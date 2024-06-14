Bleeding Cool Presents: Image Comics Full September 2024 Solicits

Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Walking Dead | Tagged: Creepshow, dead eyes, gi joe, spawn, transformers

Image Comics' September 2024 solicits and solicitations have dropped with a new Creepshow volume, the return of Dead Eyes, the new Horizon Experiment from Pornsak Picketshote, Rachel and Terry Dodson, Knights Vs Samurai by David Dastmalchian and Federico Mele, Lady Mechanicka with Siya Oum, Daniel Warren Johnson and Riley Rossmo launching The Moon Is Following Us, Peter Warren, Francesco Mobili and Chric Chuckry launching The Tin Can Society, Maria Llovet's Violent Flowers, and the return of Old Dog for a one-shot.



CREEPSHOW, VOL. 3 #1 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY CHIP ZDARSKY, JAMES STOKOE

ART KAGAN McLEOD, JAMES STOKOE

COVER A MARTÍN MORAZZO



The Eisner Award-nominated horror anthology is back and CREEPIER than ever, with two all-new stories in every issue from YOUR favorite creators! First, writer CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman) and KAGAN McLEOD (KAPTARA) bring you the terrifying tale of a repressed housewife deciding to take matters into her own hands and rescue her daughter from a local psychedelic cult… but the true terror is not what anyone expects! Then, JAMES STOKOE (Godzilla) introduces a chilling mystery of a severed human hand and the lengths one writer will go to discover the truth…



DEAD EYES: THE EMPTY FRAMES #1 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A JOHN McCREA



DEAD EYES IS BACK! The world's most unkillable comic is out of hiding and back stomping around Boston. At the end of the first volume, the masked hood known as Dead Eyes picked up a clue as to the location of the paintings swiped in the largest private art heist in America. Can Dead Eyes and Wheels take down the score while avoiding the cops and the mafia? DUGGAN and McCREA are back and knocking teeth down throats.



THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT: THE MANCHURIAN #1 (OF 5)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ART | COVER A TERRY DODSON



A Muslim exorcist, a reverse Indiana Jones, and more. THE HORIZON EXPERIMENT is a series of five one-shots created by comics, literary, and TV superstars, providing new POVs on popular genres and acting as pilots for new series. It starts with THE MANCHURIAN, a Chinese James Bond running covert missions in America for the enemy…



KNIGHTS VS. SAMURAI #1

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY DAVID DASTMALCHIAN

ART FEDERICO MELE

COVER FRANCESCO MATTINA

Sir Charles Ward, "The Dragon Butcher," has achieved knighthood, acclaim, and is leading a legion of royal warriors on a noble mission, yet his self-doubt and grief haunt him. Venturing to a mysterious island in the Far East, Charles leads his diverse assembly of fighters (including a giant and two clerics) to seek vengeance against savage monsters who ambushed a group of English missionaries. Arrival on the island reveals that the truth may be drastically different from what Charles was led to believe, and the "savage monsters" he will face are actually a regiment of skillful warriors the likes of which he has never seen. Note from writer DAVID DASTMALCHIAN: Seeing the way FEDERICO MELE has brought these characters from both England and Japan to stunning life as they face off with all manner of Western and Eastern mythological creatures has been an incredible experience. Under the guidance of the great TODD McFARLANE, this journey of magic, warfare, and a search for the truth has been a dream come true. Thanks to my consultant, THERSA MATSUURA (of Uncanny Japan), we will be showing a clash and connection between feudal England and feudal Japan that has never been seen before.



LADY MECHANIKA: THE DEVIL IN THE LAKE #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

STORY JOE BENITEZ, M.M. CHEN

ART SIYA OUM

COVER A JOE BENITEZ



AN ALL-NEW STORY FEATURING GUEST ARTIST SIYA OUM (Lola XOXO, Fathom)! Lady Mechanika tries to escape disturbing revelations from her past by running off to Siberia on a dangerous hunt for an alleged dragon living in the depths of an ancient lake.



THE MOON IS FOLLOWING US #1 (OF 10)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART RILEY ROSSMO, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

COVER A RILEY ROSSMO MIKE SPICER



Sam and Duncan LaMarr love their six-year-old daughter, Penny, more than anything in the whole world. But half a year ago, she was taken by the Cascade, an evil force they barely understand. Now, Sam and Duncan must fight side by side with the magical beings Penny cherished to try and get her back…before she's gone forever.



THE TIN CAN SOCIETY #1 (OF 9)

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY PETER WARREN

ART | COVER A FRANCESCO MOBILI, CHRIS CHUCKRY



The first stunning issue of a brand-new miniseries from Giant Generator showcasing the first graphic novel work by screenwriter and incredible talent PETER WARREN (The Incal feature film, Kill Me) with jaw-dropping art by FRANCESCO MOBILI (X-Men, SCUMBAG) and beautifully colored by CHRIS CHUCKRY (New X-Men, Gen 13). Johnny Moore is a world-famous tech mogul known as much for his work pioneering mobility aids for people with disabilities (like himself) as he is for moonlighting as the metal-suited vigilante, CALIBURN. But when Johnny is found murdered and his suit stolen, his estranged childhood best friends reunite to solve the mystery of his murder. THE TIN CAN SOCIETY is a heartfelt and human look at the evolution of friendships across a lifetime, at disability and ableism, and the destructive power of fame.



VIOLENT FLOWERS #1 (OF 4)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY | ART | COVER A MARIA LLOVET

The first stunning issue of a brand-new miniseries from Giant Generator showcasing the first graphic novel work by screenwriter and incredible talent PETER WARREN (The Incal feature film, Kill Me) with jaw-dropping art by FRANCESCO MOBILI (X-Men, SCUMBAG) and beautifully colored by CHRIS CHUCKRY (New X-Men, Gen 13). Johnny Moore is a world-famous tech mogul known as much for his work pioneering mobility aids for people with disabilities (like himself) as he is for moonlighting as the metal-suited vigilante, CALIBURN. But when Johnny is found murdered and his suit stolen, his estranged childhood best friends reunite to solve the mystery of his murder. THE TIN CAN SOCIETY is a heartfelt and human look at the evolution of friendships across a lifetime, at disability and ableism, and the destructive power of fame. MARIA LLOVET (CRAVE, Luna, Porcelain) returns with VIOLENT FLOWERS, a sensual tale about vengeance and acceptance, and the importance of embracing who we really are. An ancient clan of vampires reunites after centuries. The Sentinel, a vampire who watches over all supernatural creatures, has been murdered. His erratic sister, Carnelia, will stop at nothing to get revenge, even when she's charged with a mortal to take care of. In a world where the cult of youth and beauty rules, Carnelia has remained old and wrinkled for ages, abstaining from her vampire urges. But her addiction to blood may prove her resolution is not as firm as it seems. DON'T MISS the BEGINNING of this thrilling tale!!

LOCAL MAN #25

40 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER B TONY FLEECS TIM SEELEY

COVER A MARAT MYCHAELS

COVER C EMI LENOX

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25 IMAGES OF TOMORROW! Just as the Image Comics line did back in 1995, LOCAL MAN jumps ahead a full year to give you a glimpse of what the future brings, from issue 13…to 25! Third Gen is back with a vengeance! Their first mission? Bring down the reckless young superheroes of Fourth Gen! But will Local Man side with the Zoomers? Or will he help take them down in exchange for getting back the shield and uniform of…CROSSJACK?! The past, present, and future of the Image Universe collide hard in LOCAL MAN #25! On the flip! A corporate retreat at Third Gen HQ leads to…beach volleyball?



OLD DOG: OPERATIONS (ONE-SHOT)

64 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY DECLAN SHALVEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, CHARLES SOULE, ALEX PAKNADEL, SUMEYYE KESGIN,PJ HOLDEN, RORY McCONVILLE

COVER A DECLAN SHALVEY

ART DECLAN SHALVEY, LEONARDO ROMERO, GAVIN GUIDRY, SUMEYYE KESGIN, MATIAS BERGARA, DAVID O'SULLIVAN, JOHN McCREA

COVER B TULA LOTAY

Following his blistering debut in IMAGE! #1 and the acclaimed REDACT ONE, DECLAN SHALVEY's OLD DOG returns in a collection of short missions, joined by some of the industry's best creators. This special anthology one-shot delivers a brand-new story by SHALVEY along with operations by CHARLES SOULE, LEONARDO ROMERO, MATIAS BERGARA, ALEX PAKNADEL, and more. Sign up for some spy-fi duty this September.

ULTRAMEGA BY JAMES HARREN #5 (OF 8)

72 PAGES FULL COLOR $7.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY JAMES HARREN

ART | COVER A JAMES HARREN, DAVE STEWART

SKYBOUND'S MEGA-SIZED HIT SERIES RETURNS! When Kaiju invaded Earth, three humans were granted the power of Ultramega to save humanity… They failed. Now, a new Ultramega has risen in this brutal world without heroes or hope. But the Kaiju Queen isn't the only challenge he must face. Deep in the stars, they gather. Psychotic. Cold. A WORLD of ULTRAMEGA. Writer/artist JAMES HARREN (BPRD, RUMBLE) and DAVE STEWART (Hellboy, UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES!) present the next chapter of the Eisner Award-nominated series that rocked comics!

AIN'T NO GRAVE #5 (OF 5)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVER JORGE CORONA

Ryder challenges Death and it accepts, but is she ready to lose what's at stake if her aim is not steady and true? Will the life she's led inform the death she wants…or deserves?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) MINISERIES FINALE

C.O.W.L.: 1964 #2 (OF 4)

STORY KYLE HIGGINS, ALEC SIEGEL

ART | COVER A ROD REIS

COVER B KELLY McMAHON

As allegations swirl around Geoffrey Warner, the future of C.O.W.L.'s national expansion is at risk, but a hidden secret threatens to bring down not just the expansion but the entire organization.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

CONVERT #2 (OF 4)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY JOHN ARCUDI

ART SAVANNAH FINLEY

COVER SIMON GANE

Orrin Kutela has made contact with intelligent life on another world—or it has made contact with him. Even scarier are the Storm Wolves!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH #26

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE ALISON SAMPSON

COVER A MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE FERNANDO BLANCO

Huck was the first hunter the Department of Truth ever recruited, tasked with tracking and killing the strange creatures known as Wild Fictions. But in 1962, amongst the sun-baked backlots of Hollywood, Huck came face to face with the strangest creature of them all—Marilyn Monroe. Acclaimed artist ALISON SAMPSON returns for a uniquely American tragedy.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

DESTRO #4 (OF 5)

STORY DAN WATTERS

ART | COVER A ANDREI BRESSAN, ADRIANO LUCAS

COVER B, SIYA OUM

Destro's kill list:

• Chameleon

• Tomax

• Xamot

• Anyone who gets in his way.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE DOMAIN #3 (OF 5)

STORY CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER A RACHAEL STOTT

COVER B EREN ANGIOLINI

Dez, Liz, and Max are all THE DOMAIN now! Given the chance to become heroes, will they be up to the challenge? This special series, written by CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, NEWBURN) with amazing art by RACHAEL STOTT (Fantastic Four, Dr. Who) and EREN ANGIOLINI (Justice League: Last Ride) is a classic superhero story for those coming in fresh, and a fun meta story for readers of PUBLIC DOMAIN!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US COVER B $4.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

DRAWING BLOOD #6 (OF 12)

STORY KEVIN EASTMAN, DAVID AVALLONE

ART BEN BISHOP, TROY LITTLE, KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER A KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER B BEN BISHOP

COVER C FREDDIE WILLIAMS II

Shane Bookman's Hollywood adventure continues! Books visits the film set of Morgan Harbor's "gritty reboot" of his Ronin Ragdolls comic book characters…and once again, past collides with present, and reality crashes into fantasy. Books' messy life just keeps getting messier. But that'll happen in LA, won't it?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

FALLING IN LOVE ON THE PATH TO HELL #4

STORY GERRY DUGGAN

ART | COVER A GARRY BROWN

COVER B | 1:15 INCENTIVE SUBVERSIVE GIRL

MacRaith is almost murdered in the depths of the island while Asami climbs the highest peak and is confronted by a ghost from her past. Each comes away with a key to escaping the island they're trapped on. Mohan tightens his grip on the cult of warriors, and our samurai and gunslinger experience the first sparks of love. See you back in hell this September!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18



FERAL #6

STORY TONY FLEECS

ART TRISH FORSTNER, TONE RODRIGUEZ, BRAD SIMPSON

Patch isn't doing too good. He wasn't supposed to get scratched. He didn't mean to get bit, but… things don't always work out like we hoped. See the world through Patch's eyes in this frantic, frightening, standalone P.O.V issue!

COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE TRISH FORSTNER TONY FLEECS

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE MARIA WOLF RICO RENZI

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25



FREE AGENTS #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

STORY KURT BUSIEK, FABIAN NICIEZA

ART STEPHEN MOONEY, TRIONA FARRELL

COVER A STEPHEN MOONEY

COVER B KEVIN MAGUIRE

COVER C PATRICK ZIRCHER, ELLIE WRIGHT

THE RETURN OF SUPERSTAR! The trail of the stolen Breach-tech leads the FREE AGENTS to Los Angeles…and smack into a confrontation with the celebrity hero SUPERSTAR, who isn't wild about extra-dimensional aliens busting stuff up on his turf. And hey, is that RADIANT BLACK sniffing around the AGENTS, too? What's that all about? Also shipping this month: A new edition of SUPERSTAR: AS SEEN ON TV, the graphic novel by the FREE AGENTS' own KURT BUSIEK and (literal) superstar artist STUART IMMONEN!

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #310

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART PAUL PELLETIER. TONY KORDOS FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, NATHAN FAIRBAIRN

COVER B ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE BRAD WALKER, FRANCESCO SEGALA

THE BATTLE FOR SPRINGFIELD! Cobra Commander has a plan. And that means no one is safe, as the conflict between the Joes and Cobra escalates! 32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18



GEIGER #6

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A GARY FRANK, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER C | CONNECTING COVER BRAD ANDERSON V KEN MARION

A shocking epilogue! In the wake of their devastating encounter with the Electrician, Tariq Geiger must come to grips with the lethal consequences—especially with what happened with his two-headed wolf, Barney. You won't want to miss this extraordinary spotlight on Geiger's best friend.32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #36

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART CARLO BARBERI

COVER A PAUL RENAUD

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The Gunslinger is tired. With the loss of his powers, he is starting to feel the strain on his body and his mind. He hates to do so, but it may be time to call in some help…

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

THE HOLY ROLLER #9 (OF 9)

STORY RICK REMENDER, ANDY SAMBERG, JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A ROLAND BOSCHI MORENO DINISIO

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE HARPER JATEN

MINISERIES FINALE

Our hero mortally wounded, the sidekicks taking sides, and the city on fire with a population gone mad in a mysterious rage-fueled firestorm of meth and 'roids. Will Mr. Henry and the Holo-Hitlers' evil plan work? Or will they get caught in a long-winded villain monologue allowing our heroes to bring a return to order?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

KAYA #21

STORY | ART | COVER A WES CRAIG

COVER B KARL KERSCHL

Kaya and Jin become tomb raiders, assisted by a mysterious new ally.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

KILLADELPHIA #36

STORY RODNEY BARNES

ART JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, GERMAN ERRAMOUSPE

COVER A JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B VIKTOR FARRO

"DEATH BE NOT PROUD," Part Six (of Six) The latest arc of the sold-out Eisner Award-nominated series arrives at its explosive conclusion! For the first time, bringing together Spawn, Savage Dragon, and the cursed one known as Blacula himself! From RODNEY BARNES, the writer and executive producer behind HBO's Winning Time, and JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER, the artist who redefined SPAWN. END OF STORY ARC

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

KING SPAWN #38

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A MARK SPEARS

COVER B JONATHAN GLAPION

The Shadow Players have realized that Spawn, even though powerless, will not stop gunning for them. So an uneasy alliance is formed with the sole purpose of taking out Al Simmons!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

LORE REMASTERED #3 (OF 3)

STORY ASHLEY WOOD, T.P. LOUISE

ART | COVERS A & B COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ASHLEY WOOD

MINISERIES FINALE "The Devil in Miss Delphi" The final issue of this deluxe, extra-thick re-presentation of ASHLEY WOOD and T.P. LOUISE's LORE. Jonathan Bradley has got the blues, the Shepherd High Council is in disarray, his summer fling with Delphi is well and truly over, and the creatures from the Underside want his head. Follow Bradley on the road trip to and from Hell!

96 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

MISERY #4 (OF 4)

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER DON AGUILLO

MINISERIES FINALE The final showdown. Cyan, fighting for herself and those she loves, is a victim no longer!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

NIGHTS #11

STORY WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER LUIGI FORMISANO

See Santo Pedro from a bird's-eye view with Gray! Follow Matt on one of his last days in town! Kassem battles a group of dangerous children at Blockbuster with an unexpected ally! Discover Tsukumary's origin and CHIMERA's secrets and more in this special anthology-style issue with special guest artists like ANAND RAMCHERON, and guest writers like KASSEM GHARAIBEH!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

PLASTIC: DEATH & DOLLS #4 (OF 5)

STORY DOUG WAGNER

ART DANIEL HILLYARD

COVERS A & B DANIEL HILLYARD MICHELLE MADSEN

Between murders, decapitations, fighting human traffickers, the FBI, and busing tables, Edwyn somehow finds a few quiet moments to surf the internet… where he happens upon a woman named Virginia. What about Lil' Edwyn? Well, he's busy with his first beheading.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE POWER FANTASY #2

STORY KIERON GILLEN

ART | COVER A CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER B SWEENEY BOO

There are six people who can save the world. They save the world every day they don't use their powers. Yesterday, one used their gift. The world is still here. Have we been lucky, or has the fuse to end us all been lit?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

PRECIOUS METAL #4 (OF 6)

STORY DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART | COVER A IAN BERTRAM

COVER B | 1:25 INCENTIVE JAMES HARREN

Max returns from a world beyond his own, finding himself in the heart of a rebel encampment as the rebels race against the clock to stop Bishop's mission to "cleanse" New Empire of modified beings.

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

PUBLIC DOMAIN #8

STORY | ART | COVER CHIP ZDARSKY

It's hiring day! Dallas Comics needs a team to make their comic book empire a reality, but will anyone be up to the task? And can Syd move past the shocking revelations of last issue? CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, NEWBURN) continues his award-winning series about the comic industry and how goddamn hard it is working in it. Like, wow. Who would choose this life?

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4



RAT CITY #6

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER A DON AGUILLO

COVER B KEVIN KEANE

Rat City is a name known by many and despised by all. What is so special about this place? Why was Al Simmons drawn here when he returned to Earth as a Hellspawn, and why now, 100+ years in the future, is something similar happening again?

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

REDCOAT #6

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH. ANDREW CURRIE. BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B GABRIEL RODRÍGUEZ

COVER C CONNECTING V KEN MARION BRAD ANDERSON

The fate of America rests entirely in Simon Pure's immortal hands! Though he'd rather drop it and run! Simon, Benedict Arnold, and 13-year-old Albert Einstein face off against the hooded cultmaster, the Grand Architect. Will Simon risk his immortality to save Einstein and America? Also: Simon tests the true bounds of his eternal life…and the result will terrify both you AND him!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

REMOTE SPACE #4 (OF 4)

STORY | ART | COVER CLIFF RATHBURN

Double-sized epic conclusion that will decide the fate of two diametrically opposed civilizations. The Higgs Space Initiative is willing to destroy Earth to eliminate the traitor Levi Wells. For the remnants of humanity to survive, this is not an option. WAR is the only option.

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $6.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

RIFTERS #4

STORY BRIAN POSEHN JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVERS A & C CHRIS JOHNSON

COVER B ADAM GORHAM

Sworn to uphold the sanctity of time, our heroes swear off swearing in a daring bid to reclaim their tarnished reputation. Fenton and Geller must break time law in order to restore their honor and apprehend a deranged killer.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

SAGA #69

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART | COVER FIONA STAPLES

Old allies explore new positions.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #7

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER FEDE MELE

They say that the truth will set you free. Unfortunately for Twitch, the truth is about to get him killed.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

SAVAGE DRAGON #273

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B ERIK LARSEN

COVER C FERNANDO PINTO

"Bloodbath!" Banished to Earth from the Golden Realm, the deadly Demigods attempt to take the city of San Francisco for their own, and they'll slay anybody who stands in their way! Comes with our highest possible recommendation.

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

SCARLETT #4 (OF 5)

STORY KELLY THOMPSON

ART MARCO FERRARI, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A MARCO FERRARI

COVER B YASMINE PUTRI

COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE GLEB MELNIKOV

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE VASCO GEORGIEV

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CHUMA HILL

Scarlett has infiltrated the Arashikage for one purpose—locate and extract Jinx…but the true purpose of her best friend's mission becomes clear, and it's an enormous game changer for the entire Energon Universe!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

THE SCORCHED #34

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A THADDEUS ROBECK

COVERS B & C PAUL RENAUD

The Scorched are finally out from under the thumb of Jason Wynn. But that doesn't mean their troubles are over. Meanwhile, Marc discovers something about Medieval Spawn's disappearance.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SELF HELP #4 (OF 5)

STORY OWEN KING, JESSE KELLERMAN

ART | COVER A MARIANNA IGNAZZI

COVER B STEPHEN BYRNE

"Who Shaves the Barber?" Jerry Hauser has long been in over his head, which is one reason he assumed the identity of the globally popular but presumed-dead self-help guru. Only, all he's accomplished so far is assuming the growing problems of both men—a situation that spirals even further out of control thanks to his appearance on a daytime talk show, bringing even more unwanted and vicious criminal elements into his life!

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

SPAWN #358

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, TODD McFARLANE

ART BRETT BOOTH

COVER A ZÉ CARLOS

COVERS B & C PAUL RENAUD

Spawn and Lyra are getting closer and closer to Bludd's inner circle, but what they discover will change everything Al thought he knew about the Dead Zones.

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SPAWN KILLS EVERY SPAWN #3 (OF 5)

STORY JOHN LAYMAN

ART | COVER ROB "SKETCHCRAFT" DUENAS

Spawny declares War on all other Spawns! None shall be safe from his wrath! All shall grovel at his boot! None of the Spawns will ever laugh at him again!!!

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STANDSTILL #2 (OF 8)

STORY LEE LOUGHRIDGE

ART | COVER A COVER C | 1:25 GATEFOLD INCENTIVE ANDREW ROBINSON

COVER B | 1:10 WRAPAROUND INCENTIVE DAVE JOHNSON

Upon arriving in Karachi, Pakistan, Ryker decides to antagonize the local target killers. All the while, Kate and Colin are back home chasing down clues in hopes to find out who's been brutally abusing their time-stopping device.

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

TRANSFORMERS #12

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B JORGE CORONA. MIKE SPICER

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

The fate of two worlds is decided here, as the Autobots and Decepticons make choices that will change the universe forever.

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE, CONNECTING VARIANT KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE CHRIS STEVENS

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE CORY WALKER

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: FRANKENSTEIN #2 (OF 4)

STORY | ART | COVER A MICHAEL WALSH

THE BRAIN OF A KILLER Dr. Frankenstein's assistant Fritz has one mission—find the supplies to make a new human being. However, a chance encounter between a police officer and a murderer may ruin even the best laid plans…

COVER C | 1:10 CONNECTING INCENTIVE FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE ANWITA CITRIYA

COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC HORROR INCENTIVE MIKE DEL MUNDO

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

VIOLATOR: ORIGIN #2 (OF 6)

STORY MARC ANDREYKO

ART | COVER KYLE HOTZ

COVER B JAY GELDHOF

The Violator, banished to Earth, has found himself face to face with the savage Viking Spawn of the era. He has only his wits and cunning to rely on if he is to survive the oncoming battle.

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #96

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD DAVE McCAIG

THE ROAD TO ISSUE ONE HUNDRED STARTS HERE AS 'A LARGER WORLD' CONCLUDES! Will Rick's survivors enter into an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity— or has Rick ruined that for everyone?

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT SEAN PHILLIPS JACOB PHILLIPS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #97

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B CHARLIE ADLARD, DAVE McCAIG

The start of a new storyline! Leading up to our monumental issue #100, Rick and the other survivors finally have SOMETHING TO FEAR.

COVER A DAVID FINCH DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT MATTIA DE IULIS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

WITCHBLADE #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY MARGUERITE BENNETT

ART | COVER A GIUSEPPE CAFARO, ARIF PRIANTO

COVER B DAVID MACK

Sara Pezzini grapples with the deadly powers of the Witchblade while corrupt cops, human traffickers, and supernatural conspiracies tighten the noose around her neck. A terrifying new hunter emerges in the form of Ian Nottingham, but is he here to save her, sabotage her—or seduce her?

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME

FULL COLOR $19.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

In THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME, duel one-on-one as your favorite characters from RADIANT BLACK, ROGUE SUN, THE DEAD LUCKY and INFERNO GIRL RED—and with deeply asymmetrical character decks and simultaneous turns, it's both strategic and lightning fast! Each character deck features character art by superstar artist DAN MORA and card art pulled straight from the Massive-Verse comics! Contains everything two players need to play—or pair it with the TEAM-UP EXPANSION for more characters and more ways to play!

ART DAN MORA

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: PLAYMAT

FULL COLOR $19.95 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

The official playmat for THE MASSIVE-VERSE FIGHTING CARD GAME! Features the explosive box art by superstar artist DAN MORA and marked zones for two players to easily track their deck, discard pile, ultimate, health, and energy!

ART DAN MORA

THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: TEAM-UP EXPANSION

FULL COLOR $19.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

THE UNIVERSE EXPANDS! THE MASSIVE-VERSE FCG: TEAM-UP EXPANSION contains four unique characters from the world of the Massive-Verse—RADIANT RED, RADIANT PINK, RADIANT YELLOW, and SHIFT—alongside two brand-new TEAM DECKS that take the fight from 1v1 to 2v2! Contains everything four players need to play—or pair it with THE FIGHTING CARD GAME for more characters!

ART EDUARDO FERIGATO



BLOOD STAIN COLLECTED EDITION BOOK 1 HC

584 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$59.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY | COVER A LINDA SEJIC

ART LINDA SEJIC KATERINA DEVIC

Chemistry major Elliot Torres has been unable to keep a steady job but eventually accepts one by a rumored mad scientist, Dr. Vlad Stein. Upon arriving at her new workplace, and meeting her new boss under some rather unflattering circumstances, Elly tries desperately to make a good impression on her first day. The only problem is, both she and her new employer seem to be clueless as to what her job is supposed to be. Finally secure in the knowledge that her eccentric boss isn't actually a mad scientist, Elly seeks to prove herself as a competent lab assistant. Collects Volumes #1–4

CRAVE TP

STORY | ART | COVER A COVER B | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE MARIA LLOVET

Black Mirror meets Eyes Wide Shut in this dark and sexy erotic thriller. CRAVE, a mysterious app that promises to make your desires come true, spreads among the students of an elite university who use it as a hookup app. David, a top student, engages in a game of seduction with the unattainable Alexandra. But as requests to the app escalate and wreak havoc on campus, David and his friends' only chance to stop this spiral is to find out what really lies behind Crave. In this dark, sexy mystery, writer/artist MARIA LLOVET (Luna, Faithless, Sandman Universe Special: Thessaly) explores how we connect to the world and to others in the dawn of AI. Collects CRAVE #1–6 176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

DUTCH TP

120 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.5 x 10.1 INCHES

$12.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

STORY JOE CASEY

ART SIMON GANE, NATHAN FOX

COVER SIMON GANE

The legendary '90s superhero returns for an allnew adventure! An enemy from the past has forced Dutch back into the belly of the beast—but will his former teammates welcome him back? Or will his long-lost nemesis get to him first? It's balls-tothe-wall action in the mighty Image manner! Collects DUTCH #0–3

EXTREMITY DELUXE HC

296 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES

$49.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY | ART | COVER DANIEL WARREN

SUPERSTAR DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON'S HIT COMIC JOHNSON COLLECTED IN FULL FOR THE FIRST TIME! Thea was an artist with a family that loved her, but that was all taken away. Now, Thea dreams. Not of a better life, but of revenge on the clan that attacked her family. Consumed by vengeance and longing to regain what she lost, Thea follows her father down a dark and bloody path…but how far is she willing to go? Experience the landmark series from Eisner Award-winning superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (TRANSFORMERS, DO A POWERBOMB) that will leave you breathless. Collects EXTREMITY #1–12 ON SALE | ADVANCE SOLICIT OCTOBER 9

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO, VOL. 1 TP

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART CHRIS MOONEYHAM, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A ANDY KUBERT, FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER B | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE CHRIS MOONEYHAM, NICK FILARDI

A NEW ERA FOR G.I. JOE BEGINS HERE! The Joes know Cobra are up to something in Springfield, but they're not prepared to uncover the secrets behind their enemy's new deadly weapon. Will the Joes be able to stop Cobra in their tracks before tragedy strikes? Legendary series writer LARRY HAMA is joined by new series artist CHRIS MOONEYHAM (Nightwing) and superstar cover artist ANDY KUBERT (Batman, X-Men) to continue one of the longest running titles in comics history! Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once.

Collects G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #301–305

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

GIANT GENERATOR FIRST ISSUE SAMPLER, VOL. 1: GATEWAY DRUGS TP

STORY RICK REMENDER

COVER EPHK

ART BENGAL, WES CRAIG, MAX FIUMARA, LEWIS LAROSA, JEROME OPEÑA, MATTEO SCALERA, GREG TOCCHINI, VARIOUS

The perfect way to dip your toes into RICK REMENDER's GIANT GENERATOR world. Get this hand-rolled greatest hits starter pack, overstuffed with the best artists in the game, for a ridiculously low price, and start your addiction to excellent comics now—save money for comic book rehab later! Giant Generator is the home studio of RICK REMENDER, specializing in the development of unique and top-flight entertainment born from comic books co-created with passion in partnership with the best artists in the world. Collects DEADLY CLASS #1, BLACK SCIENCE #1, LOW #1, SEVEN TO ETERNITY #1, DEATH OR GLORY #1, THE SACRIFICERS #1, and THE SCUMBAG #1.

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

THE INFERNALS TP

STORY RYAN PARROTT, NOAH GARDNER

ART | COVER JOHN J. PEARSON

Succession meets the apocalypse in this epic new series about family, power, legacy, and the end of the world. Abe Morgenstern, the son of Satan, has one month to live. Before he dies, he must decide which of his three wayward children—volatile narcissist Nero, conflicted field operative Jackal, or troubled schoolgirl Bee—will inherit his shadowy empire. But with the forces of Heaven, Hell, and everywhere in between bearing down on them, will they survive long enough to take control of the Apocalypse? And is Abe ready to give up being the Antichrist—or does he have something else up his sleeve? Collects THE INFERNALS #1–5 160 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

THE LAST MERMAID, BOOK 1 TP

STORY DEREK KIRK KIM

"Epic. Heart-breaking. Utterly gorgeous. You'll love every panel of this sprawling saga."—Gene Luen Yang (American Born Chinese) THE LAST MERMAID is a post-apocalyptic adventure that is perfect for fans of lush, animation-style artwork like that of ISOLA, LOW, and classic Miyazaki. A lone mermaid roams an endless wasteland on a quest beyond reason. To press ever onward, she must survive the interminable stretches between tiny pockets of water, roaming bands of cybernetic cannibals, and fearsome mutant beasts. What propels her forward to take such a risk? And who is that cloaked figure watching her from afar…? Eisner, Harvey and Ignatz Award-winning writer/artist DEREK KIRK KIM's first graphic novel in a decade kicks off an epic journey—a literal fish-outof-water story that will turn the post-apocalyptic genre on its ear. Collects THE LAST MERMAID #1–6 160 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

MIRKA ANDOLFO'S HOT PAPRIKA OMNIBUS HC

400 PAGES SPOT COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 INCHES $59.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY | ART | COVER MIRKA ANDOLFO

The 2022 Harvey Award winner for Best International Book is back in a prestige omnibus edition that's spicier than ever! Paprika is a successful businesswoman whose career consumes her life, forcing her to neglect her personal needs, as well as her friends and family. Her heart is broken from a previous relationship and its consequences, and a rigid upbringing has made her a very introverted person. She wants a romantic relationship, but she doesn't know what she's doing. Not like Dill, a suave, handsome delivery boy with an angelic attitude and a gaggle of adoring fans. He doesn't have a worry in the world, and that makes Paprika very nervous. But maybe he's the guy who can help her with her feelings—and with sex. This "hot" director's-cut edition, now available to American readers for the first time, features "spicier" panels, newly redrawn by MIRKA ANDOLFO herself, and is printed as the series was originally conceived—not in color, but in black, white, and fluorescent pink! Bridget Jones's Diary meets Sex and the City with a pinch of The Devil Wears Prada in an international hit by acclaimed creator MIRKA ANDOLFO (UNNATURAL, MERCY). Collects MIRKA ANDOLFO'S SWEET PAPRIKA #1–12

MR. LOVENSTEIN PRESENTS: FEELINGS HC OGN

STORY | ART | COVER J.L. WESTOVER

LIVE. LAUGH. LOVENSTEIN. Get ready to catch feelings in this brand-new collection of MR. LOVENSTEIN comics, including exclusive neverbefore-seen comics that can't be found anywhere else. You'll laugh, you'll cry, and you'll wonder if the tingling sensation in your stomach is butterflies…or something…else…! Massively popular webcomics author J.L. WESTOVER follows up his Eisner-nominated debut by taking readers on a rollercoaster of emotions in MR. LOVENSTEIN PRESENTS: FEELINGS.

232 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 6 INCHES ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18 $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

REVIVAL COMPENDIUM TP

STORY TIM SEELEY

ART MIKE NORTON

COVER JENNY FRISON

BINGE-READ THIS CLASSIC SERIES BEFORE THE ADAPTATION AIRS ON SYFY NEXT YEAR! The beautiful "farm noir" that puts a new twist on the zombie genre, now collected for the first time in one complete paperback volume. For one day in rural central Wisconsin, the dead came back to life. Now, it's up to Officer Dana Cypress to deal with the media scrutiny, religious zealots, and government quarantine that has come with them. In a town where the living have to learn to deal with those who are supposed to be dead, Officer Cypress must solve the brutal murder of her own sister. Now everyone, alive or undead, is a suspect, while Em Cypress, murder victim, keeps getting in Dana's way. The sell-out hit series created by New York Times bestselling author TIM SEELEY and Eisner-winning artist MIKE NORTON is collected in this Image Compendium featuring REVIVAL #1–47, the Free Comic Book Day short story, the crossover with CHEW, a JENNY FRISON cover gallery, plus many behind-the-scenes bonuses and other features.

1200 PAGES FULL COLOR $59.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

SAGA: NEW EDITION, VOL. 1 TP

STORY BRIAN K. VAUGHAN

ART | COVER FIONA STAPLES

The critically acclaimed masterpiece and one of the most iconic, bestselling comic book series of its time is now presented in a 6×9 edition, featuring all new cover art by FIONA STAPLES. A genre-blending, sci-fi/fantasy space opera about starcrossed lovers from enemy worlds. An epic romantasy featuring a diverse and eclectic cast of memorable characters, SAGA follows new parents Marko and Alana as they risk everything to raise their child amidst a never-ending galactic war. Collects SAGA #1–6 ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11 160 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

SAUCER COUNTRY: THE COMPLETED EDITION TP

STORY PAUL CORNELL

ART | COVER RYAN KELLY

SAUCER COUNTRY is a dark thriller that blends UFO lore and alien abduction with political intrigue, all set in the hauntingly beautiful Southwest. Experience the full story of alien abductee Arcadia Alvarado's campaign to be US President…and her search for the truth of what happened to her, in the comic that suggested there was Russian intervention in US politics way before it was cool! This complete collection compiles the entire SAUCER COUNTRY, SAUCER STATE, and the all-new concluding chapter, SAUCER COUNTRY: THE FINALE! 440 PAGES FULL COLOR $29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

SUPERSTAR: AS SEEN ON TV (NEW EDITION) TP

STORY KURT BUSIEK

ART | COVER STUART IMMONEN, ALEX SINCLAIR, WADE VON GRAWBADGER

NOW BACK IN PRINT, from KURT BUSIEK and STUART IMMONEN, the smash creative team behind Superman: Secret Identity. The more popular SUPERSTAR is, the more powerful he is. His media-tycoon father's agreed to keep him famous enough to save the world—but that means maintaining his powers risks him becoming just another "property" in his father's portfolio. All this amid a global threat from the techno-genius ROBO SAPIENS. This new edition also includes behind-the-scenes features on the development of SUPERSTAR, including design art from PAUL RYAN and ALAN DAVIS.

88 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOL. 3 HC

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOL. 3 TP

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

STORY PAUL JENKINS, BRIAN BUCCELLATO, RON MARZ, DAVID LAPHAM, DAVID WOHL

ART DALE KEOWN, ERIC BASALDUA, ROMANO MOLENAAR, FRANCIS MANAPUL, KEU CHA, MARK TEXEIRA, ROGER CRUZ

COVER DALE KEOWN

Get ready for the continuing action-packed saga of THE DARKNESS! Jackie Estacado, mafia hitman and Darkness wielder, died in a fiery blaze of revenge. The Darkness, however, was not about to let him go so easily. It pieced him back together and wrenched him back from the depths of Hell. Now, he must find a new place in a family that has moved on without him, and Jackie wants the top spot. Not only is he faced with a whole new set of enemies and new ways to deal with them, but The Angelus and The Magdalena return to face off against Jackie and his demonic horde. Collects THE DARKNESS #41–64, THE DARKNESS: INFINITY, THE DARKNESS BLACK SAILS & THE DARKNESS: WANTED DEAD

680 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES $29.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) $49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOL. 2 HC (SECOND PRINTING)

OFFERED AGAIN! Jackie Estacado puts his house in order and assumes control of his life with the Darkness. Jackie's family life in the Franchettis is thrown into upheaval when his uncle Cristo and Cousin Nicoletta return and bring old feuds with them. Then he discovers he has a twin sister he never knew right before the Angelus and Sonatine return for a climactic showdown. Family feuds, a mysterious town called Wyrmwood, and being hunted by Ripclaw. All this and more, gorgeously rendered and assembled in this second volume of absolute collected editions. Collects DARKNESS #19-40, WITCHBLADE #36, WITCHBLADE/DARKNESS 9, WITCHBLADE/DARKNESS #1, DARKNESS/WITCHBLADE #1, DARKNESS #9: story #2

688 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES $49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE COMPLETE DARKNESS, VOL. 1 HC (SECOND PRINTING)

NOW BACK IN PRINT! The criminal underworld of New York City is a dark and brutal place, but it's never seen horror like this… In the opening salvo of this bestselling series created by industry legends MARC SILVESTRI and GARTH ENNIS, up-and-coming mobster Jackie Estacado discovers a nightmarish new inheritance—the supernatural power known only as the Darkness! Weighing his conscience against the ability to mould the shadows to his will, Jackie finds himself dealing with worse than the usual wiseguys: an ancient cult, an angelic archenemy, and the corrupting consequences of the demonic entity empowering him. All this and more, gorgeously rendered and painstakingly assembled in the first of a series of absolute collected editions Collects DARKNESS #1–18, TALES OF THE DARKNESS #1–4 & 1/2, WITCHBLADE #18 & 19

688 PAGES FULL COLOR 6.625 x 10.1875 INCHES $49.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 18

THE FORGED, VOL. 3 TP

STORY GREG RUCKA, ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART | COVER MIKE HENDERSON

The Eternal Empire's war against the Phobes opens a new front in the Skull Nebula! Vic and company join Forged teams Rapier and Gladius to bring the fight into T-space—but things go sideways fast when Vic is declared KIA! Now, CrazyJo must lead Scimitar-3 alongside the other Forged teams on a mission that will spell genocide for the Phobes. And behind it all, politics on Throneworld become all the stranger as Davian enters an uneasy alliance with the leader of the breakaway cabal of Cassandras. But will their alliance reveal the Empress's true agenda, or is it just part of a longer game? Collects THE FORGED #7–9

144 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.375 x 10.875 INCHES

$24.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

INVINCIBLE (NEW EDITION), VOL. 5 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART RYAN OTTLEY, BILL CRABTREE

COVER CORY WALKER, DAVE McCAIG

NOW A HIT ANIMATED SERIES ON PRIME VIDEO! These all-new definitive softcover editions collect the entire INVINCIBLE comic book series from the very beginning, with stunning new covers from CORY WALKER & DAVE McCAIG. Mark is brought to another planet in order to save it. Why are the Viltrumites so interested in this planet, and what does it have to do with Omni-Man? The answers will change Mark's life forever! Collects INVINCBLE #25–30

144 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

KING SPAWN, VOL. 5 TP

STORY TODD McFARLANE

ART JAVI FERNANDEZ, KEVIN KEANE

COVER MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS

In NYC, Clown is back, targeting an unknown victim. SPAWN races against time to save them. As Dead Zones open and the march to the Throne of Hell begins, Al must choose allies wisely to resist its power. Despite past horrors, Spawn faces an even greater evil. With the throne in sight, he must conquer the final obstacle. Guided by a mystery figure, Spawn heads towards the vacant throne, but time is running out. Collects KING SPAWN #25–30

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

SEA SERPENT'S HEIR BOOK THREE: QUEEN OF MERCY OGN TP

STORY MAIRGHREAD SCOTT

ART | COVER PABLO TUNICA

THE HUNTER BECOMES THE HUNTED IN THE FINAL CHAPTER OF THE FANTASY YA TRILOGY! When Aella's aunt steals Xir away, Aella loses the source of her power…and her best friend. Now, Aella must decide who she is and what she stands for. Will Aella be able to rally unlikely allies against an all-powerful enemy as family turns to foe, or will her world cease to exist as she knows it? Acclaimed creators MAIRGHREAD SCOTT (Netflix's Dragon Age: Absolution, Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy) and PABLO TUNICA (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) conclude their high fantasy on the high seas YA epic in SEA SERPENT'S HEIR BOOK THREE: QUEEN OF MERCY.

160 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES $14.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

TIME BEFORE TIME, VOL. 6 TP

STORY RORY McCONVILLE, DECLAN SHALVEY

ART WILL MORRIS, LAUREN KNIGHT, PJ HOLDEN

COVER DECLAN SHALVEY

The sixth volume of the sci-fi crime tale that shows the one thing you can never escape is your past. In the never-before-collected chapters of the critically acclaimed time-hopping saga, explore new faces of the TIME BEFORE TIME universe and meet Oscar Gomez as he hunts for a Syndicate deserter; FBI Agent Alex Sunap as he investigates the disappearance of his former partner; Kareena Jemisin as she discovers the identity of her former partner and lover; and Verna Grace as she desperately searches for a way to reunite with her family…no matter the cost. Join SPAWN writer RORY McCONVILLE with a host of artistic talent including OLD DOG's DECLAN SHALVEY, Judge Dredd's PJ HOLDEN, GOLDEN RAGE's LAUREN KNIGHT, and GOSPEL's WILL MORRIS. Collects TIME BEFORE TIME #6, #12, #18, #24

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

VOID RIVALS, VOL. 2 TP

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART LORENZO DE FELICI, PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER A COVER B | DIRECT MARKET EXCLUSIVE LORENZO DE FELICI

THE ENERGON UNIVERSE CONTINUES HERE! Darak and Solila traverse the northern wasteland— and there's no shortage of enemies in their way. But there's hope in the form of everyone's favorite Autobot Triple-Changer, Springer! The game-changing team of ROBERT KIRKMAN, LORENZO DE FELICI, and PATRICIO DELPECHE continue their critically acclaimed new series exploring the most shocking corners of the Energon Universe. Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover that will only be printed once. Collects VOID RIVALS #7–12

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

W0RLDTR33, VOL. 2 TP

STORY JAMES TYNION IV

ART FERNANDO BLANCO, JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER FERNANDO BLANCO

Multiple Eisner Award-winning writer JAMES TYNION IV (THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH, The Nice House on the Lake) and FERNANDO BLANCO (Detective Comics) continue their horror epic…and no one is safe. With the press of a button, Gabriel Winter changed the world. As his closest friends reckon with the consequences, Special Agent Siobhan Silk must unravel what set all of this in motion 25 years ago in Palo Alto…and attempt to uncover the origin of PH34R. Collects W0RLDTR33 #6–11

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 25

THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 TP

STORY JODY LEHEUP

ART | COVER NATHAN FOX

Finally! The conclusion to one of the most compelling science fiction series of all time begins here! Local weatherman Nathan Bright has been forced undercover as the notorious terrorist Ian Black. But who is Ian Black? The answers may be the key to saving the world and Nathan as well. But does Nathan deserve saving? Does humanity? Don't miss the final chapter of this critically adored classic-in-the-making!

Collects THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #1–7 224 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 11

WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE?, VOL. 3 TP

STORY MATTHEW ROSENBERG

ART | COVER TYLER BOSS

The bestselling post-apocalyptic coming-of-age series returns. After the collapse of their family, the kids who grew up in Academy Records are coming back together for a birth, a death, and some much needed revenge. It's time to fight for your life, your loved ones, and your LPs.

Collects WHAT'S THE FURTHEST PLACE FROM HERE? #14–18

184 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+) ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4

