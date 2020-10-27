Marvel Made Celebrates Chris Claremont – Days Of Future Past Prequel

It's Chris Claremont time! We started running reports on just what Marvel Made was at the beginning of the year. Our guesses were wrong – but they weren't too wrong. It's a collaboration between Marvel and Reed POP to create high-end reproductions of Marvel material. They kicked off with a Skottie Young bundle earlier, now it's Christ Claremont's turn – and including a brand-new prequel story to Days of Future Past by Claremont and Salvador Larocca. Will you pony up $200 for it? And only available direct from Marvel/Reed POP.

The Marvel Made Paragon Collection: Chris Claremont Premier Bundle is open for pre-orders now until the 20th of November.

The MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION will feature a hand-numbered and individually signed series of stunning high-end books and lithographs, and like all MARVEL MADE products, each collection will be released for a limited time only. Starting now through November 20, the MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT PREMIER BUNDLE will be available for pre-order on MarvelMade.net – but only produced if 1,200 pre-orders or more are received!

Once the minimum goal is met, a number of stretch goals will be revealed for even MORE exclusive content and collectibles at no extra cost! Bundles will begin shipping in March 2021.

Beautifully reproduced and presented in an archival-quality oversized slipcase, the MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT PREMIER BUNDLE includes a gorgeous faux-leather, hand-numbered hardcover that collects mutant epics including The Dark Phoenix Saga and Days of Future Past; all-new lithographs from renowned artists such as Phil Noto and Salvador Larroca; and an exclusive variant comic book cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel! And to make the hardcover one of the most rare and sought after collectibles for all X-Men fans, each copy will be signed by Chris Claremont and include one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by the author as well as the world-debut of an exclusive 20-page prequel story for Days of Future Past, written by Claremont and drawn by Larroca!

"This collection with Marvel Made is a beautiful new compendium of some of my best, plus a beautifully illustrated new story by Salvadore Larroca. Here's where fans get to see Nightcrawler and Bloody Bess save the world," teased Claremont. "Wanna find out how? Get this collection. I can't wait to have this on my own shelf." The MARVEL MADE PARAGON COLLECTION: CHRIS CLAREMONT PREMIER BUNDLE ($199 + tax and shipping) will include: A high-end matte slipcase (11.02 " x 13.58 " ) with a gorgeous prestige format faux-leather hardcover collection (7.28" x 10.83") , hand-numbered and featuring 448 gold-gilded pages containing: Signed with one of four iconic X-Men quotes handwritten by Chris Claremont A behind-the-scenes foreword by comic book icon Louise Simonson Uncanny X-Men #94 (Chris Claremont's inaugural chapter of the X-Men) Uncanny X-Men #129–137 (The Dark Phoenix Saga) Uncanny X-Men #141–142 (Days of Future Past) Wolverine #1–4 (Chris Claremont's groundbreaking limited series illustrated by Frank Miller) Uncanny X-Men #268 (An iconic story featuring Captain America and Black Widow) X-Men #1 (The world's best-selling comic book of all time, illustrated by Jim Lee) A brand-new Days of Future Past 20-page prequel story , in continuity, with art by Salvador Larroca Original Days of Future Past notes and script by Chris Claremont Brand-new behind-the-scenes interviews with Chris Claremont about his most iconic and shocking X-Men stories An exclusive Days of Future Past-themed variant cover of Wolverine #6 by Olivier Coipel – only available on Marvel Made! An exclusive set of numbered lithographs (7" x 10.5") by renowned artists including Phil Noto, Salvador Larocca – only available on Marvel Made! A Marvel Made Paragon Collection Certificate of Authenticity

Marvel Unlimited Annual and Marvel Unlimited Annual+ members who pre-order the bundle will also receive an exclusive Days of Future Past-themed sketch variant cover of Wolverine #6, drawn by Olivier Coipel.

In another world you could have bought this at the New York Comic Con 2020… and gotten Chris Claremont to sign it.