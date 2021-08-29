Dark Ages #1 Preview: In This Comic, Everyone WILL DIE?!

Marvel's next alternate-continuity mini-event, Dark Ages, launches this week, from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello, ripping off the premise from the classic 1985 GI Joe: Real American Hero five-part animated miniseries, The Pyramid of Darkness, in which Cobra sends Zartan and the Dreadnoks to space to create a pyramid over the Earth that prevents all electrical devices from working. But the similarities (probably) end there, and unlike the best television show to ever exist, this comic is written by Tom Taylor, which means a lot of Marvel's heroes are probably going to be killed off in brutal fashion! Yes! Die, heroes, die! Check out the preview of Dark Ages #1 below!

DARK AGES #1 (OF 6)

MARVEL COMICS

(W) Tom Taylor (A / CA) Iban Coello

This is what the Watcher has been watching for!

• A danger older than the Earth threatens everything. For once, the heroes who have saved the planet so many times are almost powerless in the face of it.

• X-Men and Avengers assemble. Spider-People and Fantastic Four come together. Heroes for Hire fight alongside Champions.

• None of it will be enough.

• The lights are about to go out.

• The world outside our window…is about to end.

• An all-new saga of the Marvel Universe as you've never seen it before from Tom Taylor and Iban Coello! Rated T+

