Daredevil #12 Preview: Bullseye Aims, Matt Ducks

Daredevil #12 hits stores this week, pitting Matt Murdock and Elektra against their deadliest foe. Can the duo protect Hell's Kitchen from Bullseye's deadly aim? Check out the preview!

Article Summary Daredevil #12 releases on August 7th with Matt and Elektra facing Bullseye's deadly attacks in Hell's Kitchen.

Matt Murdock and Elektra's vow as Daredevil faces its ultimate test against Bullseye's nefarious plans.

Written by Saladin Ahmed and drawn by Aaron Kuder, Daredevil #12 promises intense action and suspense.

BULLSEYE! After the pulse-pounding frenzy that started in DAREDEVIL #8, Matt Murdock and Elektra Natchios are surrounded by their deadliest foes! The vow Elektra and Matt have taken as DAREDEVIL will face its greatest challenge yet, as they must protect not only themselves but also all of Hell's Kitchen from BULLSEYE'S dastardly designs!

Daredevil #12

by Saladin Ahmed & Aaron Kuder, cover by John Romita Jr.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.2"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Aug 07, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620531801211

Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531801216?width=180 – DAREDEVIL #12 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VIRGIN VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620531801221?width=180 – DAREDEVIL #12 NABETSE ZITRO VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620531801231?width=180 – DAREDEVIL #12 SCOTT GODLEWSKI DISCO DAZZLER VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620531801241?width=180 – DAREDEVIL #12 GABRIELE DELL'OTTO VARIANT – $4.99 US

