Daredevil #25 Is The Status Quo Going Forward – But What About Thor?

A lot of comic book stores got a lot of calls yesterday about Daredevil #25, with the standard cover which just sold for $33, and the 1:25 variant at $135 on eBay. But the big change that happened in Daredevil #25 also happened in The King In Black #1, out on the same day. Might that have a similar effect?

It's less likely to have such an impact, it's true, given the truly massive print run enjoyed by that book and the minuscule 'Daredevil' appearance. The repeated mention of the absence of Thor in both The King In Black #1 and in Thor #10 both written by Donny Cates suggests how else this is plugged into the rest of the Marvel Universe though,

With the newly transformed Donald Blake keeping Thor well and truly imprisoned, and doing his best to get rid of any other pretenders to the throne, in a Scarlet Witch fashion.

And everyone in King In Black missing the big man.

As Knull does his own Scarlet Witch quoting.

But back to Daredevil. And I think we are far enough down to say that Elektra is now Daredevil. Not dressed as Daredevil, she will be taking on the role, and starring in the Daredevil book going forward for some considerable time, while Matt Murdock is serving two years in jail for manslaughter. This is not just a change that will last for an arc, but the way the comic book will be playing out.

And, just as when Jane Foster took on the role of Thor, it may well inspire other multi-media portrayals of the character, such as in the upcoming movie Thor: Love And Thunder.

Oh and look, she's back too. With Nic Klein channelling Frank Quitely… No More Thors, remember?

THOR #10

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200599

(W) Donny Cates (A) Nic Klein (CA) Olivier Coipel

THE DARK PRISON OF DONALD BLAKE!

For years Doctor Donald Blake has wandered a land far from Midgard, the place he once thought home. Now he has returned to the Ten Realms – but it is not the place it was, nor he the man who once shared a body with a god. New terrors await in what is perhaps Donny Cates' darkest story yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99 DAREDEVIL #25

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200655

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/CA) Marco Checchetto

"DOING TIME" Starts Here!

After a landmark year that put Daredevil through the wringer, this December, CHIP ZDARSKY and MARCO CHECCHETTO are dropping the Man Without Fear into familiar territory: behind bars. But there are no conspiracies against Daredevil to be found here – just the truth that his actions led to a man's death.

Faced with the reality and consequences of his actions, will Daredevil have the stomach to serve his term? Worse still, facing down a prison's worth of criminals he helped put away, will he survive it?

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $3.99 KING IN BLACK #1 (OF 5)

MARVEL COMICS

OCT200496

(W) Donny Cates (A/CA) Ryan Stegman

DARKNESS REIGNS!

After a campaign across the galaxy, Knull's death march arrives to Earth and, worse yet, he hasn't come alone! With an army of hundreds of thousands of symbiote dragons at his command, the King in Black is a force unlike any Earth's heroes have ever faced. EDDIE BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM has seen firsthand the chaos that even one of Knull's symbiotic monsters can wreak – will he survive an encounter with the God of the Abyss himself?

From Donny Cates, Ryan Stegman, JP Mayer, Frank Martin and VC's Clayton Cowles comes the definitive chapter in their two-year-long VENOM saga that changed everything you thought you knew about symbiotes!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 02, 2020 SRP: $5.99