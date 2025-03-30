Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: Legion Of Super Heroes, mark waid

The return of the proper Legion Of Super-Heroes at DC Comics, announced at Wondercon this weekend, possibly by Mark Waid?

At Wondercon this weekend, DC Comics Editor-In-Chief gave panel attendees the hint that the Legion Of Super-Heroes would be returning to the DC Comics Universe. And not just the Darkseid/Absolute Omega Legion that we saw in the DC All In Special and recently teased that would be returning to Superman this summer. No, this is a Legion Of Super Heroes Mark Waid says that despite all the different versions of the team that have existed over the years, the one DC has chosen to use is one he's "confident everyone will embrace" no matter when they first got into the group. And we will get to see them "soon". Does that mean Mark Waid will be writing the new Legion twenty years after his run on the characters? It does seem likely, but maybe it might even spin out of his new History Of The DC Universe, which he says will be a timeline of DC history, as if you are a person living inside the DC Universe. Shades of Marvels there. But that each issue of the extra-sized four-part series will have an inclusive timeline featuring more details not in the comic itself, as well as some additional characters. Well, they would be amiss to miss out on the 30th and 31st centuries.

NEW HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE #1 (OF 4) CVR A CHRIS SAMNEE WRAPAROUND

(W) Mark Waid (A) Jerry Ordway, Todd Nauck (CA) Chris Samnee

LEARN THE DEFINITIVE HISTORY OF THE DC UNIVERSE! In celebration of 90 years of DC, super fan and writer Mark Waid turns back time to the very beginning of the DC Universe in a four-issue miniseries drawn by some of DC's greatest artists and told by the newest chronicler of time, Barry Allen, the Flash! In our debut issue, Barry takes us from the very birth of the DC Universe to the rise of the Justice Society. The Golden Age of heroes begins here! Retail: $5.99 In-Store Date: 6/25/2025

