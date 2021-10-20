Daniel Miyares Creates Middle-Grade Graphic Novel About Escaping Cuba

Daniel Miyares, is creating an as-yet-untitled middle-grade graphic memoir based on his father's dangerous and harrowing escape from Cuba as a child just after the Cuban Revolution. It has already been picked up by Anne Schwartz at Random House/Schwartz for publication in the spring of 2024. Daniel Miyares' agent Studio Goodwin Sturges represented the author-illustrator for world rights.

Daniel Miyares is best known as the author-illustrator of books like Float, Night Out, That is My Dream, and Bring Me A Rock! working with the likes of Schwartz & Wade Books, Chronicle Books, Candlewick Press, Simon & Schuster BFYR, Nancy Paulsen Books, FSG (BYR), North/South Books, Charlesbridge Publishing and The NY Times.

Last year, Random House Children's Books announces the debut of the imprints, each helmed by one of the publishers of the eponymous Schwartz & Wade Books. Launching this year was Anne Schwartz Books, led by VP and publisher Anne Schwartz. At the new imprint, Schwartz, who has edited the debut picture books of such authors and illustrators as Raul Colón, Ian Falconer, Deborah Hopkinson, Patricia C. McKissack, Jerry Pinkney, and Brian Selznick states she has plans to build a list that includes picture books as well as select middle-grade and YA fiction and nonfiction titles by veteran and previously unpublished creators. Already signed up are books from Chris Appelhans, Candace Fleming, April Harrison, Ekua Holmes, Eric Rohmann, and David Ezra Stein. Schwartz will report to Melanie Nolan, v-p and publisher of Knopf Books for Young Readers.

Studio Goodwin Sturges, started in 1989, is an artists' agency dedicated to authors and illustrators and developing quality literature for children. Judy Sue Goodwin Sturges, owner and founder of the Studio, is also a professor of illustration at Rhode Island School of Design, where she teaches many book-related courses.