinker becomes determined to get his proper due by turning the city of tomorrow against its heroic patrons!" He was briefly mentioned in the movie, now he gets a whole comic to himself. The comic will also feature a two-page Fantastic Science strip written by Ryan North, the current writer of Fantastic Four comics, in the fashion of the science TV shows that Reed Richards hosts in his Marvel universe. Fantastic Four: First Foes will be the first of four books, one per quarter through 2026. I do hope they feature the Red Ghost… and that he looks like John Malkovich. Maybe we might also get Diablo and Puppet Master to boot?

This is what the previous Fantastic Four: First Steps prequel comic book from July looked like…

