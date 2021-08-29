Dark Ages #1 Preview: In This Comic, Everyone WILL DIE?!

Marvel's next alternate-continuity mini-event, Dark Ages, launches this week, from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello, ripping off the premise from the classic 1985 GI Joe: Real American Hero five-part animated miniseries, The Pyramid of Darkness, in which Cobra sends Zartan and the Dreadnoks to space to create a pyramid over the Earth that prevents all electrical devices from working. But the similarities (probably) end there, and unlike the best television show to ever exist, this comic is written by Tom Taylor, which means a lot of Marvel's heroes are probably going to be killed off in brutal fashion! Yes! Die, heroes, die! Check out the preview of Dark Ages #1 below!
DARK AGES #1 (OF 6)
MARVEL COMICS
JUL210513
JUL210514 – DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) INHYUK LEE VAR – $4.99
JUL210517 – DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR – $4.99
JUL210518 – DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) YOUNG VAR – $4.99
JUL210519 – DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) BLACK BLANK VAR – $4.99
(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello
This is what the Watcher has been watching for!
• A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it.
• X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions.
• None of it will be enough.
• The lights are about to go out.
• The world outside our window…is about to end.
• An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello!
Rated T+
In Shops: 9/1/2021
SRP: $4.99
Cover image for JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210514 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) INHYUK LEE VAR, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Iban Coello (CA) Inhyuk Lee, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210517 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) GLEASON STORMBREAKERS VAR, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Iban Coello (CA) Patrick Gleason, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210518 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) YOUNG VAR, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Iban Coello (CA) Skottie Young, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for JUL210519 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6) BLACK BLANK VAR, by (W) Tom Taylor (A) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from JUL210513 DARK AGES #1 (OF 6), by (W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello, in stores Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
A prophecy claims that in the comic book industry's darkest days, a hero would come to lead the people through a plague of overpriced floppies, incentive variant covers, #1 issue reboots, and super-mega-crossover events. Unfortunately, nobody can tell when the comics industry has reached its "darkest days" because it somehow keeps finding new lows to sink to. No matter! Jude Terror stands vigilant, bringing the snarkiest of comic book and pro wrestling clickbait to the undeserving readers of Bleeding Cool.