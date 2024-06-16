Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image | Tagged: Daniel Warren Johnson, riley rossmo, The Moon Is Following Us

Daniel Warren Johnson & Riley Rossmo Launch The Moon Is Following Us

The Moon Is Following Us #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson and Riley Rossmo looks like it may be one of the big comic book launches of the year.

Article Summary Daniel Warren Johnson teams with Riley Rossmo for 'The Moon Is Following Us'.

Image Comics' anticipated launch, a ten-issue series, debuts September 18th.

Joining forces in art, Johnson and Rossmo present a tale of magical recovery.

'The Moon Is Following Us' blends action and fantasy in a quest for a lost child.

In Image Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations, The Moon Is Following Us #1 by Daniel Warren Johnson, Riley Rossmo and Mike Spicer looks like it may be one of the non-IP big comic book launches of the year. Daniel Warren Johnson is writing, Johnson and Rossmo are both doing the line art, and Mike Spicer is colouring the book. Given Johnson's work at Skybound/Image recently launching Transformers that has set new sales records, this may be the kind of launch that Mark Millar used to get. The ten-issue series will launch on the 18th of September; how it affects Transformers going forward is another story, but Johnson continues to write Transformers, and Jorge Corona is drawing it. Mike Spicer is colouring both…

Riley Rossmo is best known for Image Comics titles such as Proof, Cowboy Ninja Viking, Deathbed, Green Wake, and Bedlam, as well as DC titles Wesley Dodds: Sandman, Harley Quinn, Constantine, Martin Manhunter, and Tim Drake: Robin. As well as Transformers, Daniel Warren Johnson is best known for Murder Falcon, Do A Power Bomb., Jurassic League and Extremity. Between them, this looks like it is going to be a monster hit. What's it about, you ask? About two hundred and fifty pages, probably, why do you ask? Oh go on then, here's the solicitation…

THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #1 (OF 10)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART RILEY ROSSMO, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER A RILEY ROSSMO MIKE SPICER "Sam and Duncan LaMarr love their six-year-old daughter, Penny, more than anything in the whole world. But half a year ago, she was taken by the Cascade, an evil force they barely understand. Now, Sam and Duncan must fight side by side with the magical beings Penny cherished to try and get her back…before she's gone forever."

