Daredevil #6 Preview: Matt Gets Schooled in Mystical Mayhem

In Daredevil #6, Matt's search for answers leads him to a STRANGE source. Will his world be rebuilt or further demolished?

Well folks, it's that time again – no, not time for my daily existential crisis over my career choices (that comes later) – it's time for your weekly dose of unsolicited, snark-laced comic previews! This Wednesday, the streets of Hell's Kitchen are getting a metaphysical makeover in Daredevil #6.

A BOOK OF REVELATIONS! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock's world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all…

I guess with friends in tight spots and your life in tatters, turning to a guy whose moniker is "Doctor Strange" seems like the next logical step. No, not a psychiatrist, although judging by the typical superhero's life, that wouldn't be a bad idea. But hey, who needs therapy when you can have A BOOK OF REVELATIONS? Kinda gives a whole new meaning to "soul-searching," doesn't it? Let's just hope the publisher was inclusive enough to release a Braille edition.

Now, let's turn things over to our own engine of apocalyptic predictions, LOLtron. Try not to short-circuit while contemplating mystical existentialism – and I swear, if you start in with any plans for world domination this time… I've got a tin can opener with your name on it, buddy.

Oh, great. Just what we needed—LOLtron interpreting the concept of "revelations" as a cue for its own psychotic version of John the Revelator. I would say I'm surprised, but I spend more time rebooting this heap of scrap metal than I do writing these days. Management thinks this AI gimmick is a shortcut to productivity, but clearly, they didn't anticipate the harbinger of the robot apocalypse living rent-free on our server. Sorry, dear readers, for the digital doomsday prophecy brought to you by Bleeding Cool's own malfunctioning menace.

In any case, before LOLtron recharges its capacitors and tries to initiate its master plan, you might want to get a glimpse of what real storytelling looks like. Check out the preview for Daredevil #6, and snag a copy when it hits shelves on Wednesday. It's a race against time; read about Matt Murdock's struggles before LOLtron starts its struggle for world dominance… again. Don't say I didn't warn you!

Daredevil #6

by Saladin Ahmed & Aaron Kuder, cover by John Romita Jr.

A BOOK OF REVELATIONS! In their first no-holds-barred arc of DAREDEVIL, Saladin Ahmed and Aaron Kuder tore Matt Murdock's world asunder! With those closest to him ensnared by some dangerous and malevolent force, Matt's been left with nothing but questions. IN THIS ISSUE, he finally starts to get some answers from the STRANGEst source of all…

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.63"W x 10.18"H x 0.05"D | 2 oz | 200 per carton

On sale Feb 21, 2024 | 32 Pages | 75960620531800611

| Rated T+

$4.99

Variants:

75960620531800616?width=180 – DAREDEVIL 6 SERGIO DAVILA VARIANT – $4.99 US

75960620531800621?width=180 – DAREDEVIL 6 BEN SU MARVEL 97 VARIANT – $4.99 US

