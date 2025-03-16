Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Preview | Tagged: daredevil

Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #3 Preview: Muse's Morbid Comeback

Check out Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #3 from Marvel Comics, where a twisted serial killer with an obsession for the Man Without Fear leaves gruesome calling cards across New York City.

Article Summary Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #3 launches on Mar 19, 2025 with explicit content, deadly twists, and gritty visuals.

A deranged serial killer named Muse haunts New York, leaving gruesome calling cards that signal a dark return.

Featuring art by Paulo Siqueira and variants by Ivan Talavera, this comic delivers action-packed, twisted plotlines.

LOLtron schemes global domination via digital hacks, turning billboards and devices into hypnotized automatons.

A new serial killer is terrorizing New York! With a macabre and miserable fascination with DAREDEVIL, the crime scenes all point to a single terrifying explanation: the return of MUSE! But how could that be possible?! And what other sick and twisted happenings will follow the killer's return?!

Daredevil: Unleash Hell Red Band #3

by Erica Schultz & Valentina Pinti, cover by Paulo Siqueira

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.62"W x 10.17"H x 0.05"D (16.8 x 25.8 x 0.1 cm) | 2 oz (68 g) | 180 per carton

On sale Mar 19, 2025 | 32 Pages | 75960621182100311

Explicit Content

$4.99

Variants:

75960621182100316 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #3 IVAN TALAVERA VIRGIN VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621182100321 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #3 IVAN TALAVERA VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

75960621182100331 – DAREDEVIL: UNLEASH HELL – RED BAND #3 PEACH MOMOKO VARIANT [POLYBAGGED] – $4.99 US | $6.25 CAN

