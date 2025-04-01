Posted in: Comics | Tagged:

Thundercats #14 Preview: Calica's Eye-Popping Return

Calica returns with the Eye of Thundera just in time to save the ThunderCats from Mumm-Ra's attack in Thundercats #14, hitting stores on Wednesday from Dynamite.

Article Summary Calica returns with the Eye of Thundera in Thundercats #14, reviving hope amidst chaos and Mumm-Ra's assault.

Mumm-Ra launches a vicious attack on the ThunderCats, exposing their dire vulnerability without the Eye.

Artist duo Declan Shalvey and Drew Moss deliver high-octane visuals and dynamic action in Thundercats #14.

With Lion-0 and the Eye of Thundera both missing, the ThunderCats are at their most vulnerable making it the perfect time for Mumm-Ra and his evil horde to attack! But help is about to arrive from an unexpected direction when Calica reappears at the Cat's Lair to return the Eye and she hasn't come alone! The five-star creative team of DECLAN SHALVEY and DREW MOSS ramp up the action in ThunderCats #14 spurred on by percussive covers from MOSS, SHALVEY, LUCIO PARRILLO, JAE LEE & JUNE CHUNG, FELIPE MASSAFERA, and MANIX!

THUNDERCATS #14

DYNAMITE

JAN250342

JAN250343 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR B SHALVEY

JAN250344 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR C LEE & CHUNG

JAN250345 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR D MASSAFERA

JAN250346 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR E MANIX

JAN250347 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR F ACTION FIGURE

JAN250348 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR G PARRILLO FOIL

JAN250349 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR H PARRILLO FOIL VIRGIN

JAN250350 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR I MANIX FOIL

JAN250351 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR J MANIX FOIL VIRGIN

JAN250352 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR K PARRILLO METAL PREMIUM

JAN250353 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR L PARRILLO LTD VIRGIN

JAN257616 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR V FOC BONUS SPEARS ORIGINAL

JAN257617 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR W FOC BONUS SPEARS RED BKGR

JAN257618 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR X FOC BONUS SPEARS FOIL

JAN257619 – THUNDERCATS #14 CVR Y FOC BONUS SPEARS FOIL VIRGIN

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Drew Moss (CA) Lucio Parrillo

In Shops: 4/2/2025

