Harvey Dent as Phantom Of The Opera- Detective Comics #1053 (Spoilers)

Harvey Dent is Two-Face. Possibly the greatest example of the facial-disformity-equals-bad-guy trope of all time. But it does have precedent, some going back quite some time. And in today's Detective Comics #1063 from Ram V and Rafael Albuquerque, it takes that opportunity to present Harvey Dent in that fashion.

Man, the word "flicker" really can be read as something else if you don't pay attention, can't it? There's a reason the words "clint" and "flick" were usually not used in comic books.

The Phantom of the Opera, a novel by Gaston Leroux was first serialised and published in 1909, with a notable film adaptation in 1925 and the musical from Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice, which gave the character a mask very similar to the one Two-Face sports to hide his facial disfigurement.

And, as with Phantom, no good deed goes unpunished in Gotham, and Two-Face, it seems, cannot avoid his fate to be a member of Batman's rogues gallery. There are stories and narratives that he is unavoidably a part of…

DETECTIVE COMICS #1063 CVR A EVAN CAGLE

(W) Ram V., Simon Spurrier (A) Rafael Albuquwerque, Dani (CA) Evan Cagle

Old friends Bruce Wayne and Harvey Dent share a moment together asking: At what point does Gotham not need a Batman anymore? As Batman's investigation around Gotham leads him to encounter more and more demonic beings, the one thing they all have in common is…they're all people he fights to keep off the streets and behind bars. But when Two-Face appears asking Batman for help, is he friend or foe? And is whatever's going on with Batman already too late to do anything about?…Is he the detective or the devil?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 08/23/2022